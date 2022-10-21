LAWRENCEVILLE – LaWanda Vincent Tatum is running for Mayor of Lawrenceville and believes strongly in unity, family and commitment. “I am running for Mayor to bring creativity and restoration and life to our town. I’m running to bring healing and hope to a community that still struggles with poverty, racism, poor living conditions and poor quality of life,” Tatum stated. “I was born, raised and educated right here in Lawrenceville. I moved away for a little while to attend college but returned home and completed my education at SVCC. I love my little town and it reminds me of something from a Hallmark movie.”

