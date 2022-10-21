ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, MI

Missing Fremont family spotted in U.P.

By Tribune Staff
Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gzlQ2_0ii6J0Gs00
The Cirigliano family's minivan was captured on security footage at a gas station in Gulliver, a small town in the Upper Peninsula, on Monday.  Courtesy photo

A missing Fremont family was sighted Monday in Gulliver, a small town about an hour west of St. Ignace in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

On Thursday, the Fremont Police Department, along with the Michigan State Police, put out a report of a family that hadn’t been seen since Sunday.

According to police, the family includes father Anthony “Tony” Cirigliano; his wife, Suzette Cirigliano; and teenage children Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15. The teenage boys are both autistic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36PaiW_0ii6J0Gs00
The missing family was spotted Monday in Gulliver, about an hour west of the Mackinac Bridge. Google Maps

The family was reportedly traveling in a 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan with a Michigan license plate number DJL-1982.

Surveillance video from the BP gas station in Gulliver shows the Cirigliano family inside the station buying food.

Anyone with information on the family’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2100.

Grand Haven Tribune

