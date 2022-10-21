CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Cedar Rapids Community School District shared the news that superintendent, Noreen Bush, passed away today. "It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you our beloved superintendent, Noreen Bush, peacefully passed away today." David Tominsky wrote on behalf of the CRCSD board of directors. "We will miss her caring soul, delightful spirit, and strong dedication to the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Our love and support reaches out to her family and friends at this time of loss. Noreen led the Cedar Rapids Community School District with compassion for every learner and strength in making important decisions. She was admirably known for her leadership and hard work, along with her caring smile and laughter that flowed to all who were blessed to know her."

