Read full article on original website
NOT A DEMOCRAT
3d ago
How about a story on non fatal criminal shootings. Criminals let out of jail before they’re time. How about that story
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man accused of robbing, killing Atlanta wedding guest takes the stand
The murder trial of a man accused of robbing and fatally shooting a wedding guest outside an Atlanta event venue four ye...
13 security guards shot, 4 fatally, in metro Atlanta in recent months
At least 13 security guards have been shot, five fatally, in metro Atlanta since April 2021....
Man shot at by 3 suspects during attempted robbery, APD says
ATLANTA — An attempted robbery quickly turned into a shooting Monday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police responded to a robbery call near the Cheshire Bridge Road and Woodland Avenue NE area. Once officers arrived, they met with a victim who told...
Nearly 200 pounds of marijuana found in Mercedes van in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Narcotic Units found nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in a Mercedes Benz 14 passenger van on Oct. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to a Facebook post, police arrived to the 4000 block of Clark Howell...
fox5atlanta.com
Man originally stopped for speeding, arrested for narcotics in Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Bibb County Sheriff's Department said they made an unexpected discovery during a traffic stop for a man who was speeding on I-475. Roderick Milton Givens of Happy Valley, Oregon was on his way to Florida from Atlanta when he was pulled over, according to deputies. K-9 Deputy...
Man shot multiple times at Westside Atlanta nightclub, police say
A man was shot multiple times at a nightclub in Underwood Hills, a neighborhood in Atlanta’s Upper Westside area, early Monday morning, according to police.
Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis Drops Attempted Murder Charges Against Lil Durk, Cites ‘Prosecutorial Discretion’
Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis drops attempted murder charges against Lil Durk Stemming from a 2019 incident outside of a nightclub.
Atlanta police searching for suspect accused of attempted home invasion
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a man who attempted to kick in a door of a residence last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sept. 24, a man kicked the front door of a home on Kirkwood Road. According to the...
Man shot after argument with brother-in-law ends with gun fire, police say
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to the stomach on Sunday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 6:45 p.m., police responded to Hermer Cir. after getting a call about a possible shooting. When they...
New details released in shooting at Clark Atlanta homecoming party that injured 4
ATLANTA — Police are releasing new details in a shooting that left four people on Clark Atlanta University’s campus injured last weekend. Three students and a fourth victim were shot while at a homecoming party early Sunday morning. According to the incident report, a large crowd of people...
3 accused of smuggling $75,000 worth of marijuana through west coast airports to Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department Interim Chief of Police told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington in an exclusive interview that a drug bust went down at an apartment complex on Piedmont Avenue. He said the suspects were so desperate that they even threw boxes of marijuana out the...
fox5atlanta.com
Police make shocking discovery in case of missing Douglasville teen
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - The search for missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri took an unexpected turn when Douglasville police said they found human remains in the area the teen was last seen. On Oct. 22, officers discovered remains between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard. They have not concluded that the body belonged...
WXIA 11 Alive
Victor Hill jury reaches 2 of 7 verdicts, says it's deadlocked on 5 more
ATLANTA — A jury says it has deadlocked over five of seven charges in the case against suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. Jurors told a federal judge at 2:35 p.m. on Monday they'd reached verdicts for two counts. Because Judge Eleanor Ross ordered the jury of seven women...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man and woman shoplift multiple items from McDonough Home Depot
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County police are on the lookout for two suspects wanted for shoplifting from a McDonough Home Depot. Officials say on Oct. 13, the man and woman stole multiple pieces of merchandise from the Home Depot. Police shared photos of the suspects taking by security cameras at...
fox5atlanta.com
Teen caught with guns, drugs, stolen IDs in smoke-filled car, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A teenager is facing multiple charges after Clayton County police say he was caught with guns, drugs, and stolen items in his car. Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers were conducting a general patrol on Riverdale Road when they noticed a black Chevrolet Tahoe filled with smoke.
Family of man who died inside Fulton County Jail wants answers after death ruled as homicide
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Shamar McLeroy was facing some serious charges, including child molestation and public indecency. But his family said he wasn’t given a death sentence and there is no excuse for his death here at the Fulton County Jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Renewed attention on local cold case - 5 years later
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga — Five years after a woman was found shot to death in the bathroom of her Paulding County home, the case is now getting renewed attention. It was recently profiled on a national crime show, and the Paulding County Sheriff’s office tells Channel 2 it remains an active investigation.
Man, 70, arrested after woman found fatally stabbed following SWAT standoff
A man has been arrested after a woman was found stabbed to death in a Grove Park home following a SWAT standoff Saturday night, according to officials.
Police report released | 2 teenagers shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story. It's been nearly two weeks since two teenagers were gunned down outside a Clayton County Townhome, and police have finally released a redacted incident report following multiple requests. Clayton County officers were called to the...
thehypemagazine.com
Meet This 22-Year-Old Upcoming Artist from Atlanta, GA
The Atlanta music scene is one of the most competitive music scenes around, but that hasn’t stopped 5750 JU from establishing himself as one of the city’s top emerging artists. No matter what he does, he always exudes style and attitude, which makes him instantly recognizable no matter where you are in Atlanta or across the state of Georgia.
Comments / 5