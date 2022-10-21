ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, VA

WJLA

MCPS becomes largest electrified school bus fleet in US after addition of 61 busses

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and Highland Electric Fleets, Inc. on Monday celebrated the recent addition of 61 electric school buses. This brings the total number of electric busses to 86 for the school district -- making MCPS the largest electrified school bus fleet...
WJLA

Man exposes himself to woman near UMD College Park campus, police say

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (7News) — University of Maryland police (UMPD) alongside Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) responded to an off-campus incident of indecent exposure on Tuesday afternoon, UMPD said. A woman told police that she was walking along Yale Avenue, past Lehigh Road, when a dark blue...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WJLA

SEE IT: Metro's 1st test train passes through new Potomac Yard station

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Metro is sharing the progress they are making at its new Potomac Yard station. The first (test) train passed through the new Potomac Yard station, the transit agency shared Tuesday morning. "Major milestone in our efforts to complete the work for the new station. Testing...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

Snow plowers wanted as DMV prepares for snow season

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Some parts of Maryland have already seen snow, and it’s only October. Along the streets of Alexandria, you’ll find “Snow plowers wanted,” on signs. That’s a clue that the search is on for the help that cities, counties and states around the DMV, will need.
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV

(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

