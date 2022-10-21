NEW HAVEN — The Board of Education has rescinded signing bonuses it approved two weeks ago to attract new staff as well as raises for before- and after-school workers. The action, approved on a 6-to-1 vote, came after Superintendent of Schools Iline Tracey told board members she received a cease-and-desist notice from the teachers union claiming the administration violated bargaining rights and committed an unfair labor practice by not negotiating the changes.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO