ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

75 Little Free Libraries adopted across Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two out of every three low-income families don’t own a single children’s book. To give every child access to reading material, Krylon spray paints, a division of Sherwin Williams; CleveHome Ohio, which supports previously incarcerated individuals return to everyday life; and the Cleveland chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women have adopted Little Free Libraries across Northeast Ohio to assure they are always in good repair.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Shaker Heights closes ranks with Beachwood on new joint deer culling program

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council voted unanimously Monday (Oct. 24) in favor of a new and expanded deer sharpshooting program with the City of Beachwood. Citing public health and safety concerns, as well as ecological damage caused by loss of vegetation -- including the Shaker Parklands -- the city has been culling the deer herd since 2016, back when police Lt. James Mariano was still on the force and the program was done “in-house” by police officers.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition breaks ground on Summit Lake Trail in Akron

AKRON, Ohio – The Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition on Tuesday held a groundbreaking celebration for the Ohio & Erie Canal Summit Lake Trail. The nearly three-mile multi-purpose trail will link the eastern and western neighborhoods surrounding Summit Lake and connect to the 101-mile Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail. The Ohio & Erie Canal Summit Lake Trail will be accessible for hikers, walkers and bicyclists.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

No tricks in this treat of an Avon Lake Halloween home

AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Gayle Bartos-Pool is known as a Christmas collector with a huge number of elegant items from locations far and wide, though most she has made herself. But she doesn’t ignore Halloween. Visiting Bartos-Pool’s home in Avon Lake during October is another experience in how a...
AVON LAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Shaker Heights’ electric aggregation start-up pushed back to June 2023

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Citing “drastic market rate fluctuations,” City Council has opted to postpone the start of its new electric aggregation program until next June. Council’s Sustainability Committee also had recommended pushing the date back from January. The move will keep about 8,000 customers with the current “default supplier,” the Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company (CEI), at its “standard service offer” rate.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Developers breathe new life into former Ford plant

WALTON HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - There are some big plans for a now empty Ford plant. After sitting vacant for years, the massive, 100-acre site is on its way to bringing hundreds of jobs to the area. “It’s a very big deal to all of us,” said Walton Hills Mayor...
WALTON HILLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Heights ironing out school compensation deal for ‘shovel-ready’ Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The “shovel-ready” Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project still needs the official blessing of both City Council and the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education on a proposed tax compensation agreement for the school district. Mayor Kahlil Seren plugged the draft of the tax increment financing (TIF) package...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy