Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Herta signs 4-year Andretti IndyCar extension through 2027
Colton Herta has signed a four-year contract extension with Andretti Autosport that ties the American racer to the IndyCar team through 2027. It also indicates Herta has put a pause on his Formula One ambitions. The extension announced Tuesday is significant because it shuts out the biggest teams in IndyCar from poaching Herta when his current Andretti deal expires at the end of the 2023 season. And it signifies that both he and team owner Michael Andretti have accepted neither will be on the F1 grid anytime soon. The 22-year-old Herta is a seven-time IndyCar race winner. But he was not granted the Super License required to compete in F1.
Idaho8.com
AP source: Cowboys trade for Raiders’ Hankins to boost run D
A person with knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Cowboys have acquired veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from Las Vegas in a move to bolster the run defense for one of the NFL’s best units. The Cowboys are giving the Raiders a sixth-round pick in next year’s draft and getting a seventh-rounder in 2024. Hankins was a healthy scratch two weeks ago and has one start in the five games he has played. Dallas is the fourth club for Hankins in 10 seasons.
Idaho8.com
Justin Thomas facing Max Scherzer lasted only 3 pitches
RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Justin Thomas is a PGA champion and among the top players in the world. Put a baseball bat in his hands, and it’s a different story. One of his highlights this year was taking part in batting practice right before the Major League Baseball lockout ended. He struck out on three pitches. On the mound was Max Scherzer of the New York Mets. Thomas had no chance. He calls it one of the coolest memories of the year. Elsewhere in golf, the PGA Tour says top players are now allowed to miss one of its new elevated events and still collect their bonus from the Player Impact Program.
Idaho8.com
Mahomes keeps turning double-digit deficits into wins
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The most precarious lead in the NFL these days might be a double-digit one over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes engineered his 12th comeback from a deficit of at least 10 points in the past four seasons on Sunday when the Chiefs rallied for a 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers after falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter. The Chiefs have won 12 of 17 games since the start of 2019 with Mahomes at quarterback after falling behind by at least 10 points, including all three games in the 2019 postseason.
Comments / 0