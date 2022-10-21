ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The US Sun

555 angel number meaning and symbolism explained

ANGEL numbers can be very telling of what your future holds. The repetitive sequence of numbers can reveal messages and disclose deeper meanings behind your life. If you see the number 555, you are in luck. In numerology, the number 5 signifies the 'energy of affirmative change.'. When you get...
CNET

Your Weird Dreams Might Mean Something After All: Experts Weigh In

Sleep is vital -- your body needs sleep not only to rest, but also to regulate your metabolism and brain function. But, if you're anything like me, your brain feels anything but restful when you sleep, because it's too busy cooking up wild and strange scenarios in the form of dreams. Though it's easy to understand why we have to go to sleep each night, it's much more difficult to explain why we dream and how to interpret what exactly those dreams mean, especially if they're outlandish or perhaps even scary.
themindsjournal.com

What Is Dark Psychology: 10 Most Common Techniques and Tactics of Manipulation

All of us have a dark side, which most of us try to control, suppress and hide from others. We all have a unique relationship with our dark side which can define the type of person we are. Dark psychology enables us to understand this relationship with the dark side of our consciousness.
psychologytoday.com

Studying Hands to Recognize Basic Emotions

Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
psychologytoday.com

Empathy and Its Failures

Self psychology is a branch of psychoanalysis that treats disorders of the self. “Self” means a whole and integrated, stable yet dynamic experience of individuality. We are all vulnerable to narcissistic fluctuations and the dysregulation of self-esteem. Empathy from a caregiver in childhood provides the foundation of healthy narcissism....
scitechdaily.com

Not Science Fiction: Methane-Eating “Borgs” Have Been Assimilating Earth’s Microbes

A newly discovered type of transferrable DNA structure with a sci-fi name appears to play a role in balancing atmospheric methane. In Star Trek, the Borg are a ruthless, hive-minded collective that assimilate other beings with the intent of taking over the galaxy. Here on nonfictional planet Earth, Borgs are DNA packages that could help humans fight climate change.
psychologytoday.com

The Danger of Empathy: The Belief We Know What Others Are Feeling

It is not possible to genuinely feel what another person is feeling. Assuming we know what another person is thinking and feeling can inhibit genuine understanding. Curiosity, compassion, ignorance, and humility are much more useful attitudes to adopt when help is provided to someone else. With a title like the...
Gizmodo

Harvard's Robotic Tentacle Gripper Is Pure Nightmare Fuel

Part of the versatility of the human hand’s ability to pick up almost anything comes from being able to apply a gentle touch for frail or oddly-shaped objects. That’s something robots struggle with, particularly when functioning autonomously, and unfortunately the solution could lie with an unorthodox gripper design that looks straight out of a horror movie.
The Guardian

Why is hoarding on the rise? We ask an expert

Hoarding behaviours are on the rise, with some councils even setting up specialist teams to deal with the issue. But why? And what should you do if you’re worried? I asked Jo Cooke, director of Hoarding Disorders UK and a professional declutterer. What’s the difference between hoarding, collecting, or...
psychologytoday.com

Treating PTSD and Complex PTSD: Changing the Ways We Adapt

In Part 1 of my interview with trauma expert Brad Kammer, LMFT, currently on the faculty of the NARM Training Institute, we discussed how Brad and his colleagues distinguish between PTSD and complex PTSD. In Part 2, we explore how NARM’s NeuroAffective Relational Model addresses the impact of adverse childhood experiences and complex trauma. Brad and Dr. Laurence Heller outline the therapeutic framework of NARM in their new book, The Practical Guide for Healing Developmental Trauma: Using the NeuroAffective Relational Model to Address Adverse Childhood Experiences and Resolve Complex Trauma.
sciencealert.com

New technique for decoding people's thoughts can now be done from a distance

Scientists can now "decode" people's thoughts without even touching their heads, The Scientist reported. Past mind-reading techniques relied on implanting electrodes deep in peoples' brains. The new method, described in a report posted 29 Sept. to the preprint database bioRxiv, instead relies on a noninvasive brain scanning technique called functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI).
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Have Developed a New Explanation for Consciousness

According to a new theory, choices are formed unconsciously and become conscious around half a second later. Consciousness is your awareness of yourself and your surroundings. This awareness is unique to you and subjective. A new theory of consciousness has been developed by a researcher at Boston University’s Chobanian &...
daystech.org

Our Brains Use Quantum Computation

Summary: Study suggests quantum processes are a part of cognitive and acutely aware mind capabilities. Scientists from Trinity College Dublin imagine our brains may use quantum computation after adapting an thought developed to show the existence of quantum gravity to discover the human mind and its workings. The mind capabilities...
psychologytoday.com

The Three "Laws" of Human Behavior

The unified theory of psychology frames human behavior in terms of three factors: investment, influence, and justification. Investment frames animal behavior patterns in terms of work effort that emerges because of evolution and learning. Influence refers to how different individuals impact each other and relate in competitive and cooperative ways...
psychologytoday.com

How Deeply Connected Do You Feel Toward Your Partner?

Romantic partners may find it difficult to put their deepest feelings into words, or they may not try to at all. New research on couples shows that these deep feelings can resist even day-to-day variations in how well you and your partner get along. Comparing your deepest feelings with those...

