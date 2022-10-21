Read full article on original website
Related
Half the population of a Virginia high school is mysteriously out sick
Stafford High School, located in Fredericksburg, Virginia, remains open as officials look into the main cause of the outbreak.
Chemistry teacher hires lawyer after students hurt in a science demonstration
The Chemistry teacher leading a demonstration that injured four students at Dinwiddie High School has retained a lawyer, according to Dinwiddie Superintendent Dr. Kari Weston.
Nearly half the students at a Virginia high school are absent with flu-like symptoms, district says
As US health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about the impact of this year's flu season, nearly half the students at a Virginia high school were absent with flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms this week, according to the school district.
Hanover County School Board hit with lawsuit regarding transgender bathroom policy
“Hanover’s policy also puts transgender students at risk of harassment, public disclosure of their transgender identity, and social stigma by treating transgender children as security threats and predators," the lawsuit states.
Youngkin Orders State Board to Raise SOL Cut Scores
Youngkin Orders State Board to Raise SOL Cut Scores
Pro-life coffee shop owner hospitalized for stress after onslaught of 'lies' from 'social media bullies'
Ajay Brewer, owner of Brewer’s Cafe in Richmond, Virginia, wrote on Facebook he was hospitalized for stress after the onslaught of "lies" targeting him for his pro-life beliefs.
State cites RPS with safety violations after investigation into bloody hallways
On Saturday, May 14, an intruder broke into Richmond Community High School, injured himself on shattered glass, and left blood across the hallways, floors, stairs, lockers, and a water fountain.
Richmond housing hits 'crisis point' as funds arrive to help homelessness
Point-In-Time (PIT) data Homeward collected suggests about 7% of those experiencing homelessness in the region are between the ages of 18-24.
Richmonders to talk about affordable housing and gun violence
Richmonders Involved in Strengthening Our Communities (RISC) will meet Tuesday night to talk about affordable housing and gun violence.
WRIC TV
Former Henrico teacher speaks out against teaching conditions
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After teaching for six years, one former Henrico High School teacher has switched professions due to issues in the teaching industry. Micah Fae Thomas taught English at Henrico High School and says she found her passion in teaching and interacting with students. However, she started to see flaws in the teaching profession throughout her experience. She says her reasoning for leaving had nothing to do with her students and staff. Instead, deeper systemic issues within the career field led her leave the classroom.
The warning this Prince George man is sharing after discovery of fire ants
Virginia's Office of Plant Industry Services is also working to stop the spread of the invasive species, whether naturally or through human actions.
NBC12
‘A heart for people’: Woman’s reach goes beyond her church community
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For Laurie Amadeo, serving God means serving others. “She has a heart for people,” Mary Catherine Slaughter said of Amadeo, this week’s Acts of Kindness recipient. Amadeo is the worship ministry assistant and oversees all the audio and video equipment for Sunday service and...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia PD, city manager meet with governor for round table discussion on violent crime reduction
RICHMOND — Emporia Police Chief Rick Pinksaw was on hand Monday as Gov. Glen Youngkin unveiled his Bold Blue Line initiative to reduce violent crime. “City Manager William E. Johnson, III, MBA, Captain Jerry Wright, Lieutenant Detective Troy Hawkins, and I had the pleasure to attend and participate in a round table discussion with Gov. Youngkin, Lt. Gov. (Winsome) Sears, Attorney General (Jason) Miyares, and Secretary of Public Safety Bob Mosier, as well as other law enforcement officials from across the Commonwealth,” Pinksaw said. “Gov. Youngkin and his team released details about the Cease Fire Initiative and Operation Bold Blue Line. Both will assist with making communities safer throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
cbs19news
UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Tatum on ballot for Mayor of Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE – LaWanda Vincent Tatum is running for Mayor of Lawrenceville and believes strongly in unity, family and commitment. “I am running for Mayor to bring creativity and restoration and life to our town. I’m running to bring healing and hope to a community that still struggles with poverty, racism, poor living conditions and poor quality of life,” Tatum stated. “I was born, raised and educated right here in Lawrenceville. I moved away for a little while to attend college but returned home and completed my education at SVCC. I love my little town and it reminds me of something from a Hallmark movie.”
Prosecutor says this former police chief broke the law. Why wasn't he charged?
The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) decertified former Colonial Heights Police Chief Jeff Faries after a group of female students raised concerns about his behavior.
Richmond student found dead in trash can, family wants answers
"We need answers. We don't have the answers," said Daytoria Durant, the stepmother of the victim. "Tamel was not a threat to anybody. It's confusing. It's a cycle. We are so distraught. We try to breathe and it starts all over again. I feel like I'm publicly drowning and my life is shattered."
Bankers are warning Americans to be wary of phishing scams
It seems that every day, a new scam pops up looking to take your money and sensitive information. Now, the American Bankers Association is now leading the charge against fraud.
Virginia psychiatric hospital escapee identified in convenience store, taken into custody after day on the run
James City County Police officers were alerted to a man fitting Malone's description in a convenience store in the county, located in the 6400 block of Richmond Road. Malone was taken into custody nearby without incident, according to police.
NBC12
RRHA says over 400 families affected by state rent relief program ending
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Rent Relief Program no longer has any funds, and as of last Friday, the state says all funding available for rental assistance is now gone. Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority estimate more than 400 families are affected because they had incomplete applications pending. RRHA says of all the families that owe a balance right now, only 49 are on repayment agreements.
Comments / 5