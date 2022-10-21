Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Van Wert Post Investigates a Serious Injury Crash in Paulding County
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Grover Hill – The Van Wert Post is currently investigating a serious two vehicle injury crash that occurred at approximately 2:49 PM today in Paulding County near Grover Hill, Ohio. A black 2014 Ford Focus being operated by Lilianna A. Egia,...
wlen.com
Ohio Highway Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash in Nearby Williams County
Williams County, OH – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, serious injury crash in nearby Williams County. The crash occurred late Saturday night on US 6, near milepost 9. A vehicle was rear-ended traveling eastbound…and then those two vehicles struck a westbound vehicle.
Shelby Road in Auglaize County closed after crash involving semi-truck
GERMAN TOWNSHIP — UPDATE:. Auglaize County Patrol Post confirmed that Shelby road is no longer shut down due to the crash. One person was sent to the hospital after a crash involving a Kenworth semi-truck in Auglaize County on Saturday, according to the Auglaize County Patrol Post. The crash...
nbc24.com
Several hurt in weekend three-car crash in Williams County
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a three-car crash on U.S. Route 6 that occurred around 9:39 p.m. Saturday in Williams County. According to troopers, Johnathan Miller of Bryan was driving eastbound at a high rate of...
1 car crash causes closure on I-75 NB, CareFlight called
SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A one car crash closed a portion of I-75 northbound on Saturday. According to dispatch, CareFlight was called to the scene of an overturned car in Sidney. Dispatch says a call came in at 10:48 a.m. and the driver of the vehicle was taken by CareFlight. Stay with 2NEWS as this […]
Mercer County will increase police on patrol for Halloween
MERCER COUNTY — Mercer County Sheriff’s Office will have additional deputies on patrol this week for Halloween. The Sheriff’s Office will be working in conjunction with Ohio Traffic Safety Office to keep Mercer County safe from impaired drivers. Sheriff Jeff Grey reminds motorists to not drive while...
hometownstations.com
An explosion heard before fire destroys a south Lima house Saturday night
Lima, OH (WLIO) - A two-alarm fire completely destroys a south Lima home late Saturday night. The Lima Fire department was called out to 786 S. Metcalf St. just after 11 p.m. after a neighbor heard an explosion and saw flames shooting from the home. Lima Fire called in Shawnee Township for mutual aid. The heat of the fire caused damage to homes on either side and the wall on the south side of the house was moved out about a foot and a half. It is unknown if anybody was living there at the time. Fire investigators from Lima and Shawnee Township are looking into the cause. Fire crews were on scene for five hours. The home was completely destroyed and will have to be torn down.
sent-trib.com
Baby found not breathing in BG apartment, mother hit by car
The mother of a 2-month-old found not breathing at a Bowling Green apartment was hit by a car while the ambulance with her baby was leaving the parking lot. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 200 block of Napoleon Road on Saturday at 12:14 a.m. on the report of an infant not breathing.
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion man killed in Motorcycle accident in Richland County
LEXINGTON—The Mansfield Post is investigating a fatal crash which occurred on SR 97 at Gass Road, Troy Township, Richland County. The crash was reported at 6:05 PM Sunday evening. The preliminary investigation shows a 2007 Ford Fusion being driven by Trenton Hoffer, 20 years old, Mansfield, Ohio, was traveling...
Crash causes slowdowns on I-75 SB in Miami Twp.
MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-75 southbound caused delays for afternoon commuters Saturday afternoon. According to dispatch, a crash occurred on I-75 southbound between the ramp from I-675 and Austin Blvd. in Miami Twp. ODOT cameras showed the backup on the highway. The cause of the accident is not known at this […]
Saturday night fire remains under investigation
LIMA — A fire destroyed a home on Lima’s south side late Saturday night. The Lima Fire Department responded to the two-alarm fire at 786 S. Metcalf St., Lima, after 11 p.m. Sunday. The heat from the fire also damaged homes on either side of the house. The...
Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition
A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Coroner called to Shelby County crash scene
The crash was initially reported at approximately 3:20 p.m. at River Road near Sidney.
Lima man gets jail, community control for fatal crash
LIMA — A Lima man who left the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian in October 2021 will spend 30 days in jail and four years serving community control. John Rondot, 42, hit 18-year-old Ethan Dakota Howard, who was riding a mountain bicycle that did not have a rear light or reflector, on Oct. 16, 2021, according to a police report.
Lima News
Pre-trial date on OVI charge set for Wapak interim mayor
WAPAKONETA — Wapakoneta Interim Mayor Stephen Erik Henderson will have a pre-trial hearing on Nov. 8 for an OVI charge he was arrested for on Memorial Day weekend by Wapakoneta police. Henderson has previously been cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated in a 2003 charge.
Lima says no to smoke-free parks: Council seeks resolution on signage
LIMA — City Council’s third reading on a total ban on smoking in parks was defeated. At Monday evening’s meeting, members of the Council decided to move the policy regarding smoking signage to be discussed again at the next Public Works Committee meeting. In September, the City...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Decatur man had meth, THC in system when he hit buggy full of five kids
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Decatur man is accused of being high on methamphetamines, amphetamines and marijuana when he rear-ended a horse and buggy that caused injuries to five children in 2021, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 41-year-old Travis L....
Lima News
Lima City Schools treasurer resigns
LIMA — The Lima City School Board met in a special session. The board approved the purchase of a nine-passenger van to be used by the athletic department, paid with COVID-II funds. Then the board accepted the resignation of its treasurer, Shelly Reiff, who has been the treasurer since...
bgindependentmedia.org
Scare at BG haunted house leads to customer being banned from site
Employees at the haunted house at Woodland Mall had a scare Sunday evening which ended with an unhappy customer being banned from visiting the site again. Bowling Green Police arrived at the haunted house around 10:30 p.m., and spoke with a 21-year-old man who was upset that one of the actors took his ball cap off his head – along with some hair.
wktn.com
Kenton Man Arrested After Domestic Disturbance Sunday
A Kenton man was arrested Sunday afternoon after a domestic disturbance incident. According to the Kenton Police Department report, officers were dispatched to 715 Decatur Street at just before 2 Sunday afternoon. After an investigation, 26 year old Vinson Hastings was taken into custody. He is being held on a...
