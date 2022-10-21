A 10,000-year-old infant burial provides insights into the use of baby carriers and family heirlooms in prehistory

Read full article on original website
Denver named one of the most "rat infested" cities in the U.S.
According to a recent report by Orkin, the pest control company, Denver is one of the "rattiest" cities in the United States. "Orkin ranked metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments," the report reads.
EDITORIAL: More funding, more homeless — go figure
The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
Great Pie Options in Colorado Fade as Only 3 Perkins Restaurants Remain
Those well-known green and white stripes may officially become a thing of the past before you know it, as Perkins appears to be loosing steam. It seems it was just a few years ago, but it was eight years ago, that the Perkins that was in Old Town Fort Collins closed up; there used to be one by the mall as well. Greeley had a Perkins, but that's now gone. How long will Loveland's Perkins stand?
Harm reduction experts, LE officials debunk fentanyl exposure myths
GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Police Department recently reported to the community that two officers were hospitalized due to fentanyl exposure in a September arrest of two suspects. While Greeley police said both officers experienced "physiological symptoms consistent with fentanyl exposure," the department never shared how the officers became...
Pregnant Horses Saved From Kill Pen Now In Colorado
A seemingly horrible story has now turned into something really positive and heart warming thanks to some pretty awesome woman in Weld County. Morgan Ryan, creator of MoJo Acres Horse Rescue saved three pregnant horses from the death penalty in Oklahoma where they are now resting comfortably out in Ault.
1 dead, 1 missing, child airlifted after heavy winds swamp kayaks in Lake Pueblo
One adult is dead; another adult is missing and a child was airlifted to the hospital after heavy winds and waves knocked over three kayaks in Lake Pueblo Sunday.
Love Mexican Food? This Classic Colorado Mexican Restaurant Is A Must Try
Colorado residents are lucky because we have no shortage of places to get great Mexican food. This classic Colorado Mexican restaurant is one that many don't know about but have to try. Classic Mexican Restaurant In Colorado Is A Must Try. I've been to many different states in my lifetime...
These Are the 5 Most Popular Dog Breeds in Colorado
Colorado residents love their dogs — in fact, Fort Collins recently ranked as the most dog-friendly city in the Centennial State. Still, some dogs are more common than others. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), labrador retrievers, French bulldogs, golden retrievers, German shepherds, and poodles are the most popular breeds in the U.S.
Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire
Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
According to Forbes, these are the best 8 'best places to live' in Colorado
Colorado is home to no shortage of great places to live, but according to a recent report from Forbes Advisor, there are a few top tier spots that are a cut above the rest. Looking at data that included aspects of life, such as home price, expenses, unemployment rates, community wellness, and crime, the publication narrowed Colorado's 'top spots' down to eight cities spread around the state.
A Stunning Mountain Contemporary Home in Morrison with Finest Quality Finishes and Details on The Market for $3 Million
7793 Elk Path Way Home in Morrison, Colorado for Sale. 7793 Elk Path Way, Morrison, Colorado is a distinctive architectural style home designed with indoor outdoor living in mind the wrap around deck and patios provide incredible views and entertaining opportunities day and night. This Home in Morrison offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7793 Elk Path Way, please contact Rumaldo Ulibarri (Phone: 303-452-3300) & Casimiro Paiz (Phone: 303-587-1872) at Keller Williams Preferred Realty for full support and perfect service.
Sold out 'Witch Paddle' event to bring hundreds to Colorado lake this month
Everyone knows that witches fly on broom sticks, but as it turns out, some witches from Colorado use paddleboards to get around. On October 23, hundreds of "witches" will flock to Chatfield State Park in Littleton for the second annual Colorado Witch Paddle. The event, which was founded in 2021...
Bones in Our Backyard: 3 True Horrific Happenings in Colorado’s History
(Yellow Scene Magazine) - Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in the country. Our mountains stand proudly over us like great protectors, awe-inspiring in their majesty. There are fields of green that roll on forever. Waterfalls hide in evergreen forests and the birds seem to sing just a little sweeter. But under the beauty lies a darkness. Colorado is home to some of the strangest, most horrific occurrences in our nation’s history. Murders, hauntings, massacres, acts of pure depravity, these have all happened under the mountains’ gaze. These are three of the most horrific happenings in Colorado’s history to remind you why you should be afraid of the dark.
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
Eisenhower's former 'Cold War retreat' ranch in Colorado sold
When President Dwight D. Eisenhower looked for an escape from the simmering Cold War in the 1950s, a favorite getaway was a rustic ranch four miles west of Winter Park — accommodations that were a far cry from Palm Beach, Martha’s Vineyard and other retreats that presidents frequent now. Byers Peak Ranch in Fraser, the property where Ike made many stays as his career skyrocketed from Army colonel to Allied commander, to president of the United States, sold over the summer for a reported $11.5...
"Dated humans remains" found in open space in Thornton
What were described by police as "dated human remains" were found on Thursday afternoon near Thornton High School. According to Thornton PD, police were conducting an outdoor death investigation near the high school campus in an open space area. There was no immediate information available about the remains found on Thursday, but investigators say this does not appear to be connected with the high school.
Obesity on the Rise, Banner Health Offers Lasting Solutions
Obesity rates in Colorado are ranked among the lowest in the U.S. but experts warn they are climbing every year. Since 1995, obesity in our state has increased by 128%, and right now, more than 25% of the population is considered obese. Despite such low numbers in comparison to national...
Colorado animal shelter announces “Name Your Price” dog adoptions to combat surge of intakes
The Dumb Friends League (DFL), a system of several animal shelters in Colorado, has recently announced that they will be implementing a “Name Your Price” adoption program to combat a recent surge of pet intakes across the state. "Each day, the Dumb Friends League shelters average 61 pet...
Protect your plants: Freeze Warning issued for Denver metro area
DENVER — The growing season across much of Colorado could be ending with snow falling across the state's western mountains and a Freeze Warning issued for parts of the Front Range including the Denver metro area. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Freeze Warning in effect from midnight...
Colorado braces for its first major snow system of the season
DENVER — The first significant snow event of the season will arrive in Colorado this weekend. The strong storm will bring snow to Colorado's mountains and higher elevations starting Saturday night. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from Saturday night into Monday morning, with gusts up to 50...
