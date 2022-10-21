ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CT residents will have another chance to see a rocket launch

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut residents will be able to view a rocket launch on Nov. 6. But only if they wake up before sunrise. NASA plans to launch its Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket that Sunday at 5:50 a.m. from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, located on the Eastern shore of Virginia.
Editorial: The continuing good news in the CT economy

From the moment the pandemic hit in full force, back in March 2020, the predictions of doom for the state and national economy have been growing. And there’s no question the closures of so many public gathering places, from workplaces to restaurants to schools, took an enormous toll. That...
