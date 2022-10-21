Read full article on original website
Arrests Made in 2020 Murder
The investigation into a November 2020 homicide has led to three people being charged with murder. On November 9, 2020, the Imperial County Sheriff's Office was notified by U. S. Border Patrol agents that the body of a man was found outside the city limits of El Centro. The victim was identified as Joe Angel Sandoval, 19, of El Centro. The ICSO Criminal Investigations Division worked multiple leads and identified three suspects as being involved in the murder. Arrests warrants were issued and the three have been taken into custody. The suspects are Jose Mario Salas, 25, Jericho Duron, 22, and Gerardo Acevedo, 33. All three suspects are currently being held in Imperial County Jail on $1 million bail.
Serious Injury Accident
A Yuma man was seriously injured in an early morning accident. Yuma County Sheriff's Office received report of an accident in the 4100 block of E. County 14th Street at about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. According to deputies, a car traveling eastbound on E. County 14th went out of control, through a fence and became airborne. The driver, a 20-year-old man, was ejected from the car and sustained critical injuries. The man was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to Phoenix area hospital. The accident remains under investigation. YCSO says alcohol appears to be a factor in the incident.
COVID Cases Increase A Little
(COVID 19 Active Cases update)....The updated numbers were released Tuesday Morning. The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. According to the new numbers, active cases of COVID 19 have increased, as compared to numbers released last Thursday. Active cases of the virus increased by 10. They are currently at 175. The Center for Desease Control and Prevention says there could be a surge in active cases in the near future. They did not predict when the surge would hit, but it is suspected to be around the Holidays. The latest COVID 19 Tier Metrics for Imperial County indicate new cases per day per 100,000 population at 11.30 with a positivity rate of 17.2 %. Fatalities attributed to the virus remain at 956.
Calexico International Gateway Beautification Project
(California Day Event)...It was a groundbreaking for a Clean California Initiative Project. State, Mexican and regional officials joined CalTrans for the Ground Breaking on the Calexico International Gateway Beautification Project. The Project is part of Governor Gavin Newsom's multi year $1.2 billion clean-up effort to create thousands of jobs, remove litter, and engage communities in beautification efforts across the state. The ground breaking coincided with other events being held in Mexico City and San Diego after US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar declaring California day to celebrate the binational relationship with mexico on key border projects and initiatives.
Wanted man found in restaurant bathroom in El Centro
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) said they found a wanted man in a restaurant's restroom and discovered he had a warrant for his arrest for murder. ECPD responded to a call about an individual refusing to leave a restaurant in the 2100 block...
Imperial Valley Palate, Palette and Pallet
(IV Food Bank hosting event foir the first time)....It is the IV Palate, Palette and Pallet. There will be wine and beer, art exhibit, appetizers, all to help feed Imperial Valley. It will be held Thursday at the Imperial Valley Food Bank's Imperial Grove in Imperial. The fun kicks off at 7:00 pm Thursday at 486 West Aten Road in Imperial. The evening will bring together delicious appetizers and wine for the Palkate. Artwork from local artists, the pallette. The proceeds wil help purchase pallets full of food the IV Food Bank will distribute throughout the Imperial Valley. All guests and artists must be 21 years old or older to attend the event. Tickets will be available at the door, or they can be purchased now. contact the IV Food Bank for more information.
Vote By Mail Ballots
(Voters encouraged to turn in ballots as soon as possible).....The Registrar of Voters say Vote By Mail Ballots should be returned as soon as they are filled out. Don't wait until November 8th. Elections have made it easy and convenient to drop off the completed ballots. Drop Boxes are located at the Brawley City Hall, Calexico City Hall, Calipatria City Hall, Holtville City Hall, Imperial City Hall, Westmorand City Hall, and at the County Administration Center, drive up in the West parking lot and a drop box at the East Entrance. Ballots can be dropped off 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Special Meeting
The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors will meet Monday. The Special Meeting will be held in the Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro at 4:00 p.m. The Board will convene in closed session with their real property negotiator about land with property owners and Hell's Kitchen Geothermal, LLC.
Supplemental Ballots
(The City of Imperial Voters)...They are getting supplemental ballots. They are for the November 8th election. County Elections Officials say the Imperial City Clerk contest was inadvertently not included in the original Vote By Mail Ballot. They said because no candidates had fied to run for Imperial City Clerk before the close of the nomination period, there were no candidates listed for that contest. To allow City of Imperial Voters an opportunity to vote for a qualified write in candidate, supplemental ballots were sent. Vote a list of qualified write in candidates, go the the Registrar of Voters website. This is for City of Imperial Voters only.
11th Annual Environmental Health Leadership Summit
(An all day environmental summit).... It will be held at Imperial Valley College on October 27th. The Summit is a coordinated action to cultivate partnerships and advocacy for environmental and health concerns in underserved communities within the Salton Sea Air Basin and throughout California. The Summit is being hosted by Comite Civico Del Valle, Incorporated, Imperial Valley College and Lithium Community Coalition. A long list of experts are scheduled to participate. Panels, lectures and discussion will begin at 7:00 am and continue until 5:00 pm October 27th. To attend, contact IVC or the Comite Civico Del Valle. The Theme for the Sumit is Achieving a healthier Sustainable Future.
Halloween Carnival
(1st Annual Halloween Carnival)....It is being held in Calexico. It is being presented by the City of Calexico Recreation Department. They say there will be so uch family fun its scary. It will be held Monday, October 31, from 4-7 pm, at the Community Center on Dool Avenue. There will be carnival games, music, craft, cake walk, La Catrina Pasarela by the Recreation Department Sewing Class and much more. Free Hot Dogs to the first 100 kids. A great way to have some spooky fun before going out trick or treating.
Regular Season Coming To An End
(This is the last week of the regular season).....High School Football's regular season ends this week. Calipatria and Holtville season ends before everybody else. The Hornets and the Vikings play the Axe Game on Thursday. The rest of the games will be on Friday. Mickey Dale and George Grijalva will broadcast the Imperial Valley League Game between the Imperial Tigers and the Southwest Eagles. Pre-game is at 6:45 pm on the KXO websiter kxoradio.com. Carroll Buckley and Jon Driffell will be in Brawley for the 79th edition of the Bell Game Classic between the Brawley Wildcats and the Central Spartans. Pre-game is at 6:45 pm on the KXO YouTube Channel and on KXO Am 1230. Other games Friday include Calexico at Vincent Memorial and Thousand Oaks at Palo Verde. The CIF-San Diego Playoffs start next week.
