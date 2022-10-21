Read full article on original website
WJLA
Stafford High School to resume classes Monday after 'flu-like' illness outbreak: Officials
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Classes at Stafford High School are set to resume Monday after a "flu-like" illness outbreak last week, according to school administrators. About 1,000 students out of Stafford High School's nearly 2,100 student body population were out due to " flu-like/gastrointestinal symptoms," the school system said last Friday.
Stafford County Public Schools provides update on student illness outbreak
Stafford County Public Schools has shared an update regarding the illness outbreak that affected over 1,000 students.
About 1,000 Students At A Virginia High School Have Come Down With 'Flu-Like' Symptoms
Health officials are working to "identify the root cause of the illness" that has affected nearly half the students at Stafford High School.
WJLA
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
University of Maryland to cover tuition and fees for in-state students
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland College Park announced Monday that they were increasing efforts to bring affordability to in-state students by launching a need-based financial aid program called Terrapin Commitment. The program will provide up to $20 million a year to students from the state of...
Half the population of a Virginia high school is mysteriously out sick
Stafford High School, located in Fredericksburg, Virginia, remains open as officials look into the main cause of the outbreak.
WJLA
MCPS becomes largest electrified school bus fleet in US after addition of 61 busses
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and Highland Electric Fleets, Inc. on Monday celebrated the recent addition of 61 electric school buses. This brings the total number of electric busses to 86 for the school district -- making MCPS the largest electrified school bus fleet...
WJLA
Alexandria girl with kidney disease, honored for raising $27,000 for American Kidney Fund
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County teen, Ellie Hanley, is being called a hero of hope by the American Kidney Fund after she ran a marathon and raised tens of thousands of dollars to give back to kidney disease research. “I was diagnosed with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS),...
WJLA
The DC Council takes on teacher retention as new survey finds most DC teachers are unhappy
WASHINGTON (7News) — DC Teachers' Union President Jacqueline Pogue Lyons says the school system loses between 1/4 and 1/3 of teachers every year. She tells me a recent union survey shows most DC teachers are not happy with their jobs. "Everyone says they love the teachers, they appreciate their...
fox5dc.com
Second student reports delay in receiving scholarship money from Juneteenth Foundation
WASHINGTON - A student at Delaware State University is sounding the alarm about an organization in D.C. In September, FOX 5 told you the story of a college senior from Prince George's who was waiting on a $10,000 scholarship from The Juneteenth Foundation, and eventually received her money several weeks after school began.
WJLA
Man exposes himself to woman near UMD College Park campus, police say
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (7News) — University of Maryland police (UMPD) alongside Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) responded to an off-campus incident of indecent exposure on Tuesday afternoon, UMPD said. A woman told police that she was walking along Yale Avenue, past Lehigh Road, when a dark blue...
Road worker second to die after enhanced 'Move Over' law in Maryland
ADELPHI, Md. — An outpouring of support for the family of a road worker killed in Prince George’s County late last week is building momentum. Christopher Carter, 52, was killed by a car that crossed into a marked construction zone on New Hampshire Avenue Thursday, according to Prince George’s County Police.
WUSA
Fairfax County School Board member apologizes for saying ableist slur during meeting
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Fairfax County School Board member has apologized after being caught on mic saying the "R" word during a board meeting Thursday night. At-large member Karen Keys-Gamarra released the following statement in response:. "Last night during our Oct. 20, 2022, Fairfax County School Board meeting,...
WJLA
SEE IT: Metro's 1st test train passes through new Potomac Yard station
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Metro is sharing the progress they are making at its new Potomac Yard station. The first (test) train passed through the new Potomac Yard station, the transit agency shared Tuesday morning. "Major milestone in our efforts to complete the work for the new station. Testing...
WJLA
Snow plowers wanted as DMV prepares for snow season
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Some parts of Maryland have already seen snow, and it’s only October. Along the streets of Alexandria, you’ll find “Snow plowers wanted,” on signs. That’s a clue that the search is on for the help that cities, counties and states around the DMV, will need.
Police investigate late-night shooting at Tandoori Nights Bar and Grill in Prince William County
An investigation is underway after a reported shooting at Tandoori Night Bar and Grill in Prince William County overnight.
Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV
(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
WJLA
LIST: Metro releases series of potential changes to service; here's who could be impacted
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Metro released a series of potential changes Tuesday to both what riders pay and how often trains come. The proposed changes run the gamut from groundbreaking, to blasts from the past, to small-scale. Tuesday’s announcement by the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission that it was giving...
WJLA
Traffic Alert: Water main break closes road, affects others in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — A water main break Sunday closed a road and affected several others in Alexandria, Va. Sanger Avenue westbound is closed from Knole Court to North Van Dorn Street, according to Alexandria police. One lane of Sanger Avenue eastbound is open from Knole Court to North...
