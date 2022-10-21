ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Parade

Halloween Lawn Decorations Featuring Everyday 'Scary Things' Go Viral on Instagram

And the award for scariest decorations of the year goes to this Instagrammer's neighbor. If you're lucky, you may live near someone who's crafty enough to make a true-to-life pop culture-inspired Halloween display, or you may live close enough to one of the few award-winning haunted attractions in the country. But one Instagram user has a front-row ticket to the scariest house on the block.
Odyssey

Be Kind, Randomly Be Kind

Random Acts of Kindness is not a new idea to many people, but it should be an idea that is constantly reminded to everyone. This idea celebrates the good that everyone is capable of and the impact people are able to have to have in others. Random acts of kindness are done in many forms and has the ability to touch many, either by notes, compliments, smiles, holding doors, along with so many other possibilities.
Abby Joseph

Woman Tells High School Friend That Her College Degree Is a Waste of Time if She Has to Leave the Country to Find Work

Maintaining a long-term friendship can be challenging since our friends often bring out both the best and worst in us. On the one hand, good friends help us to grow and develop as people. They challenge us to reach our potential and push ourselves beyond our comfort levels. On the other hand, friendships can also be stressful and difficult. We may find ourselves arguing with our friends more than anyone else, and feeling like we have to tiptoe around their opinions.

