Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Rotherham 2-4 Hull: Tigers win entertaining clash at the New York Stadium
Hull made it back-to-back wins under interim head coach Andy Dawson after a resounding 4-2 Championship victory at Rotherham. The Millers headed into the game full of confidence after recording two wins on the bounce under their new boss Matt Taylor, but they were swept aside by their neighbours from East Yorkshire.
BBC
SWPL Cup: Holders Celtic out as Rangers, Glasgow City & Hibernian reach semi-finals
Holders Celtic are out of the SWPL Cup after losing on penalties to Spartans. Spot-kicks were required following a 1-1 draw and Spartans prevailed 4-2, with Celtic having Jacynta Galabadaarachchi sent off in the first half. Rangers beat Motherwell 5-0 in their quarter-final while last season's finalists Glasgow City were...
BBC
Premier League: Fulham ahead at Leeds, Saints peg back Arsenal, Villa & Leicester hit four
Arsenal drop points for only the second time this season. They are two points clear of Manchester City at the top - but it could have been four. Last minute now and Arsenal are desperately trying to get the ball up the field. Gabriel pumps a ball forward and Saints...
BBC
Burnley apologise for 'unacceptable behaviour' of fans at Sunderland
Burnley have apologised for the "unacceptable behaviour" of some of their fans in the win at Sunderland. Saturday's match was briefly halted in the first half because missiles were being thrown from the upper tier of the stand housing Burnley supporters. It is understood an eight-year-old was injured. The Clarets...
SkySports
Sutton 1-1 Walsall: Jacob Maddox scores first goal for nearly four years earns 10-man Saddlers a point at U's
Walsall substitute Jacob Maddox’s first goal for nearly four years earned the 10-man Saddlers a precious away point in a battling 1-1 draw with Sutton. Maddox struck with four minutes to go to cancel out Robert Milsom's 72nd-minute opener from the penalty spot. The visitors played nearly three-quarters of...
West Ham v Bournemouth: Premier League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will West Ham secure victory over Bournemouth? Join Will Unwin to find out
BBC
Championship: Swansea 2-0 Cardiff, Watford 4-0 Luton - Swans up to fourth
Right, that's about all from us as we wrap up the EFL action for the weekend. Two derbies and two decisive home wins as Swansea and Watford enjoy the bragging rights in south Wales and Hertfordshire. In case you missed it all, you can catch up on the two games...
SB Nation
Reading vs Bristol City: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading will be desperate to get three points on the board this afternoon as they face Bristol City, with both sides looking to achieve higher finishes than they were able to last season. The hosts have taken just one point from a possible 12 in their last four league games...
BBC
Man City 3-1 Brighton: What Guardiola said
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to Match of the Day, says: "A really tough game, one of the toughest but I can't complain about my team. "Brighton played man to man and it's not really easy, with the ball they are really, really good. They decided to play a game man to man on the pitch and we were lucky to have the quality for the third goal.
SB Nation
Paul Ince Hails ‘Thoroughly Deserved’ Win Over Bristol City
Reading returned to winning ways with a fantastic 2-0 victory against Bristol City at the SCL Stadium. Mamadou Loum gave us the lead early in the second half before Andy Carroll secured the points in stoppage time. Manager Paul Ince was absolutely delighted with the victory. He spoke to the...
SB Nation
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool
After a difficult first two months of the 2022-23 season, Liverpool’s last three games have seen the Reds looking something like back to their best between a comprehensive 7-1 demolition of Rangers in Champions League action, a fiery victory over title favourites Manchester City in the league, and then a well managed win over West Ham. Add it all up and it doesn’t seem entirely crazy to ask if just maybe Jürgen Klopp’s dominant Red machine is back.
Yardbarker
Watch: Erling Haaland Scores Twice As Manchester City Beat Brighton 3-1
Manchester City have bounced back from their disappointing loss to Liverpool with a 3-1 win against Brighton this afternoon. The result sees The Cityzens close the gap on league leaders Arsenal to one point, at least until tomorrow. Despite the somewhat comfortable scoreline, it proved to be a tough encounter...
BBC
Man City 3-1 Brighton: Analysis
Taken in isolation, this was a routine win for Manchester City. But looking at the bigger picture, it could end up being a significant one. Brighton are finding their feet under Roberto De Zerbi but evidently are an effective unit, which is how Graham Potter got them up to fourth.
ESPN
Leeds' problems deepen with home defeat by Fulham
Leeds United sank to a 3-2 defeat at home to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, leaving them in the relegation zone and heaping more pressure on coach Jesse Marsch. Leeds, who are without a league win since August, are 18th in the standings on nine points after a fourth consecutive defeat. Fulham meanwhile climbed up to seventh on 18.
SB Nation
Brighton and Hove Albion WFC vs. Chelsea FCW, Women’s Super League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
Chelsea got a good start to the Women’s Champions League in Paris last Thursday, where the Blues beat former semifinalists Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 at their turf. Now back in England, it is time to continue on the winning track in the Women’s Super League in a trip to Brighton’s home stadium, to face the Seagulls and keep our title hopes alive by adding three points to the table.
SB Nation
Bunny Stepping Up At Manchester City Women
Since Ellen White’s retirement and top scorer Georgia Stanway moved to Bayern Munich, goalscoring duties have fallen firmly in the hands, or feet, if Bunny Shaw. The Jamaican striker joined the blues last season and scored on her debut at Everton, but found her chances limited as the blues struggled for consistency.
SB Nation
Everton vs Crystal Palace: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Unchanged
Frank Lampard is keeping his faith in the same starting XI that managed to muster no shots on goal at Newcastle midweek. Everton take on Crystal Palace with just four games left to go before the early winter break for the World Cup. A lot of the early season goodwill has evaporated following three consecutive losses to sides in the top six. While that in itself was not unexpected, it was the manner of how those defeats came about that have been the most frustrating. The Blues have mustered two shots on goal in that trio of games, and their utter inability to mount concerted pressure on the opponent’s goal will have given Frank Lampard plenty to ponder before this next sequence of games - Palace, Fulham, Leicester City and then AFC Bournemouth twice in five days, first in the League Cup and then the league.
Newcastle top 4 in PL after win vs Tottenham
Newcastle United are now fourth in the Premier League table after an impressive 2-1 victory at Tottenham on Sunday. A left-footed lob from Callum Wilson following a mistake by Spurs’ goalkeeper Hugo Lloris outside the box, and then a brilliant solo-goal from Miguel Almiron gave Newcastle a 2-0 lead that stood until halftime.
nbcsportsedge.com
PL Best Bets: Low-scoring in West Midlands
The Premier League is streaming LIVE on Peacock. Get access to exclusive LIVE matches, on-demand replays, Premier League TV and so much more. Subscribe today!. It's crazy to believe that we are already at matchday 13 of 38 and just one month away from the World Cup. The Premier League season has been nothing short of its surprises. Surprises like Arsenal being on top of the table or Leicester City having just two wins on the season and being in the bottom three. What's not surprising is that Erling Haaland is on an absolute tear. His 15 goals are more than 10 teams in the EPL and the same number of goals that both Manchester United and Chelsea have scored. This week we are treated to a few matches that should give us fireworks. However, I am attacking the possible low-scoring affair between Wolves and Leicester City:
Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today
Tottenham aim to bounce back at home to Newcastle following an emphatic beating at Manchester United midweek. Spurs have a vital Champions League match against Sporting next week, but Antonio Conte will be determined to get back on track in the Premier League here. Eddie Howe’s side arrive in fine form, particularly through Miguel Almiron, who struck the winner against Everton to further boost their hopes of qualifying for Europe next season.Follow Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE!The Magpies have also announced a mid-season trip to Saudi Arabia when the league breaks for the World Cup. Here’s everything you need to...
Comments / 0