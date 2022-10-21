Read full article on original website
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
Meet the 22 semifinalists in Cleveland Chain Reaction this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Chain Reaction, a yearly pitch competition run by the Greater Cleveland Partnership, has picked 22 business as semifinalists for this year’s competition. The businesses will participate in a boot camp over the next four weeks, where business experts and mentors will prepare them to...
75 Little Free Libraries adopted across Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two out of every three low-income families don’t own a single children’s book. To give every child access to reading material, Krylon spray paints, a division of Sherwin Williams; CleveHome Ohio, which supports previously incarcerated individuals return to everyday life; and the Cleveland chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women have adopted Little Free Libraries across Northeast Ohio to assure they are always in good repair.
Be on the lookout -- it’s that spooky time of year: Sun Postings
PARMA, Ohio -- In case you couldn’t tell by all the spooky decorations, pumpkins and other holiday trappings, Halloween is just around the corner -- literally. Trick-or-treaters will be taking to the streets from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday (Oct. 31) in Parma, Parma Heights, Brooklyn, Independence and Seven Hills.
Shaker Heights closes ranks with Beachwood on new joint deer culling program
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council voted unanimously Monday (Oct. 24) in favor of a new and expanded deer sharpshooting program with the City of Beachwood. Citing public health and safety concerns, as well as ecological damage caused by loss of vegetation -- including the Shaker Parklands -- the city has been culling the deer herd since 2016, back when police Lt. James Mariano was still on the force and the program was done “in-house” by police officers.
Strongsville auto repair shop to relocate from West 130th Street to Pearl Road
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- An automotive repair shop that has been in business for about four years in Strongsville plans to relocate from the east-central part of town to the south end. Chieffalo’s Auto Repair, now at the northwest corner of Ohio 82 and West 130th Street, received permission in September...
South Euclid welcomes all to OctoberFeast Oct. 29 at Bexley Park
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Nothing says fall like pumpkins, Halloween costumes and the sounds of laughter. Those things, and more, can be found at South Euclid’s OctoberFeast, to be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 29). The event, which will take place at Bexley Park, 1630 Wrenford...
North Royalton Historical Society to track down origins of hundreds of city street names
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- Edgerton Road in North Royalton was named after the Edgerton family. Sardis Edgerton was one of the city’s first property owners and Lester Edgerton was a longtime mayor. The North Royalton Historical Society is now trying to determine how hundreds of other streets in town...
Cleveland’s Central Kitchen will add three new takeout restaurants in November
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Midtown’s Central Kitchen, a place for emerging restaurants and food retailers to learn and grow their businesses, is preparing for more retail offerings this fall that include the opening of three new locations for Cleveland favorites. The Midtown food business incubator and shared-use commercial kitchen...
Cuyahoga mayors join to support Ronayne for county executive, praise his collaborative spirit
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In an unusual display of solidarity, a couple dozen Cuyahoga mayors, including two former Cleveland mayors, gathered Tuesday to endorse Democrat candidate Chris Ronayne as the collaborator they want working with them as Cuyahoga County executive. They’re looking for a partner to help them move the...
Transform, transmute and transport your many selves: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- What would you be if you could be anyone? A superhero? A stand-up comic? A spaceship captain? An advocate for those in need?. Chances are, you already have a superpower. Even though you are modest about it, others have seen that light in you. For some,...
Shaker Heights woman’s Chutni Punch offers zesty addition to many foods
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sahithya Wintrich has one goal in the kitchen: To fight back against bland flavors. To add a little kick, a bit of zest. Actually, to be more precise, she wants to punch up all kinds of flavors. That’s why she has created and is marketing Chutni...
Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition breaks ground on Summit Lake Trail in Akron
AKRON, Ohio – The Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition on Tuesday held a groundbreaking celebration for the Ohio & Erie Canal Summit Lake Trail. The nearly three-mile multi-purpose trail will link the eastern and western neighborhoods surrounding Summit Lake and connect to the 101-mile Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail. The Ohio & Erie Canal Summit Lake Trail will be accessible for hikers, walkers and bicyclists.
Nothing Bundt Cake opens in Mentor, sixth bakery in Northeast Ohio
MENTOR, Ohio -- Janette Looney, co-owner of four Nothing Bundt Cakes in Northeast Ohio, had never tasted a Bundt cake until she was in her 30s. That’s when she wandered into a Nothing Bundt Cake bakery in Las Vegas. She fell in love with the rich, moist cake and signature cream cheese frosting.
Ranking meatball subs from 5 popular chain sub shops
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Whether you call it a sub, a hoagie, or a grinder, you just can’t beat a meatball sub sandwich. Google the meatball’s origins and you’ll get plenty of theories, but no true answer of where it came from. Perhaps pinpointing the exact origin of...
Why we now call these warm fall days ‘second summer’: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. This year, fall ousted summer as surely as mums replaced geraniums on Northeast Ohio porches. We dug out our wool hats, bundled up for football games, groused about the wind on dog...
No tricks in this treat of an Avon Lake Halloween home
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Gayle Bartos-Pool is known as a Christmas collector with a huge number of elegant items from locations far and wide, though most she has made herself. But she doesn’t ignore Halloween. Visiting Bartos-Pool’s home in Avon Lake during October is another experience in how a...
Shaker Heights’ electric aggregation start-up pushed back to June 2023
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Citing “drastic market rate fluctuations,” City Council has opted to postpone the start of its new electric aggregation program until next June. Council’s Sustainability Committee also had recommended pushing the date back from January. The move will keep about 8,000 customers with the current “default supplier,” the Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company (CEI), at its “standard service offer” rate.
cleveland19.com
Developers breathe new life into former Ford plant
WALTON HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - There are some big plans for a now empty Ford plant. After sitting vacant for years, the massive, 100-acre site is on its way to bringing hundreds of jobs to the area. “It’s a very big deal to all of us,” said Walton Hills Mayor...
Cleveland Heights ironing out school compensation deal for ‘shovel-ready’ Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The “shovel-ready” Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project still needs the official blessing of both City Council and the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education on a proposed tax compensation agreement for the school district. Mayor Kahlil Seren plugged the draft of the tax increment financing (TIF) package...
Rockin’ the RV life: 2 years on the road for the Kinzbachs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jeff and Patti Kinzbach are celebrating their second year of living and traveling in their motorhome. “It is hard for us to believe how fast time goes by,” Jeff said. “But we have seen a lot and experienced a lot. This podcast reflects that.”
