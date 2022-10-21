Read full article on original website
realvail.com
Town of Vail to offer help with new parking system
The Town of Vail on Monday issued the following press release on its second parking pass assistance event:. The Town of Vail will host the second of two parking pass assistance events for employees and locals from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26 in the Council Chambers at the Vail Municipal Building, 75 South Frontage Rd. in Vail. Participants will receive help in setting up their web-based parker portal, entering their preferred payment method and ensuring their supporting documents are verified. Due to ongoing system testing, passes will not be issued at the event. All passes will be emailed prior to the start of paid parking.
Two Colorado Communities Make List of Most Beautiful Small Towns
Architectural Digest, a "vibrant monthly celebration" of design, innovative homes, decorating ideas, culture, and travel, recently released its list of "The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America." Colorado made the list twice. Take a quick look at two awesome Colorado communities sharing the list with towns such as Madison,...
Colorado To Pay Victims of Marshall Fire $6 Million
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has approved a grant for the state of Colorado. The state will use the grant to directly distribute $6 million to victims of the Marshall Fire. The Marshall Fire ignited on December 30, 2021. It started as a grass fire in...
skyhinews.com
Opinion | Gov. Jared Polis: A missive to mountain towns in Colorado
Colorado mountain and ski towns contribute significantly to what makes Colorado such a magnificent place to call home. My focus, as your Governor, has been and will continue to be on the thousands of hardworking Coloradans who live, work and play here and the opportunities ahead to thrive. I’ve personally seen the these grow and mature since my parents first brought me skiing in Vail in 1981, and now I enjoy visiting with our kids. With that growth has come challenges and opportunities, and I look forward to working with the community to ensure that the valley remains one of the most incredible places to live in the world.
Letter: A small price to pay for enormous benefits
My husband and I are local small business owners and we’ll be voting “yes” to Eagle Valley Transit. We, like every other local employer, struggle to find and keep great local talent. Employees who are able to secure housing are more and more often doing so downvalley. We are the last remaining dental office within Vail town limits. Downvalley employment opportunities are only growing and it can be difficult for employees to justify the added mileage to commute up the valley for work. So we believe strongly that improved public transit would absolutely benefit Vail businesses of all sizes.
$700 million upgrade getting going to fix I-70 mountain bottleneck
Long known as a place where car trips get unbearable, one of the biggest bottlenecks along the Interstate 70 route in and out of the mountains is getting a two-thirds of a billion-dollar upgrade to a pinch point both east and westbound. "On the weekends I-70 gets all the way backed up to Genesee," said Lisa Marcolina who works at the antique store at the top of Floyd Hill. "It's very dangerous. I can't, I don't know, how people drive down it in the winter." The upgrade will come in stages. Starting in a few weeks will be the creation...
FORECAST: More snow headed to Colorado after 12-plus inches over weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado, following a stormy weekend in the high country that dropped well over a foot of powder in some areas. While snow isn't expected to be as heavy throughout the week as it was this weekend, it should be consistent and spread across a large swath of the state.
Polis: Delivering on what matters most to Eagle County
Colorado mountain and ski towns contribute significantly to what makes Colorado such a magnificent place to call home. My focus, as your governor, has been and will continue to be on the thousands of hardworking Coloradans who live, work and play here and the opportunities ahead to thrive. I’ve personally...
Live on the Edge in this $4.1 Million Colorado Home
This home rocks. No, it literally rocks as this stunning Evergreen home has been built on boulders. The large boulders have been incorporated into the house to create an atmosphere like nothing you have ever seen before. The home exudes Colorado from every angle and it could be yours as...
Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire
Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
Fall snow in high country takes some tourists by surprise
Snow and high winds closed eastbound Interstate 70 near Vail on Sunday and created slick roads with low visibility around the Eisenhower Tunnel.
Big Game Poaching Ring Uncovered in Colorado, 3 Men Arrested
Thanks to the diligence of Colorado Parks and Wildlife a poaching ring in the front range has been put to a stop. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), 3 men have been arrested in connection to a poaching ring in Park County. What is Poaching?
I-70 reopened eastbound at Vail Pass
UPDATE (7:06 p.m.): The road has reopened, please drive safely. I-70 is closed eastbound due to multiple accidents, according to an EC Alert sent out at approximately 5:50 p.m. There is no estimated time of reopening as stormy conditions continue in the mountain corridor.
Eisenhower's former 'Cold War retreat' ranch in Colorado sold
When President Dwight D. Eisenhower looked for an escape from the simmering Cold War in the 1950s, a favorite getaway was a rustic ranch four miles west of Winter Park — accommodations that were a far cry from Palm Beach, Martha’s Vineyard and other retreats that presidents frequent now. Byers Peak Ranch in Fraser, the property where Ike made many stays as his career skyrocketed from Army colonel to Allied commander, to president of the United States, sold over the summer for a reported $11.5...
Summit Daily News
After five months, Coyne Valley Road is open again. But some Breckenridge businesses are still rebounding from lost revenue during the extended closure.
In March, the town of Breckenridge announced that part of Coyne Valley Road would be closed for about five months. This meant folks had to take a detour south to Valley Brook Street, then turn back north onto Airport Road if they wanted to access some businesses or the recycling center.
Suspect in 2019 Breckenridge death turns himself in
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The suspect in a deadly 2019 altercation in Breckenridge turned himself in to authorities, the U.S. Marshals said Tuesday. Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, of Breckenridge was taken into custody Monday on the following charges in the death of Brendan Rye, 29. Manslaughter. First-degree burglary. First-degree criminal...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
State Senate Candidate Tim Walsh Said He Would Ban Abortion
Colorado state Senate Candidate Tim Walsh, who’s running for a Jefferson County Senate seat, launched an ad this month claiming that his opponents were “outright” lying in an advertisement that stated he wants an abortion ban in Colorado. However, Walsh told a group of Republicans in March...
Westword
Trevor Hughes's Finger Costs Denver-Area Cops $485K
Photographer Trevor Hughes nearly had a finger blown off when he was shot with a projectile while trying to capture an image of law enforcement officers during the 2020 George Floyd protests. He filed suit last year, and on October 20, attorney Andrew McNulty of Denver-based Killmer, Lane & Newman LLP revealed that a settlement agreement had been reached with several municipalities, including Denver, Golden, Arvada and Jefferson County.
