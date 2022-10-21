ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

nbc24.com

Several hurt in weekend three-car crash in Williams County

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a three-car crash on U.S. Route 6 that occurred around 9:39 p.m. Saturday in Williams County. According to troopers, Johnathan Miller of Bryan was driving eastbound at a high rate of...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
WDTN

1 car crash causes closure on I-75 NB, CareFlight called

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A one car crash closed a portion of I-75 northbound on Saturday. According to dispatch, CareFlight was called to the scene of an overturned car in Sidney. Dispatch says a call came in at 10:48 a.m. and the driver of the vehicle was taken by CareFlight. Stay with 2NEWS as this […]
SIDNEY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Mercer County will increase police on patrol for Halloween

MERCER COUNTY — Mercer County Sheriff’s Office will have additional deputies on patrol this week for Halloween. The Sheriff’s Office will be working in conjunction with Ohio Traffic Safety Office to keep Mercer County safe from impaired drivers. Sheriff Jeff Grey reminds motorists to not drive while...
hometownstations.com

An explosion heard before fire destroys a south Lima house Saturday night

Lima, OH (WLIO) - A two-alarm fire completely destroys a south Lima home late Saturday night. The Lima Fire department was called out to 786 S. Metcalf St. just after 11 p.m. after a neighbor heard an explosion and saw flames shooting from the home. Lima Fire called in Shawnee Township for mutual aid. The heat of the fire caused damage to homes on either side and the wall on the south side of the house was moved out about a foot and a half. It is unknown if anybody was living there at the time. Fire investigators from Lima and Shawnee Township are looking into the cause. Fire crews were on scene for five hours. The home was completely destroyed and will have to be torn down.
LIMA, OH
sent-trib.com

Baby found not breathing in BG apartment, mother hit by car

The mother of a 2-month-old found not breathing at a Bowling Green apartment was hit by a car while the ambulance with her baby was leaving the parking lot. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 200 block of Napoleon Road on Saturday at 12:14 a.m. on the report of an infant not breathing.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion man killed in Motorcycle accident in Richland County

LEXINGTON—The Mansfield Post is investigating a fatal crash which occurred on SR 97 at Gass Road, Troy Township, Richland County. The crash was reported at 6:05 PM Sunday evening. The preliminary investigation shows a 2007 Ford Fusion being driven by Trenton Hoffer, 20 years old, Mansfield, Ohio, was traveling...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Crash causes slowdowns on I-75 SB in Miami Twp.

MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-75 southbound caused delays for afternoon commuters Saturday afternoon. According to dispatch, a crash occurred on I-75 southbound between the ramp from I-675 and Austin Blvd. in Miami Twp. ODOT cameras showed the backup on the highway. The cause of the accident is not known at this […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Saturday night fire remains under investigation

LIMA — A fire destroyed a home on Lima’s south side late Saturday night. The Lima Fire Department responded to the two-alarm fire at 786 S. Metcalf St., Lima, after 11 p.m. Sunday. The heat from the fire also damaged homes on either side of the house. The...
LIMA, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition

A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Lima man gets jail, community control for fatal crash

LIMA — A Lima man who left the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian in October 2021 will spend 30 days in jail and four years serving community control. John Rondot, 42, hit 18-year-old Ethan Dakota Howard, who was riding a mountain bicycle that did not have a rear light or reflector, on Oct. 16, 2021, according to a police report.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Pre-trial date on OVI charge set for Wapak interim mayor

WAPAKONETA — Wapakoneta Interim Mayor Stephen Erik Henderson will have a pre-trial hearing on Nov. 8 for an OVI charge he was arrested for on Memorial Day weekend by Wapakoneta police. Henderson has previously been cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated in a 2003 charge.
WAPAKONETA, OH
Lima News

Lima City Schools treasurer resigns

LIMA — The Lima City School Board met in a special session. The board approved the purchase of a nine-passenger van to be used by the athletic department, paid with COVID-II funds. Then the board accepted the resignation of its treasurer, Shelly Reiff, who has been the treasurer since...
bgindependentmedia.org

Scare at BG haunted house leads to customer being banned from site

Employees at the haunted house at Woodland Mall had a scare Sunday evening which ended with an unhappy customer being banned from visiting the site again. Bowling Green Police arrived at the haunted house around 10:30 p.m., and spoke with a 21-year-old man who was upset that one of the actors took his ball cap off his head – along with some hair.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Man Arrested After Domestic Disturbance Sunday

A Kenton man was arrested Sunday afternoon after a domestic disturbance incident. According to the Kenton Police Department report, officers were dispatched to 715 Decatur Street at just before 2 Sunday afternoon. After an investigation, 26 year old Vinson Hastings was taken into custody. He is being held on a...
KENTON, OH

