New Haven, CT

recordpatriot.com

New Haven school board pulls signing bonuses for teachers, raises for others after union complaint

NEW HAVEN — The Board of Education has rescinded signing bonuses it approved two weeks ago to attract new staff as well as raises for before- and after-school workers. The action, approved on a 6-to-1 vote, came after Superintendent of Schools Iline Tracey told board members she received a cease-and-desist notice from the teachers union claiming the administration violated bargaining rights and committed an unfair labor practice by not negotiating the changes.
NEW HAVEN, CT
recordpatriot.com

DiMassa expected to change plea in West Haven wire fraud case

WEST HAVEN — Roughly one year after his arrest in the alleged theft of more than $1 million in federal pandemic funding intended for West Haven residents, former Democratic state Rep. Michael DiMassa is expected to plead guilty in Hartford on Nov. 1, according to federal court records. In...
WEST HAVEN, CT
recordpatriot.com

West Haven Starbucks plans Sawmill drive-thru expansion

WEST HAVEN — A developer intends to create a Starbucks with a drive-thru on Sawmill Road at the site of a former restaurant. A public hearing on an application to build a 2,500-square-foot Starbucks with a drive-thru and outdoor patio at 340 Sawmill Road, former site of Stewart's All American Grill and a Friendly's before that, is scheduled during Tuesday's Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
WEST HAVEN, CT
recordpatriot.com

Two men charged in connection with Hamden shooting

HAMDEN — Two New Haven men were arrested Friday in connection with an August shooting that left a 35-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Idalizze Casillas-Barreto, 38, and Jonathan Garcia-Rodriguez, 36, turned themselves in to the Hamden Police Department on charges of first-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm.
HAMDEN, CT

