wxxv25.com
Stone County celebrates with newly formed beautification program
Stone County Economic Development Partnership members got together at the Wiggins Depot for a certification celebration of the newly established Keep Stone County Beautiful organization. This new organization is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful. Its main priority is keeping the county as green and beautiful as possible. This mission...
Coast K-9s in running for $15,000 Aftermath K9 Grant
Some Coast first responders are asking the public to help them win a grant to help with their K-9s. Aftermath, a company that specializes in trauma cleaning, is sponsoring the Aftermath K9 Grant. Between now and Monday, you can go online and vote for your favorite K-9. The winning animal...
Gulfport man threatened postal carrier with gun, investigators say
A Gulfport man is facing federal charges after threatening a postal carrier with a gun. Court documents in U.S. District Court show that Rusty S. Holloway is charged with forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating or interfering with a postal employee during her official duties on Oct. 20, 2022. According...
Harrison County School District celebrates National Red Ribbon Week
Students throughout Harrison County School District are celebrating Red Ribbon Week which is one of the largest drug-abuse prevention campaigns in the country, targeting K-12 students. Each year from October 23rd to October 31st, students and teachers wear red to shed light on drug prevention. Schools throughout the district are...
Mullet and Music Festival reeled in schools of people in Gautier
Gautier’s biggest festival returned to the grounds of the old Singing River Mall property. The annual Mullet and Music Festival celebrates the city’s rich fishing heritage and features live music, vendors, and free games for families to enjoy. One of their sponsors, the Gautier Men’s Club, cooked 1,200...
Girl Scouts illuminating Biloxi Ocean Springs Bridge for annual Glow Walk
Driving down the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge Saturday night you may have noticed a glow from the pedestrian walkway. That’s because hundreds of Girl Scouts were illuminating the night during the annual Glow Walk. The girls walk the bridge every year in October to honor their organization’s founder Juliette Gordon-Low. Her birthday is October 31st.
Fire service battles two fires overnight in Harrison County
Harrison County firefighters battled two house fires overnight, but there were no injuries. The first happened around 11 last night, a sheriff’s deputy on patrol discovered a home on fire on Bethel Road in North Harrison County. When firefighters responded, they found no one in the house. The home was a complete loss.
South portion of Beauvoir Road to close Nov. 1
Those who travel Beauvoir Road from U.S. 90 will soon have to adjust their route as the next phase of infrastructure is set to take place, closing the south portion of the roadway. Beginning November 1, Beauvoir Road, from U.S. 90 north to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum’s south gate, will...
MGCCC hosts eighth annual Fall Festival
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Harrison County decided to get the spooky season kicked off a week early with its eighth annual Fall Festival. Candy, games, and spooky sights galore were abundant tonight at the MGCCC Fall Festival. Children and adults of all ages dressed in costumes of all...
Musician and vocalist Jimmy Hall performing at Ground Zero Biloxi
You may know him from the band Wet Willie, now the legendary Jimmy Hall will be bringing his musical talents to the Ground Zero stage in Biloxi. Jimmy Hall talks to News 25 about his upcoming performance and his newest album ‘Ready Now.’. Hall takes the stage at Ground...
North HWY 49 at RR Crossing near I-10 closed for up to a week
The Highway 49 closure in Gulfport we’ve been telling you about is now in effect. It’s going to be causing major detours for the next two weeks. The northbound lanes of 49 at the tracks near I-10 are officially closed. This is the railroad crossing near Creosote Road and the entrance to the Gulfport Premium Outlets.
