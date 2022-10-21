The rapper got candid in a recent interview. Fans may be used to Boosie making headlines over his social media antics, but the Baton Rouge rapper is now sharing a more vulnerable side of his journey after releasing his new book Cross The Tracks: A Memoir. Fresh off the premiere of his film, Waterboyz, which is officially due out on Sept. 28th, Boosie opened up about the dark period in his life when his brother, Taquari Hatch, stole money and a music artist from him.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO