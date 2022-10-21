Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
Officer by night, coach by day: Jon Scofield leads junior varsity football in Lincoln to success
Being a police officer is a very difficult job. So is being a football coach and leading a team to a 28-2 record over five seasons. Jon Scofield has managed to do both as his law enforcement career spans nearly 20 years and the last seven years have included being a football coach in Lincoln.
Thousands of athletes compete in Sacramento’s Ironman competition
SACRAMENTO, Cali. (KTXL) — The Ironman competition returned to Sacramento Sunday after previously getting canceled due to bad weather in 2021. Around 3,000 people from around the world competed in the race, which takes around 17 hours to complete. “Competing from 30 different countries and 45 different states,” explained Ironman Regional Director, Tim Brosious. “We’ve […]
4,000 racers to compete in Ironman Sacramento on Sunday
SACRAMENTO - The final preparations were underway Saturday for Ironman California. Nearly 4,000 triathletes are in Sacramento preparing for Sunday's race. One athlete from Texas to CBS13 she looks forward to running across the finish line tomorrow morning."After 140.2 miles, I want to have that feeling and have that accomplishment. Because anyone can be going through anything mentally, physically, and emotionally in life, but when you do it like this -- in one day -- and you come across it, you know that everything is going to be OK...You can overcome anything -- any challenges,": said Jacqueline Villarrell from Waco, Texas. The race starts at the American River, where athletes will compete in a 2.5-mile swim, followed by a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26-mile run. Road closures are in effect in downtown Sacramento. L Street is closed between 10th and 15th streets, and N Street is closed between 7th and 15th streets.More road closures are expected ahead of the race.
KCRA.com
Ironman California successful in Sacramento after bomb cyclone forced last minute cancelations in 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first Ironman California competition in Sacramento has been counted as a success, according to organizers. Sunday marked the first Sacramento-area Ironman competition after the inaugural race was canceled minutes before athletes hit the course in 2021. A deluge of rain last year caused parts of the course to be deemed dangerous for racers.
viatravelers.com
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Auburn, California
Auburn is a small, picturesque California town 30 miles northeast of the state’s capital city of Sacramento and due north of Folsom Lake. The town sits at Interstate 80 and California Highway 49. The region is divided into North Auburn and Auburn, and history and topography are the primary differences.
Man killed outside Sacramento high school football game
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting at a parking lot at Grant Union High School on Friday night is being investigated as a homicide, the Sacramento Police Department said. At around 11:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the school to assist the Twin Rivers Police Department for reports of a shooting. The victim was a […]
Sacramento State’s squirrels now have their own Instagram account
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Over Sacramento State’s 75-years as an educational institution it has also served as a place of refuge for many area critters and none has become such a staple as the squirrel. As a way to honor and document the relatively peaceful coexistent relationship the campus’s human population with the squirrel population, […]
KCRA.com
Man killed during Grant High School football game shooting identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's Office on Monday identified a man who diedafter a shooting during a football game. That man was identified as 24-year-old Alfred Ayodele Myah of Sacramento, according to the coroner's website. A KCRA 3 photojournalist was covering the game Friday night between Grant...
goldcountrymedia.com
William Jessup University Crossroads Cafe fun to visit
This month, we’re heading out of Lincoln but we’re only going as far as Rocklin and specifically to the William Jessup University Crossroads Café. Yes, the café is open to the public and it’s well worth a visit. This column will talk about not only what you’ll find at the cafe, but what they are doing to repurpose non-consumed food via a ‘Chef’s Against Hunger’ initiative.
csus.edu
Developers break ground on project where a new Sacramento State campus will be located
Roseville-based Taylor Builders Inc. broke ground Friday, Oct. 21, on Placer One, a 2,213-acre master-planned community in Placer County, laying the groundwork for a new Sacramento State campus and an unprecedented partnership with Sierra College, the county, and developers. “This is about the community,” Sacramento State President Robert S. Nelsen...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multiple Semi Collision Near Elk Grove Blocks I-5
I-5 Near Twin Cities Road Blocked by Multiple Semi Collision. A multiple semi collision southwest of Elk Grove along Interstate 5 on October 20 resulted in a large fire, stalling traffic and requiring that a Sig Alert be issued. The accident occurred around 7:08 a.m. along northbound I-5 just south of the Twin Cities Road off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report. The semi that caught fire was on the bridge over the canal, which also set nearby trees ablaze.
Sacramento Observer
Droughts & Floods – 40-Year Perspective of Sacramento’s Dubious Cycle
OPINION – When I reflect on my experience living in Northern California, I can easily recall several moments of brilliance—the dominance of the San Francisco 49ers during the 1980’s, the electricity of the 2002 Sacramento Kings, and the thrill of the San Francisco Giants’ impressive run between 2010 and 2014. Not to mention Sacramento gaining national recognition with the 2017 critically acclaimed film, Lady Bird.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sacramento, CA
Sacramento is the capital of California and the seat of Sacramento County. The state’s sixth-largest city also holds the distinction of the ninth-largest capital in the United States. Thanks to its location along the Sacramento River and American River, the city has been nicknamed “River City.”. Long before...
goldcountrymedia.com
Cycling through Placer County
There are many reasons to ride your bike. Sometimes. it’s for the challenge of besting your personal record riding up Baxter Grade. Other times, it’s just for fun. There is nothing better than the camaraderie of a compatible group of folks on bikes but often the solitude of a quiet road is just what you need.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
According to the El Dorado County Fire Protection District, social media handle, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened on Highway 50 near Placerville’s Broadway exit.
KCRA.com
Large firefighter presence at Sacramento home is for cleanup of chemist's leftover chemicals
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A large firefighter presence outside of a Sacramento home is because of a scheduled cleanup of a home full of chemicals left behind by a chemist who died a few weeks ago, officials said. A spokesperson with the Sacramento Fire Department said the chemistry professor used...
Man killed at Grant Union High School identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Alfred Ayodele Myah has been identified as the man killed in a shooting at Grant Union High School in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office logs. The 24-year-old was killed in the high school’s parking lot on Oct. 21 during a football game...
Placer County man killed in two-vehicle accident on SR 28 in North Tahoe
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Placer County man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle accident on State Route 28 around North Tahoe. According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 9 a.m. on SR 28, east of Old County Road. Their preliminary investigation shows 54-year-old Ian Tippins,...
KCRA.com
5.1 earthquake strikes near San Jose, is felt across NorCal
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 struck near San Jose on Tuesday morning. The quake hit at 11:42 a.m. about 8.6 miles (14 kilometers) east of Seven Trees, California, according to the United States Geological Survey. It had a depth 4.2 miles (6.9 kilometers). It could be felt...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Head-On Crash Causes Fatality Near Yuba City
Accident on Colusa Highway Reportedly Caused by Drunk Driver. A head-on crash near Yuba City caused a fatality, and the driver of one of the vehicles was arrested for DUI. The accident happened along State Route 20 (Colusa Highway) and Humphrey Road, west of Yuba City, at about 1:08 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The driver of a gray pickup collided with another vehicle, leaving debris strewn across the roadway.
