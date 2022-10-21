One of the best films of the year, Margaret Brown's Descendant is, strictly speaking, about the discovery of the Clotilda, the last known slave ship. After it was used to illegally kidnap and enslave more than 100 Africans, the 90-foot-long schooner was sunk near Mobile, Ala., around 1860, decades after the international slave trade was outlawed. Until recently, it laid unfound somewhere in the muddy waters of the Mobile River, a lost, 160-year-old crime scene. But Descendant, a prize-winner at the Sundance Film Festival, is exponentially more than an account of finding the Clotilda in 2019. Brown roves across the land, crowding her film with a wide spectrum of voices — community leaders, direct descendants from the Clotilda, passed-down accounts — for a living oral history that reckons with the long shadow of slavery. “I could care less about the ship,” says Joycelyn Davis, one of the film's many vibrant, thoughtful subjects and a resident of Africatown, the Mobile hamlet founded by the Clotilda's West Africans.

