Ninth Circuit Partly Affirms and Partly Reverses Judgment for Planned Parenthood Over Secret Recordings
From Planned Parenthood Fed'n of Am., Inc. v. Newman, decided today by the Ninth Circuit (Judge Ronald Gould, joined by Judge Mary Murguia and District Judge Nancy Freudenthal):. Defendants-Appellants [Center for Medical Progress, David Deilen, and others] … used fake driver's licenses and a false tissue procurement company as cover...
Ninth Circuit Reverses "Provisional" Sealing of Appellate Brief in Interesting Free Speech Case
From an order today in Doe v. Roe 1, by Judges Barry Silverman and Eric Miller (9th Cir.):. The motion to intervene filed by Eugene Volokh (Docket Entry No. [22]) for the sole purpose of seeking reconsideration of the court's September 1, 2022 order, and no opposition having been filed, is granted. The motion for reconsideration (included in Docket Entry No. [22]), asking the court to make a redacted version of the opening brief available to the public, is granted. Within 21 days of this order, appellant must submit for public filing a redacted version of the opening brief that redacts appellee's name and identifying information. The page numbering and citations in the public brief must remain the same as in the sealed brief….
Ninth Circuit Confirms that District Courts Can Enforce Expansive Restitution Agreements
Today the Ninth Circuit handed down an interesting opinion on restitution, confirming that criminal defendants can agree to pay expansive restitution beyond what is required by the crimes of conviction. Interpreting the general federal restitution statute–18 U.S.C. § 3663–the Ninth Circuit explained that Congress has granted district courts statutory authority to award restitution to the extent agreed to by the parties in a plea agreement. I argued this case for a sex trafficking victim ("Jane Doe")–along with my friends at Justice at Last, an excellent non-profit organization helping labor and sex trafficking victims. The Ninth Circuit's opinion discusses several important issues in crime victims' rights, which are worth briefly highlighting.
Eighth Circuit Affirms Dismissal of State Suit Against Social Cost of Carbon
Today, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit affirmed a district court's dismissal of Missouri v. Biden, in which several states sought to enjoin the Biden Administration's use of interim estimates of the Social Cost of Carbon (i.e. the costs of greenhouse gas emissions) in agency proceedings. This decision was unsurprising and accords with the conclusion reached by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in a parallel suit.
A Federal Judge Says New York's Ban on Guns in Church Is Unconstitutional
A federal judge yesterday issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) against enforcement of New York's ban on firearms in "any place of worship or religious observation." U.S. District Judge John Sinatra Jr. concluded that the rule, part of a law that New York legislators passed after the Supreme Court overturned the state's "proper cause" requirement for concealed-carry permits, "impermissibly infring[es] on the right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense."
Clarence Thomas Slammed After Freezing Lindsey Graham Testimony: 'Disgrace'
Thomas' Monday decision prompted a new wave of calls for his impeachment from the Supreme Court.
Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Will Soon Open Alongside Florida Circle K Stores
In 2016, as Floridians picked Donald Trump for president by just over a percentage point, more than 70 percent simultaneously voted to expand medical marijuana access in the state. Previously, only patients with "cancer or a physical medical condition that chronically produces seizures or severe and persistent muscle spasms" qualified...
Texas Pete Hot Sauce the Latest Victim in Exploding Trend of Cynical False Labeling Lawsuits
Californian Phillip White has a problem. He's been hoodwinked by supposedly misleading labels into buying products he'd otherwise pass on. As a result, the litigious White has filed a class-action lawsuit against a manufacturer claiming damages for its deceptive branding. Earlier this month, White made a splash in the headlines...
Immanuel v. CNN: No Revival for Appeal Filed a Day Late
From the decision today by Judge Lee Rosenthal (see also this earlier post):. Dr. Stella Immanuel sued CNN for defamation. The court dismissed her complaint with prejudice. Dr. Immanuel sought to appeal the dismissal, but she filed her notice of appeal a day after the 30-day deadline. Because that 30-day deadline is a jurisdictional limitation, the Fifth Circuit dismissed her appeal.
Ex-Congressman Alan Grayson Loses Libel Claim Before Eleventh Circuit
From Grayson v. No Labels, Inc., decided today by the Eleventh Circuit (Chief Judge William Pryor and Judges Barbara Lagoa and Andrew Brasher):. Alan Grayson appeals the summary judgment against his second amended complaint of defamation, defamation by implication, and civil conspiracy …. Grayson alleged that his reputation was tarnished and he lost his seat in the United States House of Representatives because the defendants falsely denounced him for profiteering and for spousal abuse.
Sanctions for Lawyer's Plagiarism of Opposing Side's Motion
From Stilp v. Borough of West Chester, decided Monday by Judge Gene Pratter (E.D. Pa.):. The practice of law is not easy; it demands thorough research and writing, nearly always on a deadline. A quick turnaround does not excuse a lawyer's ethical duties to the Court, and there is never an excuse for appropriating the work of another lawyer—let alone opposing counsel—and presenting it as one's own….
Why the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's Funding Structure Is Unconstitutional
When the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) was created as part of the massive Dodd-Frank banking regulation bill in 2010, it was given a funding structure unlike that of any other federal regulatory agency. That unique structure, it turns out, is also unconstitutional. A three-judge panel on the 5th Circuit...
A Federal Judge Says Trump Knowingly Endorsed False Fraud Claims in an Election Lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump's reaction to the 2020 election arguably violated several federal and state laws. But any effort to prosecute him for those alleged violations would face the possibly insurmountable challenge of proving criminal intent. Given Trump's long history of embracing self-flattering assertions at odds with reality, it seems...
Court Upholds Removal of Child From Parents, Related to Child's Transgender Identity
From In the Matter of A.C., decided today by the Indiana Court of Appeals (Judge Terry Crone, joined by Judges Nancy Vaidik and Robert Altice):. M.C. (Mother) and J.C. (Father) … appeal the trial court's dispositional order (the Dispositional Order) following their child A.C.'s … admission that Child is a child in need of services (CHINS) pursuant to Indiana Code Section 31-34-1-6 (CHINS-6) because Child was substantially endangering Child's own health….
Kavanaugh on Halfway Originalism
The so-called "dormant" Commerce Clause restricts state authority over interstate commerce, even though the text of the Commerce Clause is a grant of authority to Congress. While there are some originalist defenses of this doctrine, and much evidence that something in the Constitution is supposed to restrict state authority over interstate commerce, a common opinion among many originalist judges and scholars is something like what Justice Thomas argued in his dissent in Camps Newfound: the Commerce Clause should not be read as a restriction on state authority, and instead those restrictions should come from the Import/Export Clause, Article IV's Privileges and Immunities Clause, and the like. (Thomas relies among other things on the great William Crosskey, one of my predecessors as a constitutional law professor at the University of Chicago, and long overdue for a revival.)
Federal Court Issues Dubious Decision Dismissing Six-State Lawsuit Against Biden Loan Forgiveness Program for Lack of Standing
Earlier today, US District Judge Henry Autrey issued a decision dismissing a lawsuit filed by six states challenging the legality of President Biden's massive $400 billion loan forgiveness plan. The court dismissed the case based on the procedural doctrine of standing, which—among other things—requires plaintiffs to show the government policy they are challenging has caused them some sort of "injury." The standing ruling is based on very dubious reasoning, and I think it is highly likely to be overturned on appeal. Even if stands, the states have a pretty obvious way to get around it.
Prison Slavery Up for a Vote in 5 States
Voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee, and Vermont will be asked to consider whether their state constitutions permit slavery or indentured servitude for people convicted of crimes. "None of the proposals would force immediate changes inside the states' prisons, though they could lead to legal challenges related to how they use prison labor," points out the Associated Press, noting that nearly 20 state constitutions still permit slavery or indentured servitude as a punishment.
"When I Die and Go to Hell, I Want to See the Entire [Court of Appeal] Panel There to Greet Me!"
From Rosen v. Tiffany of Bal Harbour Condominium Ass'n, Inc., decided yesterday by the Florida Court of Appeal, in an opinion by Judge Monica ordo, joined by Chief Justice Ivan Fernandez and Justice Edwin A. Scales, III:. Rosen, a condominium owner at Tiffany, has previously filed a series of lawsuits...
No First Amendment Right to Publish Videos of Depositions
From Elswick v. Hall, decided today by Magistrate Judge Cheryl Eifert (S.D. W. Va.):. Pending before the Court is Defendant Officers' Motion for Protective Order, under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 26(c). Defendants seek to prevent Plaintiff's counsel from publishing the videotaped depositions of Defendants Hall, Rahmati, Lowther, and of a witness, Kenny Davis, on counsel's YouTube channel. Defendants contend that publication of the depositions will lead to embarrassment and annoyance and will expose the defendants and the witness, who are police officers, to unnecessary risk. Defendants also seek attorneys' fees and expenses incurred in moving for the protective order.
Church's Standard Commercial Lease Forbids "Offensive" "Activity"; Does That Cover Offensive Sermons
Seeking declaratory relief construing the default provisions of a commercial lease to exclude constitutionally protected religious speech, as well as an award of damages for breach of the lease by wrongful eviction, Stedfast Baptist Church sued Fellowship of the Sword, Inc., a Texas non-profit corporation operating as a Christian ministry in district court….
