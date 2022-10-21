Read full article on original website
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 23, 2022
The 21st home opener in New Orleans franchise history tips off at 6 p.m. vs. Utah in the Smoothie King Center. The game sold out 10 days ago. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/new-orleans-pelicans-sellout-home-opener-utah-jazz-10-23-2022-2023-nba-season. Tickets have also been selling at a brisk pace for Tuesday’s home game vs. Dallas, but there are still tickets available...
NBA
Pool Report on the Ejections during the Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by K.C. Johnson (NBC Sports Chicago) with Crew Chief Marc Davis following tonight’s Celtics at Bulls Game. QUESTION: What did Joe Mazzulla do to warrant two technicals and his ejection?. DAVIS: After previously being warned at 4:53 in the [third] quarter, he comes...
NBA
After Being Defeated The Last Time, Lillard Returns To L.A To Return The Favor
Damian Lillard remembers what happened the last time he played a game in Los Angeles. It was the last day of 2021 and both the Trail Blazers and Lakers were struggling. A significant portion of Portland’s roster, not to mention Chauncey Billups, didn’t make the trip due to health and safety protocols while the Lakers had lost four of their last five games to fall below .500.
NBA
Heat's Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic suspended 1 game; Raptors' Christian Koloko fined
NEW YORK – Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin has been suspended one game without pay for instigating an on-court altercation by taunting Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko and then tackling him into the spectator stands, and Koloko has been fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin during the altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 10.25.22
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 120, Boston 102. ( Bulls 2-2, 1-1 at home). Boston ( 3-1, 1-2 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 25pts. Boston: Tatum: 26pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 23. Boston: Tatum: 8. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dragic: 6. Boston: Smart: 6. CCI STAT OF THE...
NBA
Charge 2022 Training Camp Roster
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League have finalized their training camp roster ahead of the 2022-23 season. The group consists of 15 players who will compete together when the team’s training camp opens tomorrow at Cleveland Clinic Courts. The Charge roster is led by...
NBA
NBA and NBPA announce 'Respect for the Game' program
NEW YORK – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) today announced a “Respect for the Game” program to encourage respectful behavior at all levels of the sport. In a joint statement, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio...
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz Postgame Quotes | 10/23/22
On the late sequence between the two teams in overtime:. “Good game, good back-and-forth battle. It just came down to a few possessions. We needed a stop, they needed a stop. I thought they just did a little bit more than us down the stretch. Proud of our guys, our fight, and our competitiveness. I told our guys in the locker room that we just need to maintain that for 48 minutes.”
NBA
5 takeaways as Grizzlies get offensive in victory over Nets
MEMPHIS — Any time a modern NBA game can dust off names such as John Long, Kelly Tripucka and Kiki Vandeweghe, there must be something special going on. That was the case when the Grizzlies topped the Nets Monday night at FedEx Forum. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane scored...
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Spurs
The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1) return home to take on the San Antonio Spurs (2-1) on Monday night at Target Center. Minnesota is coming off a 116-106 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night. Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards earned his first double-double of the season with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Both Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns had 15 points in the matchup.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 113, Mavericks 111
New Orleans Pelicans (3-1), Dallas Mavericks (1-2) Two second-year pros making just the second starts of their respective NBA careers delivered big performances. In his first non-mop-up time of 2022-23, New Orleans’ rookie lottery pick also produced a slew of notable contributions. New Orleans didn’t have Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson nor Herb Jones, so the Pelicans unleashed an altered set of characters on Dallas. The revamped group posted a dramatic, fun-filled win over a Mavericks team coming off a trip to the Western Conference finals last season. Trey Murphy and Jose Alvarado made one start apiece last season as rookies, but were called on Tuesday to fill first-string roles due to the multiple injury DNPs. Alvarado helped stake the Pelicans to a 40-point first quarter and an early edge, while Murphy’s impact in the second half was momentous. Another youngster, third-year forward Naji Marshall, made his first start of 2022-23 and responded with a 15-point outing. First-round draft choice Dyson Daniels joined the group by posting 11 points in 22 minutes. The Australia native had not scored in the NBA prior to Tuesday's win.
NBA
Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Betting Preview: Denver Has Early Edge
Nuggets Odds -5.5 Trail Blazers Odds +5.5. Odds via BetMGM. Get up-to-the-minute NBA odds here. The reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday evening. The Blazers have started off the season hot with a 3-0 record that includes a win over...
NBA
Pelicans home opener, upcoming game vs. Mavericks | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi is joined by team reporter Erin Summers (filling in for Jim Eichenhofer) to discuss last night’s loss against the Jazz, the huge fan turnout, and reasons to remain excited about this team. Later, David Wesley of Bally Sports joins...
NBA
Achiuwa Hitting His Stride
The anticipation coming into this season for what Precious Achiuwa’s wondrous leap last season suggested he could be going forward was palpable. Aside from Scottie Barnes, he has probably been the most hyped Raptor in terms of taking their game to another level. Perhaps that played a factor in...
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Start/Sit Guide, Week 2
The new NBA season is already off to a momentous start, and the first full week of the Fantasy season is upon us. Each week, we’ll aim to highlight a pair of Start candidates per position for your Fantasy rosters that may shape up as some of the tougher calls of the week to make, with the focus usually being on players with a start rate of 50% or less in Yahoo leagues. We’ll also typically be focusing on players with four-game weeks to maximize production opportunities.
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 106, 76ers 120
Monday, Oct. 24 at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. Playing on the road for the first time this season, the Pacers ran into a talented and hungry team. Philadelphia has championship aspirations, but the Sixers got off to a disappointing start to the season, dropping their first three contests.
NBA
SPURS SIGN CHARLES BASSEY TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT
SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 24, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has signed center Charles Bassey to a two-way contract after waiving forward Jordan Hall. Bassey, 6-11/235, played high school basketball in San Antonio at St. Anthony Catholic High School for two seasons from 2015 to 2017. Selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, the 53rd overall pick appeared in 23 games for the Sixers last season, averaging 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds in 7.3 minutes while also appearing in three playoff games. Bassey appeared in one preseason game this year before being waived by Philadelphia on Oct. 13.
NBA
Kawhi Leonard to miss 2 games due to stiffness in right knee
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was ruled out for Tuesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as Thursday’s Clippers-Thunder game (8 ET, League Pass), after feeling stiffness in his surgically repaired right knee at pregame shootaround. Clippers coach Ty Lue said Leonard has not suffered a...
NBA
5 takeaways as the Heat hold off feisty Raptors
MIAMI – The ticket sellers for the Miami Heat faced a particular 1-2 challenge this weekend:. First, they had to deal with back-to-back home games – Boston on Friday, Toronto on Saturday – while hoping Heat fans would commit to spending both weekend nights at FTX Arena.
NBA
Keys To the Game - Bulls vs Celtics (10.24.22)
The Bulls return to the home hardwood to take on the Boston Celtics in the first of four between the two teams this season. Boston comes to town with a perfect 3-0 record while Chicago, 1-2, looks to get back on track after dropping two in row. Over their last 10 meetings, the C’s hold a 6-4 edge, however, the Bulls have won three of the last 5 in the all-time series.
