Mac Ballers Bloods Gang Busted in Bronx
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New York
The Brazilian Exchange Student Who Vanished After Just 21 Days in America
Prospective Jurors Speak Out, Defense Faces Uphill Battle In Trump Trial
Car Mechanic Charged as Tax Cheat in Bronx
trumbulltimes.com
These are the top 4 most expensive properties for sale in Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Whether for sale or for rent, Connecticut is no stranger to expensive properties. This fall, Litchfield County’s most expensive listing clocked in at $16 million, while a Greenwich estate for sale with a 30-car garage had a price tag of $33.8 million.
trumbulltimes.com
Calendar Close-up: Psychic medium featured on TV comes to Westport
Karyn Reece comes to Westport on Nov. 12. She’ll be at Amy Simon Fine Art, at a special event with food and wine. Of course, if you’re a psychic you already know that. Reece is a psychic too. Her appearance at the gallery includes an opportunity for attendees to connect with past loved ones, and learn about their own futures through readings.
trumbulltimes.com
Police at Stamford High Tuesday morning after unsubstantiated threat made on blog
STAMFORD — Multiple officers were dispatched to Stamford High School Tuesday morning following a threat made over social media a day earlier, according to police. Lt. Jerry Junes said about five police officers were posted outside of the high school as “a precaution” following the threat made online.
trumbulltimes.com
Boys who crashed stolen car tried to flee via Uber, Trumbull police say
TRUMBULL — Local police say four juveniles who crashed a stolen car in the woods off Main Street early Monday morning attempted to flee the scene by calling an Uber. Trumbull police said a 12-year-old Hamden boy, a 15-year-old West Haven boy, a 15-year-old New Haven boy and a 16-year-old New Haven boy have all been charged with second-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny and interfering with an officer for their role in the incident. The 16-year-old was additionally charged with two counts of credit card theft after two stolen credit cards and a key fob linked to another stolen vehicle were found in his possession, according to police.
trumbulltimes.com
Proposed mixed use zone could lead to Trumbull Center apartments
TRUMBULL — For years, Trumbull has debated the future of the Trumbull Center. A plan to renovate the shopping plaza, which now has multiple vacant storefronts, including one previously occupied by Starbucks, and another that formerly housed Porricelli’s Food Mart, has received support from many of the businesses that currently occupy Trumbull Center. But a majority of residents at last week's Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing spoke out against a proposed zone change that would allow mixed use property, including about 50 apartments, at the site.
trumbulltimes.com
Westport police warn of increase in fraudulent practice known as 'check washing'
WESTPORT — Local police are recommending changes to personal finance practices amid a spike in reports of check fraud. Westport police said Monday that the department has observed an increase in cases involving check washing. The term refers to the process of erasing details from a completed check so the amount of money paid out and the name of the payee can be altered, according to police. The culprit or culprits then cash or deposit the check at a bank, police said.
