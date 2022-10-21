(IV Food Bank hosting event foir the first time)....It is the IV Palate, Palette and Pallet. There will be wine and beer, art exhibit, appetizers, all to help feed Imperial Valley. It will be held Thursday at the Imperial Valley Food Bank's Imperial Grove in Imperial. The fun kicks off at 7:00 pm Thursday at 486 West Aten Road in Imperial. The evening will bring together delicious appetizers and wine for the Palkate. Artwork from local artists, the pallette. The proceeds wil help purchase pallets full of food the IV Food Bank will distribute throughout the Imperial Valley. All guests and artists must be 21 years old or older to attend the event. Tickets will be available at the door, or they can be purchased now. contact the IV Food Bank for more information.

IMPERIAL, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO