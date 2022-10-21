Read full article on original website
Joseph lujan
4d ago
anyone else notice that the news only reports shootings when there's a gun ban in congress?
Reply(4)
9
rrobserver.com
Homicide detectives investigate NW ABQ shooting
Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead following reports of a shooting in a Northwest Albuquerque neighborhood Monday evening. Officer Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said around 5:15 p.m. officers were called to the 9000 block of South Sky NW, near Paseo Del Norte and Rainbow NW.
Valencia County Sheriff’s Office looking for info on dead woman
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in identifying a deceased woman. Officials say on July 16, 2022 deputies responded to the 1700 block of Rio Communities Blvd where they found the woman dead. She is described as a white woman in her mid 30s or 40s, about […]
Colorado suspects arrested in Santa Fe as part of homicide investigation
On Monday, the Denver Police Department asked for help from the Santa Fe Police Department as a part of a homicide investigation.
APD: 1 dead after shooting in NW Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in northwest Albuquerque. They say just after 5:15 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to South Sky St. near Paseo Del Norte on reports of a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found the man had died. The […]
“Great addition”: APD says ShotSpotter helping with a number of investigations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s called ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system that alerts officers where a shot was fired within seconds. It’s been a part of the Albuquerque Police Department since 2020 and Chief Harold Medine says the device is working.”Many times we have incidents where individuals are claiming self-defense and with ShotSpotter they can determine […]
Albuquerque woman accused of stealing plants awaits trial behind bars
The shoplifting crimes started over a year ago, officials said.
Albuquerque police identify man found dead on road over weekend
A man was found dead on the road near Palomas Drive Southeast and Eastern Avenue Southeast.
BCSO arrests man involved in crime spree
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies have taken Tommy Trujillo into custody. BCSO says Trujillo had been on crime spree and led law enforcement on multiple pursuits Monday morning. Officials say around 5:20 a.m. Monday morning they responded to the 800 block of Grecian Ave for a stolen vehicle. Trujillo the went on to […]
Albuquerque woman accused of entering apartment uninvited, throwing things
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman, Josie Abeyta, is due in court Monday afternoon. Abeyta is facing charges after being accused of bursting into a couple’s home and throwing things. According to a criminal complaint, a man and his girlfriend were watching TV in an apartment near Eubank and Spain when Abeyta walked in and […]
Valencia County Sheriff’s Deputies look for info on fatal crash
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Valencia County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking the public for assistance in the investigation of a fatal crash. VCSO says around 9 p.m. on October 21, deputies were responded to a crash on Highway 47 and Entrada Rd. when deputies arrived they found the driver of the vehicle dead. Officials say a homicide […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico organizations provide resources for Domestic Violence victims
October is Domestic Violence awareness month. It's the time to acknowledge survivors and provide resources to victims. It's a busy month for the domestic violence resource center, but they work year-round to offer victims ways out of dangerous domestic situations. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in...
Albuquerque police: Man arrested for shooting wife at store
The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a man accused of shooting his wife
Albuquerque Police Department: Suspected driver dies after fleeing crash
APD's Motor Unit was called to the scene Sunday night.
Albuquerque police respond to fatal weekend shooting
Police said they do not have information about any suspects at this time.
Trial begins for man accused of killing his aunt
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Jury selection began Tuesday for the trial of Craig Smith, the man accused of murdering his elderly aunt. 86-year-old Josephina Ortega was found asphyxiated inside her home, with her hands zip-tied behind her back in 2017. Ortega’s nephew, Craig Smith and his girlfriend Evonne Jaramillo were charged with the murder after police […]
FBI offers reward for info on missing Navajo Nation woman
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a reward for information in the case of a Navajo Nation woman who went missing last year. Investigators say 64-year-old Ella May Begay has not been since June 2021 when a Ford F-150 was seen leaving her home in Sweetwater, Arizona. Investigators believe it may have headed toward […]
Man arrested for Santa Fe bank robbery
The Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communication center received a call about a bank robbery at the Bank of America location on St. Michael's Drive.
Families question investigators in Missing in NM Day
Inaugural event brings together families with missing members as well as law enforcement accused of moving slow on investigations
APD arrests suspect in connection to September murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested 37-year-old Henry Atkinson for the murder of Elijah Pino. Atkinson is accused of shooting Pino several times after getting off a city bus at Wyoming and Central. Police say surveillance video from nearby businesses and a city bus show Atkinson and several others getting into a […]
Albuquerque police investigating after person found dead on road
Officials said the Albuquerque Police Department's Motors Unit was called to the scene.
