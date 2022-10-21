Read full article on original website
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
North Greene considering $7 million early childhood facility
WHITE HALL — North Greene school district is considering building a new facility for its early childhood programs. North Greene Superintendent Mark Scott said the board was thinking about constructing a 12,000-square-foot facility for the district's early childhood programs. The new building would cost $7 million, he said. Scott...
Kirkwood High Principal Announces Retirement
Kirkwood High School Principal Michael Havener recently announced that he will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. He has been the principal for the past 12 years, and has served the Kirkwood School District for nearly three decades. Havener began his career in 1994 as a business...
Holliday vs Velloff for Madison County Board District 8
The Madison County Board District 8 race will pit a long-time member of the board against a former Alton Alderman. Democrat Michael Holliday Sr. is the incumbent facing off against Republican challenger Mike Velloff. Holliday has been a member of the county board since 1998. He tells The Big Z...
Students with guns reported at two STL area high schools
One day removed from a shooting at a St. Louis city high school, three more students at area schools were taken into police custody for firearm possession. According to both the Belleville, Illinois and Hazelwood, Missouri police departments, students at Belleville East High School and a student and Hazelwood West High School allegedly brought guns to their campuses today.
Five full days of fun await
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On Thursday, Carlinville's Merchants Night on the Square is set 5-7 p.m. Visit unique shops or grab a bite to eat at one of Carlinville's restaurants. On Friday, Puff's Dinner Theatre is presented at 7 p.m. by the Goshen...
STLCC Forest Park campus briefly on lockdown
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis Community College’s Forest Park campus was on lockdown earlier this morning. The school tweeted at 8:11 am that there was an emergency nearby and, “If you are on campus, please shelter in place and follow instructions from campus officials. If you’re on your way to campus, we ask […]
Great News for Illinois as Telsa will Open a Huge Warehouse
There have been countless bad news stories for the Land of Lincoln of businesses leaving in 2022. So the news that Tesla is opening a nearly three-quarters of a million square foot warehouse here in Illinois is very needed. Here are the details on where it is going and why it's a positive sign for Illinois.
Businesses damaged in Waterloo, Ill. fire
A fire overnight damaged some businesses in Waterloo, Illinois.
Greene expecting small property tax hike for next year
CARROLLTON — Residents of Greene County can expect a small increase in their property taxes in the new year. Finance Committee Chairman Christy Lake said the county was expecting to increase revenue from property taxes by about 3% in 2023. Lake said this was "a fairly common trend line raise," with the county having voted in 2021 to increase property taxes by around 3.4% this year.
Day after shooting at South City high school, gun found on students at two other local schools
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 15-year-old student brought a gun to Belleville East High School and a student brought a gun to Hazelwood West High School Tuesday. School officials in Belleville were told about social media chatter that showed a 15-year-old student handling a gun before school Tuesday. The school resource officer and campus patrol located the 15-year-old and a 14-year-old student. They conducted a search and found a gun and ammunition, police say. Both teens were arrested. Police do not believe the gun was displayed at school.
Witches Night Out brings crowd to Glen Carbon
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Holidays are typically family events. But Witches Night Out is a time for the women of the Glen-Ed community to have their own night together for the Halloween festivities. The event was held on Saturday at Miner Park by...
Pedestrian struck in downtown Edwardsville
A pedestrian was struck Tuesday morning at the intersection of Vandalia Street and Main Street. At approximately 9:15 a.m., a pedestrian was struck by a driver in a vehicle making a right-hand turn from Vandalia Street onto Main Street on a green light. The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk.
Boil water advisory cancels classes Monday
Students in the Festus School District get the day off Monday.
Bethalto Halloween parade rescheduled
BETHALTO – Due to the forecast of inclement weather, the Bethalto Rotary Club's Halloween Parade and Trunk or Treat has been rescheduled from Tuesday night to Thursday night. Line up will still be at 6 p.m., with the parade starting at 6:30 p.m. at Rose Lawn Memory Garden. The...
Tesla hiring for jobs in Metro East, promising sign of new facility
One of the world's leading electric vehicle manufacturers could soon set its footprint in the Metro East.
Structure & Field Fire In Mulberry Grove
Mulberry Grove firefighters responded to a report of a field fire, possibly involving a combine, Sunday at 9:46 PM in the 1800 block of Old Park Ave. Greenville and Keyesport fire personnel provided mutual aid. Upon arrival, crews found the blaze was actually in an unoccupied house and had spread...
East Alton man charged with auto theft
EDWARDSVILLE – An East Alton man was charged Monday with auto theft by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Torrey D. Allen, 45, of East Alton, was charged Oct. 24 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony. The case was presented by the Alton...
Gateway Arch builders will reunite Saturday
Builders of the Gateway Arch will reunite to celebrate the day the final piece of the nation’s largest monument was put into place. The National Park Service will host Gateway ArchNational Park’s annual “Meet the Builders” event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29, in the Arch tram lobby. The public can meet the engineers, tradesmen and support staff who contributed to the construction of the Gateway Arch.
SLU Sanctioned Drag Show Sparks Controversy
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, SLU students flooded into the Busch Student Center, anxiously waiting in line for the doors to a university-sponsored drag show to open. At the same time, a small group of protesters stood at the intersection of Laclede and Grand Avenue. Their signs read “Homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered. Under no circumstances can they be approved” and “Sinful lifestyles such as LGBTQ etc. gravely offend God.” Students passing by demonstrated their disapproval of these messages and two female students kissed directly in front of the group.
Two teens in custody after bringing firearm to Belleville East High School
BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Two teens are in custody after bringing a firearm to Belleville East High School Tuesday morning. The Belleville Police Department said a school resource officer took a 15-year-old boy into custody in the school office. Officers were dispatched to the school at approximately 9:01 a.m. When officers arrived, the 15-year-old suspect was […]
