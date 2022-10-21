Read full article on original website
Related
The Ringer
Winners and Losers of NFL Week 7
Every week of the 2022 NFL season, we will celebrate the electric plays, investigate the colossal blunders, and explain the inexplicable moments of the most recent slate. Welcome to Winners and Losers. Which one are you?. Winner: The Cardiac Giants. The New York Giants are the Dillon Panthers right now....
The Ringer
NFL, NBA, and MLB Roundup. Plus, New Releases and Mailbag.
This week, Mike and Jesse discuss the weekend of NFL games, and what to do with struggling legendary QBs (5:01). Then, they talk about some NBA rookie standouts (22:54) and the MLB playoffs (31:58). Later they go through some new and upcoming product releases and answer your mailbag questions (39:17).
The Ringer
Everything You Need to Know About Week 7 of the 2022 NFL Season
The old guard’s struggles continued in Week 7 as Tom Brady’s Bucs and Aaron Rodgers’s Packers fell to 3-4 after dropping games to underdogs. Christian McCaffrey’s debut with the 49ers ended in a rout at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. And to wrap things up, Matt Eberflus outcoached Bill Belichick, guiding the Bears to a victory in rainy New England on Monday Night Football. Follow along with The Ringer’s coverage of NFL Week 7 below:
The Ringer
Are Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady Just Down, or Are They Out?
The Packers and Buccaneers came into the 2022 season with a wide range of outcomes on the table. Both had concerns on paper, of course: Green Bay lost Davante Adams during the offseason and didn’t really try to replace him; Tampa Bay lost Alex Cappa (free agency), Ryan Jensen (injury), and Rob Gronkowski and Ali Marpet (retirement), all of whom contributed to the offense’s ability to run a downfield passing attack and operate effectively. But both teams had future Hall of Fame quarterbacks in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, and both entered the regular season as the betting favorites to win the NFC, with the Buccaneers in first and the Packers right behind them. MVP-level quarterback play can solve a lot of issues.
The Ringer
Daniel Jones on the Game of Inches, and Jeane Coakley on How the Jets Pivot Through Key Injuries
(2:57) — DANIEL JONES: The Giants QB discusses New York’s league-leading fifth fourth-quarter comeback against the Jaguars and the emotions he showed on Sunday, then looks ahead to their matchup against the Seahawks. (22:34) — JEANE COAKLEY: SNY’s Jeane Coakley joins the show to talk about the Jets...
Browns Deshaun Watson Seeking Monetary Sanctions in Latest Lawsuit
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has filed a motion in the latest lawsuit against him.
The Ringer
Yankees Swept in ALCS, Danny Comes Up Clutch, and Jets Squeak by Broncos
(10:10) — GIANTS: Behind Daniel Jones’s late-game magic, the Giants jump out to 6-1 with a win over the Jaguars. (12:27) — JETS: Despite a barrage of injuries, the Jets are now 5-2 after their win over Denver. (15:47) — SPOTIFY LIVE: JJ returns to Spotify Live...
The Ringer
Week 8 NFL Power Rankings: Seahawks and Cowboys Making Moves in the NFC
While the Kansas City Chiefs put on a dominant display against the San Francisco 49ers last week, it wasn’t enough to knock the idle Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles from the top two spots in our power rankings heading into Week 8. But just because there’s no change at the very top doesn’t mean there isn’t movement, and the rest of the NFL continues to fluctuate week to week. The Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, and Las Vegas Raiders all jumped up at least four spots this week, while the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue a slow and steady descent to the depths of mediocrity.
The Ringer
A Bad Night at Gillette as Questions Loom Over the Pats QBs
(0:15) Brian tries to make sense of a bizarre night at Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots got thumped by the Bears and Mac Jones was replaced by Bailey Zappe. (22:00) He discusses the loss and the QB controversy further with former Patriots running back James White. (43:00) Brian ends with a few listener calls on the Pats game and his thoughts on the Celtics’ loss to the Bulls.
The Ringer
Week 8 NFL Power Rankings: Raiders and Bengals Rise
Jason and Austin discuss how the NFL power rankings have shifted following Week 7. First, they discuss who is the fourth-best team in the league (02:12). Then, they break down why the resurgent offenses of the Bengals (06:10) and Raiders (14:06) may lift them up the rankings as the season continues. Also, they try to make sense of where the Chargers are heading into their bye week (25:23). Finally, they are joined by Steven Ruiz to talk about this week’s QB rankings, and the future of quarterbacks such as Ryan Tannehill and Justin Fields (44:19).
The Ringer
NFL Week 8 Bets, Previewing the World Series, and a Tuesday NBA Parlay
This week the East Coast Bias boys recap Monday night’s matchup between the Patriots and Bears (1:00) before discussing what kind of boost the Colts can expect from starting Sam Ehlinger (8:00). Then, they share their favorite bets for Week 8 (13:00) and their picks for the World Series (24:00). Finally, they close the show by giving out a parlay for Tuesday’s NBA slate (28:00).
The Ringer
Bengals Back, Trusting the 49ers, Brady’s Misleading Stats, and Micah Parsons’s MVP Case With Peter Schrager, Plus CFB Top 12 Rankings
Russillo gives out his five most important things from NFL Week 7 (0:39), before he is joined by NFL Network and Fox Sports’ Peter Schrager to discuss things to watch ahead of the NFL trade deadline, a disappointing NFC, “What is going on with the Rams?,” another grisly loss for the Buccaneers, Aaron Rodgers criticism, the 6-1 Giants, Micah Parsons’s MVP candidacy, and more (11:23). Next, Ryen shares his rankings for the top 12 teams in college football (50:33), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:00:44).
The Ringer
Waiver Wire Targets for Week 8
(02:06) — RB Targets. Weekly Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings and more!. Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com. Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck. Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts.
The Ringer
‘The Edge’ With Bill Simmons and Van Lathan
Another Rendition of That’s True, That Might Be True, or That’s Ridiculous. KOC and Verno discuss whether the Nets are a potential play-in team, the Blazers’ hot start, and growing concerns with the Timberwolves. Put People Over! Plus, Too Much Johnny Gargano?. The guys finish with a...
Comments / 0