cbs2iowa.com
Linn County campgrounds closing for the season October 26
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Linn County Conservation's modern campgrounds will close for the 2022 season at 1 p.m. Wednesday October 26. The last night to camp is October 25. This includes the campgrounds at:. Morgan Creek Park. Pinicon Ridge Park. Wanatee Park. Water has previously been...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control hosting rabies and microchip clinic October 30
Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control is offering a special rabies and microchip clinic on Sunday, October 30 from 2:00-4:00p.m. Cats and dogs over four months old and residing in Cedar Rapids City limits are required to have current rabies vaccinations. During this special clinic, rabies shots are $10.00 and microchipping is available for $20.00.
cbs2iowa.com
45th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight rescheduled for 90 area veterans
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — The 45th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight is now rescheduled for November 2nd. The original flight was postponed on October 18th due to airplane issues. Organizers tell Iowa's News Now that issues with the plane on the ground at CID and delays in...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City seeking artists for a 300-foot airport mural
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa City is looking for artists to design and paint a massive 12-foot-tall, 300-foot-long mural along an Iowa City Airport hanger facing South Riverside Drive. The goal of the project is to create an eye-catching mural that will greet drivers, pilots, passengers,...
cbs2iowa.com
AARP “Top 5 Scams” Fraud Tour to make final stop in Marion
Marion — AARP Iowa and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office will make the final stop of a 14-city, statewide Fraud Watch education tour in Marion on October 27. The event will be held at the American Legion Post 298 from 11:30 a.m. – 1p.m. and will include a light lunch. The event is free but advanced registration is required.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Schools Superintendent, Noreen Bush, passes away
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Cedar Rapids Community School District shared the news that superintendent, Noreen Bush, passed away today. "It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you our beloved superintendent, Noreen Bush, peacefully passed away today." David Tominsky wrote on behalf of the CRCSD board of directors. "We will miss her caring soul, delightful spirit, and strong dedication to the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Our love and support reaches out to her family and friends at this time of loss. Noreen led the Cedar Rapids Community School District with compassion for every learner and strength in making important decisions. She was admirably known for her leadership and hard work, along with her caring smile and laughter that flowed to all who were blessed to know her."
cbs2iowa.com
Dubuque business collecting donations through Oct. 28 for hurricane victims in Florida
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — EXIT Realty Unlimited in Dubuque is collecting donations for Hurricane Ian victims in Florida. The company is partnering with Hirschbach and Cottingham & Butler to do a “Fill It for Florida” Hurricane Relief Donation Drive. They have a semi trailer parked...
cbs2iowa.com
Meals on Wheels calls for more volunteers ahead of winter
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Horizon's Meals on Wheels program is preparing for the upcoming winter months, and they're in need of more volunteers. Many of the program's volunteers are retired and travel to warmer areas during the winter, leaving a considerable gap in the amount of help. Heather Shane,...
cbs2iowa.com
Wind turbine catches fire in Williamsburg early Monday morning
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A wind turbine caught fire early Monday morning in Williamsburg, leading to a field fire as well. The Williamsburg Fire Department says they were sent to the 1700 block of 230th Street around 12:40 am Monday. When crews arrived on the scene they...
cbs2iowa.com
Women's GOP rally brings several female candidates to Hiawatha
We're now less than two weeks out from the midterm election, and some of the state's biggest names on the ballot made a stop in eastern Iowa to campaign. Tuesday night, voters got a chance to hear from and talk to the Governor Reynolds, and the area's two House Representatives, all of whom are women and Republicans.
cbs2iowa.com
Ribbon Cutting Thursday: Marion's 7th Avenue Reconstruction, Streetscape Project
Community leaders, contractors and the business community will gather with Marion Chamber ambassadors to celebrate the substantial completion of the 7th Avenue Reconstruction & Streetscape Project. A ribbon-cutting celebration will take place on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. in the North Plaza, located at 7th Avenue and 11th Street...
cbs2iowa.com
Rob Sand announces new initiative to hire accountants
Cedar Rapids — State Auditor Rob Sand and Kirkwood Community College leaders held a news conference to announce a new hiring initiative to address a shortage of accountants Monday afternoon. Businesses and organizations across the country are feeling strain from the shortage. Like the rest of the country, Sand's...
cbs2iowa.com
Marion sweeps Knoxville, making a return trip to the 4A tournament
MARION, Iowa — The #3 Marion volleyball team is heading back to State after beating Knoxville 3-0 on Tuesday night. The Wolves will be the 3-seed at State, facing Clear Creek Amana in the first round next Monday.
cbs2iowa.com
Funeral plans set for CRCSD Superintendent Noreen Bush
Funeral arrangements are now set for CRSCD Superintendent Noreen Bush. She passed away over the weekend after an over two year battle with cancer. Bush was just 51 years old and had served as superintendent since 2019. The school board will meet Wednesday night to select a new interim leader.
cbs2iowa.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Coralville 1st Ave traffic signals at I-80 not working
Coralville — The traffic signals on 1st Avenue at the I-80 interchange are not working due to a power line being cut. Drivers should avoid the 1st Avenue & I-80 interchange (Exit 242) during the peak traffic time between 4 PM and 6 PM.
cbs2iowa.com
Former gang member now police officer, mother to Highlight Respect Life Month
Dubuque County Right to Life is hosting keynote speaker, Evie West this Thursday, October 27, 2022. West grew up in Orange County, California. Her life’s resume includes ex-gang member from California, two-time teen mother who was faced with the decision to terminate her second preborn son, and police officer for the City of Cleveland (Tennessee) for over 21 years.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City PD investigating Homicide
Iowa City — The Iowa City Police Department (PD) announced they are investigating a homicide Sunday morning. Around 2 a.m., Iowa City PD responded to the report of multiple shootings fired in the alley at the H-Bar. Reports came in of at least one person shot while PD was...
cbs2iowa.com
Police identify man shot in Iowa City homicide
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The man killed in the Iowa City homicide on Sunday has been identified by Iowa City Police Department (ICPD). Police said Waymond Thomas, 36, died after being taken to the hospital early Sunday morning. Thomas was found shot outside the H-Bar on S. Van Buren...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City Police asking for your help to solve two convenience store robberies
Iowa City Police are asking for your help after two convenience stores were robbed in the last four days. The first was on Friday. October 21st when police say a man robbed the BP at 2221 Rochester Avenue at gunpoint around 8:30pm. The second was another robbery at gunpoint around...
cbs2iowa.com
Hawkeyes hold first Annual Hawks Run Home 5k
Iowa City — Sunday afternoon, the University of Iowa (UI) held their First Annual Hawks Run Home 5k at Hubbard Park. The Hawks Run Home 5k was planned as a new annual event this year's Homecoming at UI. Anyone and everyone was welcome to participate and registration for the...
