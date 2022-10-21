Read full article on original website
Related
Ninth Circuit Partly Affirms and Partly Reverses Judgment for Planned Parenthood Over Secret Recordings
From Planned Parenthood Fed'n of Am., Inc. v. Newman, decided today by the Ninth Circuit (Judge Ronald Gould, joined by Judge Mary Murguia and District Judge Nancy Freudenthal):. Defendants-Appellants [Center for Medical Progress, David Deilen, and others] … used fake driver's licenses and a false tissue procurement company as cover...
Patent Law Opinion Can't Be Sealed to Avoid Hurting Plaintiff's Future Similar Lawsuits
From Araujo v. E. Mishan & Sons, Inc., decided Thursday by Judge John Cronan (S.D.N.Y.):. Plaintiff William Araujo filed a motion to seal the Court's Opinion and Order construing two terms in one of the claims of his patent…. Under "the First Amendment and the common law," the public...
Ex-Congressman Alan Grayson Loses Libel Claim Before Eleventh Circuit
From Grayson v. No Labels, Inc., decided today by the Eleventh Circuit (Chief Judge William Pryor and Judges Barbara Lagoa and Andrew Brasher):. Alan Grayson appeals the summary judgment against his second amended complaint of defamation, defamation by implication, and civil conspiracy …. Grayson alleged that his reputation was tarnished and he lost his seat in the United States House of Representatives because the defendants falsely denounced him for profiteering and for spousal abuse.
Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions
Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature written by a bunch of people at the Institute for Justice. Short Circuit Live is heading to New York City this Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 7pm. Come join us and special guests Alex Reinert of Cardozo Law, Maaren Shah of Quinn Emanuel, and Bruce Green of Fordham Law. RSVP today!
Ninth Circuit Confirms that District Courts Can Enforce Expansive Restitution Agreements
Today the Ninth Circuit handed down an interesting opinion on restitution, confirming that criminal defendants can agree to pay expansive restitution beyond what is required by the crimes of conviction. Interpreting the general federal restitution statute–18 U.S.C. § 3663–the Ninth Circuit explained that Congress has granted district courts statutory authority to award restitution to the extent agreed to by the parties in a plea agreement. I argued this case for a sex trafficking victim ("Jane Doe")–along with my friends at Justice at Last, an excellent non-profit organization helping labor and sex trafficking victims. The Ninth Circuit's opinion discusses several important issues in crime victims' rights, which are worth briefly highlighting.
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
What Happens When a County Employee Acts Like a Police Officer?
It's likely that a large chunk of the people reading this have had the unenviable experience of being pulled over by a police officer for a traffic infraction. You know what you're supposed to do. But what are you supposed to do when a government employee who is not a police officer pulls you over, detains you for hours, and tries to perform a traffic stop, despite having no authority to do so?
Biden's Marijuana Pardons Did Not Free a Single Federal Prisoner or Deliver the Expungement He Promised
Edwin Rubis has served more than two decades of a 40-year federal prison sentence for participating in a marijuana distribution operation. Taking into account "good time" credit, he is not scheduled to be released until August 2032. Rubis is one of about 3,000 federal prisoners whose cannabis-related sentences were unaffected...
Sanctions for Lawyer's Plagiarism of Opposing Side's Motion
From Stilp v. Borough of West Chester, decided Monday by Judge Gene Pratter (E.D. Pa.):. The practice of law is not easy; it demands thorough research and writing, nearly always on a deadline. A quick turnaround does not excuse a lawyer's ethical duties to the Court, and there is never an excuse for appropriating the work of another lawyer—let alone opposing counsel—and presenting it as one's own….
No First Amendment Right to Publish Videos of Depositions
From Elswick v. Hall, decided today by Magistrate Judge Cheryl Eifert (S.D. W. Va.):. Pending before the Court is Defendant Officers' Motion for Protective Order, under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 26(c). Defendants seek to prevent Plaintiff's counsel from publishing the videotaped depositions of Defendants Hall, Rahmati, Lowther, and of a witness, Kenny Davis, on counsel's YouTube channel. Defendants contend that publication of the depositions will lead to embarrassment and annoyance and will expose the defendants and the witness, who are police officers, to unnecessary risk. Defendants also seek attorneys' fees and expenses incurred in moving for the protective order.
Eighth Circuit Affirms Dismissal of State Suit Against Social Cost of Carbon
Today, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit affirmed a district court's dismissal of Missouri v. Biden, in which several states sought to enjoin the Biden Administration's use of interim estimates of the Social Cost of Carbon (i.e. the costs of greenhouse gas emissions) in agency proceedings. This decision was unsurprising and accords with the conclusion reached by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in a parallel suit.
Court Upholds Removal of Child From Parents, Related to Child's Transgender Identity
From In the Matter of A.C., decided today by the Indiana Court of Appeals (Judge Terry Crone, joined by Judges Nancy Vaidik and Robert Altice):. M.C. (Mother) and J.C. (Father) … appeal the trial court's dispositional order (the Dispositional Order) following their child A.C.'s … admission that Child is a child in need of services (CHINS) pursuant to Indiana Code Section 31-34-1-6 (CHINS-6) because Child was substantially endangering Child's own health….
Litigants Can't Refuse to Testify About Immigration Status, if It's Relevant
Plaintiff first objects to Magistrate Judge Hegarty's oral order during Plaintiff's September 22, 2022 deposition to answer questions regarding Plaintiff's travel to and in the United States. Magistrate Judge Hegarty states in his Recommendation that:. In the Complaint, Plaintiff alleges that in July 2013, she came to the United States...
Immanuel v. CNN: No Revival for Appeal Filed a Day Late
From the decision today by Judge Lee Rosenthal (see also this earlier post):. Dr. Stella Immanuel sued CNN for defamation. The court dismissed her complaint with prejudice. Dr. Immanuel sought to appeal the dismissal, but she filed her notice of appeal a day after the 30-day deadline. Because that 30-day deadline is a jurisdictional limitation, the Fifth Circuit dismissed her appeal.
Alito says Supreme Court leak made him a 'target for assassination'
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said Tuesday that the unprecedented leak of the draft abortion case opinion made him feel like a “target of assassination.”
"When I Die and Go to Hell, I Want to See the Entire [Court of Appeal] Panel There to Greet Me!"
From Rosen v. Tiffany of Bal Harbour Condominium Ass'n, Inc., decided yesterday by the Florida Court of Appeal, in an opinion by Judge Monica ordo, joined by Chief Justice Ivan Fernandez and Justice Edwin A. Scales, III:. Rosen, a condominium owner at Tiffany, has previously filed a series of lawsuits...
Outside the White House, Protesters Urge Biden To Release Nonviolent Marijuana Offenders
On Monday, protesters convened outside the White House and the Dwight D. Eisenhower Executive Office Building to call on President Joe Biden to release nonviolent inmates serving federal prison sentences for cannabis-related charges. The protest, led by Students for Sensible Drug Policy and the Last Prisoner Project, sought to highlight the insufficiencies of Biden's recently announced pardons for those convicted of marijuana possession.
Ohio S. Ct. Indefinitely Suspends Judge Pinkey Suzanne Carr from Judicial Office and Law Practice
The [Board of Professional Conduct] panel accepted the parties' stipulations of fact and misconduct and issued a 58-page report recounting limited—but representative—examples of Carr's admitted misconduct. The panel found that Carr "ruled her courtroom in a reckless and cavalier manner, unconstrained by the law or the court's rules, without any measure of probity or even common courtesy" and that she "conducted business in a manner befitting a game show host rather than a judge of the Cleveland Municipal Court." The panel concluded that Carr's actions "could not help but seriously compromise the integrity of the court in the eyes of the public and all who had business there." …
"Knight Institute Publishes First Essays from 'Lies, Free Speech, and the Law' Symposium"
Katy Glenn Bass summarizes and links to the four essays, from Helen Norton, Deborah Pearlstein, Mark Tushnet, and me:. The … essays … focus on doctrinal and definitional questions about the regulation of lies in public discourse: What is the First Amendment status of false speech? What rules do or should apply to different kinds of false speech, like intentional lies, mistaken statements, or opinions based on falsehoods? What justifications exist for those rules? These are critically important questions to answer because the First Amendment provides the primary constraint on the government's power to punish speakers who deceive…. Later this fall we'll publish the next set of papers from this symposium by RonNell Andersen Jones and Sonja West, Sam Lebovic, and John Witt.
The CFPB's Funding Mechanism: Misguided But Constitutional
Last week the Fifth Circuit held that the CFPB is unconstitutional because, by statute, it derives its revenue from the federal reserve rather than congressional appropriations. Professor Zach Price argues that the Fifth Circuit was mistaken:. The Fifth Circuit held last week that the Consumer Financial Protection Board (CFPB) cannot...
Reason.com
Washington, DC
36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 0