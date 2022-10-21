ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stashed Celtics guard Juhann Begarin gets 14 points, 5 boards, 3 steals in EuroCup opener

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
Stashed Boston Celtics combo guard Juhann Begarin continues to shine in play for Paris Basket as that team played its first contest in EuroCup play against the former ball club of fellow stashed Celtics guard Yam Madar, with the St. Abymes, Guadeloupe native having a solid if inefficient game in Paris Basket’s 100-86 loss.

The Frenchman put up 15 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, and 3 steals in just over 30 and a half minutes of floor time. Begarin fouled just once while drawing 4 in return, and had just one turnover as well. But for all of that, he also shot just 5-of-15 overall. He did manage to connect on 3 of his 8 3-point attempts and a perfect 2-of-2 from the charity stripe, however.

To see what the former No. 45 overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft has been playing like to start the season abroad, take a look at the highlight clip put together by the folks at the Bllen YouTube channel.

