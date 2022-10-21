Read full article on original website
Photographs of 1930s society ladies in costume, as rediscovered in 1990
Madame Yevonde’s experimental pictures showed Lady Milbanke channelling Penthesilea, Diana Mosley as a bored-looking Venus and other dressed-up luminaries of the day
'Descendant' powerfully telescopes past, present
One of the best films of the year, Margaret Brown's Descendant is, strictly speaking, about the discovery of the Clotilda, the last known slave ship. After it was used to illegally kidnap and enslave more than 100 Africans, the 90-foot-long schooner was sunk near Mobile, Ala., around 1860, decades after the international slave trade was outlawed. Until recently, it laid unfound somewhere in the muddy waters of the Mobile River, a lost, 160-year-old crime scene. But Descendant, a prize-winner at the Sundance Film Festival, is exponentially more than an account of finding the Clotilda in 2019. Brown roves across the land, crowding her film with a wide spectrum of voices — community leaders, direct descendants from the Clotilda, passed-down accounts — for a living oral history that reckons with the long shadow of slavery. “I could care less about the ship,” says Joycelyn Davis, one of the film's many vibrant, thoughtful subjects and a resident of Africatown, the Mobile hamlet founded by the Clotilda's West Africans.
Music is the food of love, so sing on
Justin Myers classes singing along at pop concerts as a dating red flag (Arrives late, pours your wine and eats onions – 56 dating red flags that should send you running, 15 October). As any music fan will say, when you know the words, singing along is mandatory. The real red flag is talking while the band is playing. Oh – and thinking you’re too cool to sing along to music you supposedly love.
In Pictures: Borough Market’s Harvest Festival a feast for the eyes
Borough Market’s annual Autumn Harvest festival has returned to the streets of the capital for the first time since the Covid lockdown.The procession started on Bankside before moving through Southwark to the historic market.The procession was led by the Berry Man, the autumnal Green Man, who was decked with wild fruits and foliage.The event features the chance to sample seasonal produce and drinks as well as entertainment from traditional music and dancing.
Diwali 2022: India celebrates the festival with a dazzling display of lights
India's streets and homes are lit up with colourful lanterns and glowing lamps as millions celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali. But the celebrations are also sparking concerns about air pollution, including in the national capital, Delhi. A time for feasts, prayers and fireworks, Diwali is one of the most...
Tihar: The Festival of Light, Color, and Flowers
Tihar is a Hindu Festival which is the festival of autumn and takes place across different parts of Nepal. This event is dedicated to Goddess Durga and it is about kindling lamps for an entire week as a way to show off one's prosperity. Every day, a specific color praying is associated with a specific activity. The last day of this festival calls for abstaining from all those colors, instead, people are only given flowers that symbolize purity.
A Canadian Photographer Found A New Creative Angle On The Iconic American Diner
Inspired by a changing America, Canadian photographer Leah Frances set out on a journey into the country’s obsession with nostalgia.
A Gig for Ghosts review – a joyous musical meditation on love and death
The raucous folk songs, open-hearted performances and tender love story make this queer gig-theatre romcom a delight
Recipe: For Dia de Los Muertos, Food for the Souls
While the U.S. has brought out the pumpkins — whether carved, spiced for lattes, baked into bread or all of the above — Mexico is preparing for Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) or, in certain parts of the country’s Yucatán region, Hanal Pixán, the Mayan version of Día de los Muertos. And contrary to popular misconceptions, Halloween has nothing to do with Mexico’s celebrations on Nov. 1 to 2. Particularly not with Hanal Pixán, which means food for the souls, and is a time families prepare special meals to honor ancestors they’ve lost.More from WWDInside Claud, a New...
