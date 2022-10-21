ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reason.com

Ninth Circuit Reverses "Provisional" Sealing of Appellate Brief in Interesting Free Speech Case

From an order today in Doe v. Roe 1, by Judges Barry Silverman and Eric Miller (9th Cir.):. The motion to intervene filed by Eugene Volokh (Docket Entry No. [22]) for the sole purpose of seeking reconsideration of the court's September 1, 2022 order, and no opposition having been filed, is granted. The motion for reconsideration (included in Docket Entry No. [22]), asking the court to make a redacted version of the opening brief available to the public, is granted. Within 21 days of this order, appellant must submit for public filing a redacted version of the opening brief that redacts appellee's name and identifying information. The page numbering and citations in the public brief must remain the same as in the sealed brief….
Reason.com

Ninth Circuit Confirms that District Courts Can Enforce Expansive Restitution Agreements

Today the Ninth Circuit handed down an interesting opinion on restitution, confirming that criminal defendants can agree to pay expansive restitution beyond what is required by the crimes of conviction. Interpreting the general federal restitution statute–18 U.S.C. § 3663–the Ninth Circuit explained that Congress has granted district courts statutory authority to award restitution to the extent agreed to by the parties in a plea agreement. I argued this case for a sex trafficking victim ("Jane Doe")–along with my friends at Justice at Last, an excellent non-profit organization helping labor and sex trafficking victims. The Ninth Circuit's opinion discusses several important issues in crime victims' rights, which are worth briefly highlighting.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

Eighth Circuit Affirms Dismissal of State Suit Against Social Cost of Carbon

Today, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit affirmed a district court's dismissal of Missouri v. Biden, in which several states sought to enjoin the Biden Administration's use of interim estimates of the Social Cost of Carbon (i.e. the costs of greenhouse gas emissions) in agency proceedings. This decision was unsurprising and accords with the conclusion reached by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in a parallel suit.
MISSOURI STATE
Reason.com

A Federal Judge Says New York's Ban on Guns in Church Is Unconstitutional

A federal judge yesterday issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) against enforcement of New York's ban on firearms in "any place of worship or religious observation." U.S. District Judge John Sinatra Jr. concluded that the rule, part of a law that New York legislators passed after the Supreme Court overturned the state's "proper cause" requirement for concealed-carry permits, "impermissibly infring[es] on the right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense."
GEORGIA STATE
Reason.com

Immanuel v. CNN: No Revival for Appeal Filed a Day Late

From the decision today by Judge Lee Rosenthal (see also this earlier post):. Dr. Stella Immanuel sued CNN for defamation. The court dismissed her complaint with prejudice. Dr. Immanuel sought to appeal the dismissal, but she filed her notice of appeal a day after the 30-day deadline. Because that 30-day deadline is a jurisdictional limitation, the Fifth Circuit dismissed her appeal.
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

Ex-Congressman Alan Grayson Loses Libel Claim Before Eleventh Circuit

From Grayson v. No Labels, Inc., decided today by the Eleventh Circuit (Chief Judge William Pryor and Judges Barbara Lagoa and Andrew Brasher):. Alan Grayson appeals the summary judgment against his second amended complaint of defamation, defamation by implication, and civil conspiracy …. Grayson alleged that his reputation was tarnished and he lost his seat in the United States House of Representatives because the defendants falsely denounced him for profiteering and for spousal abuse.
Reason.com

Sanctions for Lawyer's Plagiarism of Opposing Side's Motion

From Stilp v. Borough of West Chester, decided Monday by Judge Gene Pratter (E.D. Pa.):. The practice of law is not easy; it demands thorough research and writing, nearly always on a deadline. A quick turnaround does not excuse a lawyer's ethical duties to the Court, and there is never an excuse for appropriating the work of another lawyer—let alone opposing counsel—and presenting it as one's own….
WEST CHESTER, PA
Reason.com

Court Upholds Removal of Child From Parents, Related to Child's Transgender Identity

From In the Matter of A.C., decided today by the Indiana Court of Appeals (Judge Terry Crone, joined by Judges Nancy Vaidik and Robert Altice):. M.C. (Mother) and J.C. (Father) … appeal the trial court's dispositional order (the Dispositional Order) following their child A.C.'s … admission that Child is a child in need of services (CHINS) pursuant to Indiana Code Section 31-34-1-6 (CHINS-6) because Child was substantially endangering Child's own health….
INDIANA STATE
Reason.com

Kavanaugh on Halfway Originalism

The so-called "dormant" Commerce Clause restricts state authority over interstate commerce, even though the text of the Commerce Clause is a grant of authority to Congress. While there are some originalist defenses of this doctrine, and much evidence that something in the Constitution is supposed to restrict state authority over interstate commerce, a common opinion among many originalist judges and scholars is something like what Justice Thomas argued in his dissent in Camps Newfound: the Commerce Clause should not be read as a restriction on state authority, and instead those restrictions should come from the Import/Export Clause, Article IV's Privileges and Immunities Clause, and the like. (Thomas relies among other things on the great William Crosskey, one of my predecessors as a constitutional law professor at the University of Chicago, and long overdue for a revival.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

Federal Court Issues Dubious Decision Dismissing Six-State Lawsuit Against Biden Loan Forgiveness Program for Lack of Standing

Earlier today, US District Judge Henry Autrey issued a decision dismissing a lawsuit filed by six states challenging the legality of President Biden's massive $400 billion loan forgiveness plan. The court dismissed the case based on the procedural doctrine of standing, which—among other things—requires plaintiffs to show the government policy they are challenging has caused them some sort of "injury." The standing ruling is based on very dubious reasoning, and I think it is highly likely to be overturned on appeal. Even if stands, the states have a pretty obvious way to get around it.
MISSOURI STATE
Reason.com

Prison Slavery Up for a Vote in 5 States

Voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee, and Vermont will be asked to consider whether their state constitutions permit slavery or indentured servitude for people convicted of crimes. "None of the proposals would force immediate changes inside the states' prisons, though they could lead to legal challenges related to how they use prison labor," points out the Associated Press, noting that nearly 20 state constitutions still permit slavery or indentured servitude as a punishment.
LOUISIANA STATE
Reason.com

No First Amendment Right to Publish Videos of Depositions

From Elswick v. Hall, decided today by Magistrate Judge Cheryl Eifert (S.D. W. Va.):. Pending before the Court is Defendant Officers' Motion for Protective Order, under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 26(c). Defendants seek to prevent Plaintiff's counsel from publishing the videotaped depositions of Defendants Hall, Rahmati, Lowther, and of a witness, Kenny Davis, on counsel's YouTube channel. Defendants contend that publication of the depositions will lead to embarrassment and annoyance and will expose the defendants and the witness, who are police officers, to unnecessary risk. Defendants also seek attorneys' fees and expenses incurred in moving for the protective order.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Reason.com

Church's Standard Commercial Lease Forbids "Offensive" "Activity"; Does That Cover Offensive Sermons

Seeking declaratory relief construing the default provisions of a commercial lease to exclude constitutionally protected religious speech, as well as an award of damages for breach of the lease by wrongful eviction, Stedfast Baptist Church sued Fellowship of the Sword, Inc., a Texas non-profit corporation operating as a Christian ministry in district court….
HURST, TX
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy