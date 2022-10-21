The Packers and Buccaneers came into the 2022 season with a wide range of outcomes on the table. Both had concerns on paper, of course: Green Bay lost Davante Adams during the offseason and didn’t really try to replace him; Tampa Bay lost Alex Cappa (free agency), Ryan Jensen (injury), and Rob Gronkowski and Ali Marpet (retirement), all of whom contributed to the offense’s ability to run a downfield passing attack and operate effectively. But both teams had future Hall of Fame quarterbacks in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, and both entered the regular season as the betting favorites to win the NFC, with the Buccaneers in first and the Packers right behind them. MVP-level quarterback play can solve a lot of issues.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO