White House won't comment on new Jan. 6 committee Trump subpoena

'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
WATCH: Ted Cruz slams The View for allegedly letting Hillary Clinton lie about 2016
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called out The View on Monday for alleged hypocrisy, claiming the hosts don't pressure Democratic election deniers to explain themselves while routinely doing so to Republicans. He cited 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as examples.
WATCH: Biden says Kamala Harris is 'a great president' during Diwali remarks
President Joe Biden mistakenly referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as a "great president" on Monday.
Morning Joe panel shocked after PA Trump voters don't buy MSNBC Jan. 6 account
MSNBC's Morning Joe was shocked by the answers of Pennsylvania voters concerning the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Host Joe Scarborough even described the sentiments as "disturbing to a lot of people" during the show's Monday broadcast. MSNBC's Elise Jordan conducted the focus group of Pittsburgh-area citizens who previously voted for...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home
The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
'Where Do We Go?' President Joe Biden Gets Lost In White House Garden After Tree Planting Ceremony
President Joe Biden became lost and confused this week as he tried to exit the White House garden and return to the Oval Office, RadarOnline.com has learned.The incident took place on Monday shortly after the 79-year-old president and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, planted an elm tree on the South Lawn in honor of the White House’s groundskeeper, Dale Haney.Haney, 70, has worked as the groundskeeper at the White House for 50 years. He reportedly served under the past ten presidents in his five decades of service.But shortly after the ceremony finished, President Biden started walking in the wrong...
Ukraine news LATEST: Putin humiliated as Russia loses scores of Ka-52 helicopters & Zelensky prepares to retake Kherson
VLADIMIR Putin has been left humiliated as British intelligence shows Russia has lost more than a quarter of its 90 Ka-52 attack helicopters. The UK's Ministry of Defence said: "There have been at least 23 verified losses of Russia’s Ka-52 HOKUM attack helicopter in Ukraine since the invasion. "Russian...
Yearly COVID booster 'is going to be required,' Biden says while getting vaccine
President Joe Biden received the latest COVID-19 booster shot on Tuesday and urged people to do the same ahead of a busy holiday season.
Putin's 'Luck Is Over' in Ukraine War: Former Russian Diplomat
Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat, said in an interview published on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "luck is over" amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Bondarev quit his role in Russia's mission to the United Nations (U.N.) in May over Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country, stating...
Stimulus update: Applications for $500 in monthly payments for two years to open in six days
A pilot guaranteed income program in Alexandria, Virginia, featuring $500-a-month payments for two years is opening in six days.
One arrested after staging 'barricade situation' at Army's Fort Belvoir
A suspect is in FBI custody after staging a "barricade situation" Sunday at the Army base of Fort Belvoir in Virginia.
Border crossings give Biden fresh bad news just weeks before midterm elections
The Biden administration released bad news for Democrats just two weeks out from the midterm elections, announcing late Friday that there had been 2.4 million border crossings by illegal immigrants in fiscal 2022 — a new record.
WATCH: Kellyanne Conway says Democrats 'don’t have a prayer' as women flee
Former senior counselor to President Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, said Democrats "don’t have a prayer" in the midterm elections if the gender gap continues to wane.
Iowa Senate candidate said neighbor who assaulted Rand Paul was 'in the right'
Just two weeks ahead of the midterm elections, it was discovered that an Iowa Senate candidate previously supported the violent assault of Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), which resulted in several injuries.
WATCH: Joy Behar says 'boring' DeSantis won't beat Trump's 'negative charisma'
The View host Joy Behar blasted Gov. Ron DeSantis as "boring" and lacking charisma on Tuesday, reacting to his performance in the Florida gubernatorial debate on Monday evening. "You know, this guy DeSantis has the charisma of this cup," she joked. "I think when Crist says, 'Are you going run...
More Republicans say DeSantis should have influence over party than Trump: Poll
More Republicans believe Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis should have a “great deal” of influence over the party compared to former President Donald Trump, highlighting a seeming shift in loyalty ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Biden draws a line on abortion. Will Democrats follow?
President Joe Biden offered some insight Thursday into his stance on abortion as Democrats focus on the issue ahead of the midterm elections, saying his view is contained in the text of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.
Stimulus update: Deadline to claim direct one-time $3,200 payments just three weeks away
Millions of taxpayers are still eligible for COVID-19 relief stimulus payments, with the deadline to claim the financial relief fast approaching. Between 8 million and 9 million people could be eligible for additional COVID-19 relief through either a stimulus payment or the Child Tax Credit, according to the Government Accountability Office.
Fetterman v Dr Oz debate – live: Fetterman team defends performance in Pennsylvania Senate midterm clash
Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr Mehmet Oz took to the debate stage on Tuesday night in Harrisburg in one of the most anticipated moments of this bitterly fought campaign. Mr Fetterman addressed his recent stroke head-on but struggled at times when answering questions from the moderators. His spokesperson...
