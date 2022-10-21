ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRIC TV

Former Henrico teacher speaks out against teaching conditions

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After teaching for six years, one former Henrico High School teacher has switched professions due to issues in the teaching industry. Micah Fae Thomas taught English at Henrico High School and says she found her passion in teaching and interacting with students. However, she started to see flaws in the teaching profession throughout her experience. She says her reasoning for leaving had nothing to do with her students and staff. Instead, deeper systemic issues within the career field led her leave the classroom.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia PD, city manager meet with governor for round table discussion on violent crime reduction

RICHMOND — Emporia Police Chief Rick Pinksaw was on hand Monday as Gov. Glen Youngkin unveiled his Bold Blue Line initiative to reduce violent crime. “City Manager William E. Johnson, III, MBA, Captain Jerry Wright, Lieutenant Detective Troy Hawkins, and I had the pleasure to attend and participate in a round table discussion with Gov. Youngkin, Lt. Gov. (Winsome) Sears, Attorney General (Jason) Miyares, and Secretary of Public Safety Bob Mosier, as well as other law enforcement officials from across the Commonwealth,” Pinksaw said. “Gov. Youngkin and his team released details about the Cease Fire Initiative and Operation Bold Blue Line. Both will assist with making communities safer throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
EMPORIA, VA
cbs19news

UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
VIRGINIA STATE
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Tatum on ballot for Mayor of Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE – LaWanda Vincent Tatum is running for Mayor of Lawrenceville and believes strongly in unity, family and commitment. “I am running for Mayor to bring creativity and restoration and life to our town. I’m running to bring healing and hope to a community that still struggles with poverty, racism, poor living conditions and poor quality of life,” Tatum stated. “I was born, raised and educated right here in Lawrenceville. I moved away for a little while to attend college but returned home and completed my education at SVCC. I love my little town and it reminds me of something from a Hallmark movie.”
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
NBC12

RRHA says over 400 families affected by state rent relief program ending

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Rent Relief Program no longer has any funds, and as of last Friday, the state says all funding available for rental assistance is now gone. Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority estimate more than 400 families are affected because they had incomplete applications pending. RRHA says of all the families that owe a balance right now, only 49 are on repayment agreements.
RICHMOND, VA

