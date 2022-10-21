Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
94.3 Jack FM
Suspect in Kaukauna Children’s Death Sentenced for Jail Escape Attempt
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The man accused of killing his two children in their Kaukauna home in February of 2020 was sentenced this morning to five years in prison for trying to escape from the Outagamie County Jail. 38-year-old Matthew Beyer tried to escape from jail with another inmate...
94.3 Jack FM
Armed Robbery Suspect Facing Charges
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Bellevue man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in an attempted armed robbery at a Green Bay gas station earlier this month. Ziante Watts, 31, allegedly tried to rob the Mobil gas station store at 1465 University Avenue Oct. 3. He allegedly demanded money and fired a handgun, but no injuries were reported.
94.3 Jack FM
Crossing Guard Recognized By Green Bay Police Department
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay police are recognizing the good work of a crossing guard who helped reunite three lost children with their mother. Crossing guard, Tony Helminger, was stationed at Edgewood Drive and Robinson Avenue, near Wilder Elementary School on October 20th. When school let out,...
94.3 Jack FM
Milestone Barn Quilt
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Shawano County celebrated its 400th barn quilt on Saturday. A barn quilt is a painting on the outside of a barn often featuring bright colors with a number of different designs. The Shawano County barn quilt project started 12 years ago with the goal...
Comments / 0