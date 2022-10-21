Read full article on original website
Related
555 angel number meaning and symbolism explained
ANGEL numbers can be very telling of what your future holds. The repetitive sequence of numbers can reveal messages and disclose deeper meanings behind your life. If you see the number 555, you are in luck. In numerology, the number 5 signifies the 'energy of affirmative change.'. When you get...
CNET
Your Weird Dreams Might Mean Something After All: Experts Weigh In
Sleep is vital -- your body needs sleep not only to rest, but also to regulate your metabolism and brain function. But, if you're anything like me, your brain feels anything but restful when you sleep, because it's too busy cooking up wild and strange scenarios in the form of dreams. Though it's easy to understand why we have to go to sleep each night, it's much more difficult to explain why we dream and how to interpret what exactly those dreams mean, especially if they're outlandish or perhaps even scary.
Science Believes Consciousness Survives Death (Opinion Piece)
Has Science Finally Found Proof Our Consciousness Continues After Death?. According to Dr. Sam Parnia of NYC Langone, who spends a lot of his time studying the process of death and dying, the process of separation is one of peace and awareness.
Breakthrough study shows that memories can be erased through a simple ‘sound cue’ method
What memories would you erase?
themindsjournal.com
What Is Dark Psychology: 10 Most Common Techniques and Tactics of Manipulation
All of us have a dark side, which most of us try to control, suppress and hide from others. We all have a unique relationship with our dark side which can define the type of person we are. Dark psychology enables us to understand this relationship with the dark side of our consciousness.
psychologytoday.com
Studying Hands to Recognize Basic Emotions
Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
psychologytoday.com
Empathy and Its Failures
Self psychology is a branch of psychoanalysis that treats disorders of the self. “Self” means a whole and integrated, stable yet dynamic experience of individuality. We are all vulnerable to narcissistic fluctuations and the dysregulation of self-esteem. Empathy from a caregiver in childhood provides the foundation of healthy narcissism....
scitechdaily.com
Not Science Fiction: Methane-Eating “Borgs” Have Been Assimilating Earth’s Microbes
A newly discovered type of transferrable DNA structure with a sci-fi name appears to play a role in balancing atmospheric methane. In Star Trek, the Borg are a ruthless, hive-minded collective that assimilate other beings with the intent of taking over the galaxy. Here on nonfictional planet Earth, Borgs are DNA packages that could help humans fight climate change.
psychologytoday.com
The Danger of Empathy: The Belief We Know What Others Are Feeling
It is not possible to genuinely feel what another person is feeling. Assuming we know what another person is thinking and feeling can inhibit genuine understanding. Curiosity, compassion, ignorance, and humility are much more useful attitudes to adopt when help is provided to someone else. With a title like the...
Gizmodo
Harvard's Robotic Tentacle Gripper Is Pure Nightmare Fuel
Part of the versatility of the human hand’s ability to pick up almost anything comes from being able to apply a gentle touch for frail or oddly-shaped objects. That’s something robots struggle with, particularly when functioning autonomously, and unfortunately the solution could lie with an unorthodox gripper design that looks straight out of a horror movie.
Why is hoarding on the rise? We ask an expert
Hoarding behaviours are on the rise, with some councils even setting up specialist teams to deal with the issue. But why? And what should you do if you’re worried? I asked Jo Cooke, director of Hoarding Disorders UK and a professional declutterer. What’s the difference between hoarding, collecting, or...
psychologytoday.com
Treating PTSD and Complex PTSD: Changing the Ways We Adapt
In Part 1 of my interview with trauma expert Brad Kammer, LMFT, currently on the faculty of the NARM Training Institute, we discussed how Brad and his colleagues distinguish between PTSD and complex PTSD. In Part 2, we explore how NARM’s NeuroAffective Relational Model addresses the impact of adverse childhood experiences and complex trauma. Brad and Dr. Laurence Heller outline the therapeutic framework of NARM in their new book, The Practical Guide for Healing Developmental Trauma: Using the NeuroAffective Relational Model to Address Adverse Childhood Experiences and Resolve Complex Trauma.
sciencealert.com
New technique for decoding people's thoughts can now be done from a distance
Scientists can now "decode" people's thoughts without even touching their heads, The Scientist reported. Past mind-reading techniques relied on implanting electrodes deep in peoples' brains. The new method, described in a report posted 29 Sept. to the preprint database bioRxiv, instead relies on a noninvasive brain scanning technique called functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI).
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Have Developed a New Explanation for Consciousness
According to a new theory, choices are formed unconsciously and become conscious around half a second later. Consciousness is your awareness of yourself and your surroundings. This awareness is unique to you and subjective. A new theory of consciousness has been developed by a researcher at Boston University’s Chobanian &...
daystech.org
Our Brains Use Quantum Computation
Summary: Study suggests quantum processes are a part of cognitive and acutely aware mind capabilities. Scientists from Trinity College Dublin imagine our brains may use quantum computation after adapting an thought developed to show the existence of quantum gravity to discover the human mind and its workings. The mind capabilities...
Opinion: A Narcissist Twists The Interpretation Of Five Love Languages
The five love languages are Quality time, words of affirmation, physical touch, gifts, and acts of service. The question is… do these love languages apply if you are in a relationship with someone who is a narcissist?
psychologytoday.com
The Three "Laws" of Human Behavior
The unified theory of psychology frames human behavior in terms of three factors: investment, influence, and justification. Investment frames animal behavior patterns in terms of work effort that emerges because of evolution and learning. Influence refers to how different individuals impact each other and relate in competitive and cooperative ways...
psychologytoday.com
How Deeply Connected Do You Feel Toward Your Partner?
Romantic partners may find it difficult to put their deepest feelings into words, or they may not try to at all. New research on couples shows that these deep feelings can resist even day-to-day variations in how well you and your partner get along. Comparing your deepest feelings with those...
I Saw the Famous Science Temple with its Constant Stream of Worshippers
Astounding Stories of Super-Science, September 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. A Problem in Communication - Part I: The Science Community. I saw the famous Science Temple with its constant stream of worshippers.
Comments / 0