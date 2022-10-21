New Orleans Pelicans (3-1), Dallas Mavericks (1-2) Two second-year pros making just the second starts of their respective NBA careers delivered big performances. In his first non-mop-up time of 2022-23, New Orleans’ rookie lottery pick also produced a slew of notable contributions. New Orleans didn’t have Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson nor Herb Jones, so the Pelicans unleashed an altered set of characters on Dallas. The revamped group posted a dramatic, fun-filled win over a Mavericks team coming off a trip to the Western Conference finals last season. Trey Murphy and Jose Alvarado made one start apiece last season as rookies, but were called on Tuesday to fill first-string roles due to the multiple injury DNPs. Alvarado helped stake the Pelicans to a 40-point first quarter and an early edge, while Murphy’s impact in the second half was momentous. Another youngster, third-year forward Naji Marshall, made his first start of 2022-23 and responded with a 15-point outing. First-round draft choice Dyson Daniels joined the group by posting 11 points in 22 minutes. The Australia native had not scored in the NBA prior to Tuesday's win.

DALLAS, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO