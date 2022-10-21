Read full article on original website
Related
NOAA’s winter forecast targets Michigan for a sloppy, slick winter
NOAA’s long range forecasters say we better get ready for what could be a wild ride on the winter weather rollercoaster. The official NOAA forecast for December, January and February was issued last Thursday. The forecast shows Michigan smack-dab in the middle of a possibly wetter than normal area. Part of Michigan is expected to have an increased chance of colder than normal weather. While most of Lower Michigan isn’t placed in a defined temperature trend, a NOAA forecaster says there is important information in the subtlety of this winter’s forecast.
When will Michigan’s great weather come to an end?
There is an end very soon to the sunshine and 70-degree plus weather. A storm system will move through now through Wednesday. But this change in weather here in Michigan will only last a few days. Here is the current radar, showing the storm system hanging west of Michigan as...
Every Lake in Michigan Has Completely Frozen Over Except This One
All right. Enough quoting "Game of Thrones". Freezing temperatures are inevitably on their way to Michigan yet again, and once the mercury plummets past a certain point, most of the state's lakes will begin to freeze over, at least in part. The exact number of lakes in Michigan has long...
ClickOnDetroit.com
More unseasonably warm temperatures for Metro Detroit before rain moves in this week
After a pleasant overnight for everyone with mainly clear skies, expect more sunshine and warm temperatures to continue as we work into the end weekend, as well as into early next week. High pressure will continue to control the forecast for the next few days, which will also allow our...
wcsx.com
Michigan Returning to Summer Temperatures – But When Will It End?
I am so ready for spring already. Michigan got its first taste of snow earlier this week, including more than a foot of the white stuff in the Upper Peninsula. That’s way too early for my taste. I’m the kind of person that would like to fast-forward from early fall to late spring and skip everything in between. But, alas, we live in Michigan, so that’s not realistic.
What could this winter be like in Michigan? Here's the NOAA's prediction
The NOAA released its 2022-23 winter outlook for the United States on Thursday, showing that the U.S. will remain in a La Niña pattern. But, what does that mean for Michigan?
My North.com
Michigan Pasty Recipe Featuring Fall’s Favorite Root Vegetables
Rooted in tradition! In this autumn reinterpretation of a pasty, the humble rutabaga — and just about every other root vegetable you can think of — shines in this month’s On The Table recipe. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
The Michigan Christmas Market, Holiday Event & Festival List: 5+ Amazing Christmas Things You Don’t Want to Miss
Where to Find a Great Christmas Market or Festival in Michigan. Even though it’s still a bit off, I’m already looking forward to Christmas in Michigan, and getting my festive on with decked-out drive through Christmas lights, mugs of mulled cider, and mounds of good cheer. We’ve sourced...
Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan
Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Triangle: The Creepy Story of Our Bermuda Triangle
I’m sure you’ve heard of The Bermuda Triangle, but did you know that Michigan has its own mysterious triangle in water? The Michigan Triangle is a famous, triangular part of Lake Michigan that has gotten a reputation for its sinking ships, disappearing crews and lost aircrafts. According to...
Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?
Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
Stop the stink: Keeping stink bugs out of your home
There are several different types of stink bugs in the United States, but the most common is the brown marmorated stink bug.
How To Get A Speed Bump In Your Neighborhood In Michigan
Are you tired of seeing cars fly down your residential street well above the posted speed limits? Well if you live in some cities, you can request "traffic calming" devices like speed bumps for your neighborhood. Is it legal to install my own speed bump in Michigan?. No, you can't...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Land owners encouraged to help stop decline in oak trees in Michigan
Michigan has an oak tree problem. Oaks are common throughout the state. That’s good, but the Forest Stewardship Coordinator for the Department of Natural Resources said that’s not the whole story. “We've got a lot of white oak that is getting older, but it's not successfully reproducing,” said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: 3 Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Multiple Michigan cities make it on ranked rat-infested list. Three Michigan cities have been ranked among America’s most rat-infested cities. Orkin released their annual...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Cider Mills: 10 Magical Destinations
It’s a prime time to visit a cider mill in Michigan. It’s crazy to think about, but we’re actually getting to the end of the season for visiting your favorite cider mill, so get out there and enjoy it now, while you can. This weekend, I’m going to a cider mill right after I finished writing this post, actually. I’ve already been to two cider mills this year, but two is never enough, especially when it’s beautiful weather out, like it is this weekend across Michigan.
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
metroparent.com
Toys R Us Is Back in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
I grew up a Toys R Us kid. No, really! My mom worked at Toys R Us for 29 years and I grew up in that place. My favorite day of the year was “Take Your Daughter to Work Day” when I got to go in with her around 10 p.m. (since she worked midnights). I would work (and play) the whole night and afterwards, I got to pick out a new Barbie doll. It was awesome!
Live Like Royalty in Stunning Michigan Lakefront Castle For Sale
A historic, stone castle with 113 feet of lakefront property has hit the market in Michigan. Know as "the castle on the lake", the unique estate on .71 acres is for sale for $850,000 in Saint Clair Shores, Mich. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom, 4,000 square foot home was originally built in...
Watch replay: Whitmer, Dixon in second Michigan governor debate on October 25
Click here to watch the gubernatorial debate live. The second debate between Michigan's major candidates for governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Oakland University in Rochester. ...
Comments / 0