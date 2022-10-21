Read full article on original website
Ukraine news LATEST: Putin humiliated as Russia loses scores of Ka-52 helicopters & Zelensky prepares to retake Kherson
VLADIMIR Putin has been left humiliated as British intelligence shows Russia has lost more than a quarter of its 90 Ka-52 attack helicopters. The UK's Ministry of Defence said: "There have been at least 23 verified losses of Russia’s Ka-52 HOKUM attack helicopter in Ukraine since the invasion. "Russian...
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
Putin's 'Luck Is Over' in Ukraine War: Former Russian Diplomat
Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat, said in an interview published on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "luck is over" amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Bondarev quit his role in Russia's mission to the United Nations (U.N.) in May over Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country, stating...
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘Heaviest of battles’ ahead in Kherson, says Kyiv
Russians are ‘replenishing, strengthening’ in Kherson says adviser to Zelenskiy; Biden and Sunak reaffirm commitment to Ukraine
Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘increasingly fears attacks by anti-war Russian saboteurs’
Russia’s leadership is increasingly concerned by acts of sabotage carried out against key infrastructure by its own citizens opposing the war in Ukraine, Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) said. The Kremlin will be alarmed that domestic opposition has built to a point where anti-war groups are commiting acts...
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home
The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
Trump: Griffin should be fired from ‘The View’
Former President Trump tore into his onetime communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin on Sunday, saying she should be fired by ABC as a co-host of its hit daytime political talk show “The View.”. “Alyssa Farah totally misrepresented her true feelings about me and the Trump Administration in order to...
Longtime Trump aide Hope Hicks, who told the embattled former president he lost the 2020 election, is testifying to the Jan. 6 select committee today: report
Former Trump White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks is testifying privately to the Jan. 6 committee. Hicks reportedly told Trump he'd lost the 2020 election and did not work on overturning the results. Hicks previously testified to Congress about the Mueller probe but invoked executive privilege. Hope Hicks, one of the...
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Rumored To Be a Possible Presidential Running-Mate for the 2024 Election
Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. According to an interview from October 21, it now seems possible that Georgia's controversial Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene could be one of the most likely candidates to run alongside Donald Trump if he chooses to run in the 2024 Presidential election.
Bob Woodward Was Stunned By What Trump Told Young Son Barron About Coronavirus
“My God, Trump is conning not just me but his son," the Watergate journalist recalled thinking.
Trump document probe zeroes in on ex-president’s valet
The Department of Justice investigation into whether former president Donald Trump violated laws prohibiting unauthorised retention of national defence information and obstruction of justice has reportedly zeroed in on a US Navy veteran. The veteran is Walt Nauta, who served as Mr Trump’s White House valet and remained in the ex-president’s employ after the end of his term.Prosecutors and federal investigators have repeatedly interviewed Mr Nauta, a 39-year-old former Navy culinary specialist who is currently employed by Mr Trump’s Save America political action committee, according to multiple reports.The Guam native reportedly enlisted in the US Navy in 2001 and,...
Stop dismantling German windfarm to expand coalmine, say authorities
Governing authorities in Germany have urged one of the country’s biggest energy companies to stop dismantling a wind park to make way for an open-pit mine, after activists said the move symbolised a rollback of the government’s climate protection plans. Consisting of eight turbines, the Keyenberg wind park...
South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix worries about China future
South Korean computer chipmaker SK Hynix says it might be forced to sell its manufacturing operations in China if a U.S. crackdown on exports of semiconductor technology and manufacturing equipment to China intensifies
