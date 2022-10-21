ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed Robbery Suspect Facing Charges

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Bellevue man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in an attempted armed robbery at a Green Bay gas station earlier this month. Ziante Watts, 31, allegedly tried to rob the Mobil gas station store at 1465 University Avenue Oct. 3. He allegedly demanded money and fired a handgun, but no injuries were reported.
Crossing Guard Recognized By Green Bay Police Department

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay police are recognizing the good work of a crossing guard who helped reunite three lost children with their mother. Crossing guard, Tony Helminger, was stationed at Edgewood Drive and Robinson Avenue, near Wilder Elementary School on October 20th. When school let out,...
Milestone Barn Quilt

SHAWANO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Shawano County celebrated its 400th barn quilt on Saturday. A barn quilt is a painting on the outside of a barn often featuring bright colors with a number of different designs. The Shawano County barn quilt project started 12 years ago with the goal...
