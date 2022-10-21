ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Georgia calls witnesses in defense of abortion law at trial

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge determining whether to strike down Georgia’s abortion limits heard conflicting views Tuesday about how such restrictions affect doctors who care for pregnant women. Georgia’s law bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, though it allows for later abortions to prevent a...
GEORGIA STATE
Ousted Tennessee ex-lawmaker arrested on DUI charge in crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee lawmaker who was expelled from his seat in 2016 is facing charges for a downtown Nashville car crash of driving under the influence, possessing drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. According to an arrest affidavit, former Republican Rep. Jeremy Durham was in the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Michigan schools fight teacher mental health crisis

LANSING – Pandemic-stressed teachers in the Eastern Upper Peninsula Intermediate School District draw for prizes each month to boost their morale. “Teachers donate a little money each month, maybe to be able to wear jeans on Friday,” said Joe Sbar, a school psychologist for the district. “This money is pooled, and used to buy prizes, like a gift card that is then raffled off.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Powerball jackpot swells to enticing $625 million

The Powerball drawing for Oct. 24 has swelled to a mind-numbing $625 million jackpot. According to the Michigan Lottery, the jackpot would have a cash option of $300 million. "If a lucky player wins the $625 million jackpot, it will be the second-largest Powerball jackpot won this year and the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot ever won," a Michigan Lottery press release reads. "Tonight’s drawing will be the 35th Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won Aug. 3. One ticket purchased in Pennsylvania matched the five white balls and the Powerball to win a $206 million jackpot."
MICHIGAN STATE
Journalist ventures out in the Thumb to find ghosts

After all, local history involving those who settled what would become Huron, Tuscola and Sanilac counties dates back more than a century. Surely there must be numerous old houses and buildings in the region purported to be haunted?. Well, no, actually. I spoke with local historians, law enforcement officers, folks...
HURON COUNTY, MI
Dismissal of DUI case against ex-attorney general sought

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — The attorney for Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer is arguing that a drunken-driving case against her should be dismissed because prosecutors did not present sufficient evidence. The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that defense attorney Jason Mattioli also seeks to bar prosecutors from presenting results...
SCRANTON, PA
Wet, sloppy winter in store for Illinois

Illinois residents are getting a look at what this winter season could feel like across the state. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association released its three-month outlook from Dec. 2022 to Feb. 2023, which forecasts what the winter could bring. It does not project seasonal snowfall accumulations as "snow forecasts are generally not predictable more than a week in advance."
ILLINOIS STATE
Girl, 14, took loaded gun to California high school campus

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday after she brought a loaded handgun to a Southern California high school, police said. The girl showed the gun to a student in a restroom at Westminster High School in Orange County at around noon, although she didn't make any threats and nobody was hurt, according to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda, the Orange County Register reported.
WESTMINSTER, CA
Wet, sloppy winter in store for Michigan

Michigan residents are getting a look at what this winter season could feel like across the state. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association released its three-month outlook from Dec. 2022 to Feb. 2023, which forecasts what the winter could bring. It does not project seasonal snowfall accumulations as "snow forecasts are generally not predictable more than a week in advance."
MICHIGAN STATE
Man, 35, found dead in California mountains had been shot

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — A 35-year-old man missing since July whose body was found this month in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains was shot to death, according to a coroner's report. Jose Velasquez, of Camarillo, was found dead Oct. 3 near a hiking trail in a mountainous area of...
CAMARILLO, CA
Fiber-optic network to boost Waverly internet speed

Internet speeds in Waverly will soon get a boost as Royell Communications is laying fiber-optic network cable throughout the city. City Clerk Mark Samaras said most of the people in town already use Royell for internet service, so a lot of things, other than the speed of the internet, will remain the same after they finish working.

