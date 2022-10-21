Read full article on original website
WWE News: James Ellsworth Reacts To Being Mentioned on Raw, Rhea Ripley Bodyslams Luke Gallows
– James Ellsworth got name dropped on tonight’s WWE Raw, and he took to social media to react. On tonight’s show, The Club confronted The Judgment Day and AJ Styles referred to Dominik as belonging to “the generation of James Ellsworth” as opposed to Dominik’s self-comparison to Eddie Guerrero.
WWE News: Bianca Belair Set for Game Changers Event, Nikki Cross Declares Raw Her Galaxy, Pop Question on Favorite Ultimate Warrior Moments
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will be appearing at the 10th Annual Game Changers event tomorrow. Here are the details:. – Nikki Cross returned to last night’s Raw and absolutely snapped, attacking both Bianca Belair and Bayley. Earlier today on Twitter, Cross declared Raw her galaxy now:
Schism Reveal, New Match Added To This Week’s WWE NXT
Schism will reveal their fourth member on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The three-man stable has had a fourth member hanging out with them over the past few weeks, wearing a mask and in a red hoodie. At NXT Halloween Havoc, Joe Gacy revealed that the person would unmask on Tuesday’s episode.
Note On Plans For WWE’s First Saudi Arabia Event Of 2023
A new report has some details on when WWE’s first Saudi Arabia event in 2023 will take place. PWInsider reports that due to Elimination Chamber taking place in Montreal, the usual Saudi Arabia event in February will not take place. Instead, the site reports that the next event in...
Impact Wrestling Taping Results From Las Vegas (SPOILERS)
Impact Wrestling taped two more weeks of television from Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas last night, leading up to the Overdrive PPV. Here are spoilers, via PWInsider:. * X Division Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Trey Miguel def. Mike Bailey via DQ when Kenny King interfered. * Impact Digital...
'I'll always be your son': Swimming legend Michael Phelps bids farewell to his father in touching Instagram post showing the 23-time Olympic gold medalist smiling alongside his dad
Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps bid farewell to his father in a touching social media post after the elder Phelps passed away recently. 'You'll always be my dad…,' Phelps wrote. 'And I'll always be your son… Love you dad and I will miss you. rip dad.'. Neither a...
Ava Raine Revealed As Fourth Member of Schism on WWE NXT
The Schism has added some wrestling royalty to its ranks, with Ava Raine revealing herself as part of the group on NXT. Raine, the daughter of The Rock, unmasked to reveal herself as the fourth member of the stable on tonight’s show. The masked member began popping up in...
Sasha Banks Takes Picture With Tokyo Joshi Pro’s Miyu Yamashita
Sasha Banks has been hanging out with a fair amount of independent talent lately, and the latest is Tokyo Joshi Pro star Miyu Yamashita. Yamashita shared a photo to her Twitter account of herself and the WWE star, which you can see below. The photo comes less than a day...
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 10.24.22
Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina. We are less than two weeks away from Crown Jewel and that means the card is going to need a little more build up. Two more matches were added last week and now we are probably going to get either some build towards those matches and/or even more matches added. That is what the show needs so let’s get to it.
Cathy Kelley Reportedly Spoke With AEW Before WWE Return
Cathy Kelley is back with WWE, and a new report notes that she spoke with AEW earlier this year about potentially working there. It was revealed earlier this month when WWE announced the shakeup to their commentary teams that Kelley was returning as a backstage interviewer, and Fightful Select notes that Kelley had been said to have spoken with AEW at one point.
Various News: Rock & John Cena Getting New DC-Related Merchandise, The Bushwhackers’ Autobiography Released
The Rock and John Cena are getting new merchandise related to their DC live-action characters. PWInsider reports that Hallmark is releasing a Black Adam holiday ornament featuring the Rock’s character from the newly-released film, while Cryptozoic Entertainment will release a statue inspired by John Cena’s Peacemaker, featuring the titular character in a pose from the dance that is featured in the opening credits of the HBO Max series.
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
NJPW Rumble On 44th Street Match For KOPW 2022 Gets Stipulation
The KOPW 2022 match between Shingo Takagi vs. El Phantasmo at NJPW Rumble On 44th Street has a stipulation set. NJPW has announced that the fans have voted on a New York City Street Fight for the show, which was Phantasmo’s suggestion for the stipulation. The updated card for...
IWGP Women’s Title Tournament Finals Set
STARDOM held the semifinals for the IWGP Women’s title tournament at night one of Goddesses of Stardom Tag League 2022. Mayu Iwatani defeated Utami Hayashishita and KAIRI defeated Jazzy Gabert. Iwatani and KAIRI will now face each other at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over on November 20 to crown the first champion.
AEW News: Renee Paquette Appears On Hey! (EW), Thunder Rosa’s Latest Vlog
– Renee Paquette appeared on the latest episode of Hey! (EW). You can check out the episode of the RJ City-hosted series below:. – Thunder Rosa’s latest vlog is online, described as follows:. This is the Second part of my visit to Cal ( UC Berkeley). Then I will...
Hall’s WWE NXT Review 10.25.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. We’re fresh off of Halloween Havoc and that means not much has really changed. The only new champion crowned was Wes Lee, who won the vacant North American Title. In other words, pretty much everyone should be on to something new as we are coming up on Deadline in about six weeks. We do have a pair of Tag Team Title matches though, which feel like matches that they just couldn’t fit on Halloween Havoc. Let’s get to it.
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
The Lucha Bros are in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT and features the following matches:. * Riho vs. Jungle Kyona. * Lance Archer vs....
Trish Adora To Challenge Taya Valkyrie at MLW Fightland
Major League Wrestling has announced that Trish Adora will be the challenger for Women’s Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie at MLW Fightland. The event happens on Sunday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. (PHILADELPHIA, PA) – Major League Wrestling today announced a Women’s World Featherweight Championship bout: World Featherweight Champion...
NJPW Says NEVER Openweight Title Will Be Vacated If Karl Anderson Doesn’t Make Battle Autumn
NJPW says that Karl Anderson will be stripped of the NEVER Openweight Championship if he doesn’t defend it at NJPW Battle Autumn. As has been reported, Anderson and the company have been issuing statements back and forth about the show, where Anderson is scheduled to defend his title against Hikuleo. Anderson is booked for WWE Crown Jewel on the same day as the show and has alleged he was booked without being spoken to about it.
Various News: Surreal Life Featuring CJ Perry Premieres Tonight, Synopsis For Tomorrow’s Tales From the Territories
– CJ Perry’s stint on VH-1’s The Surreal Life kicks off tonight. The new season of the celebrity-filled reality series premieres tonight at 9 PM ET on the cable network. Perry (the former Lana) stars alongside Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, Manny MUA, Stormy Daniels, and Tamar Braxton.
