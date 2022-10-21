Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Funeral held for retired Columbus firefighter killed in plane crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Central Ohio community mourned a lifesaver Tuesday who lost his life in a plane crash in Marietta last week. A funeral was held at Grove City Church for 49-year-old Tim Gifford, a retired Columbus firefighter. His 25-year firefighting career spanned Rickenbacker Air National Guard...
WSYX ABC6
I-270 east reopens following crash in south Columbus south
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Interstate 270 eastbound has reopened at I-71 in south Columbus following a crash Monday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a crash involving an SUV closed eastbound lanes for a couple of hours. ABC 6/FOX 28 will update this story as more information becomes...
WSYX ABC6
2 people escape house fire in Milo-Grogan neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people survived a house fire in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the house along St. Clair Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Two people escaped the house and are okay. Officials said the fire caused about $30,000 in damage. There is no...
WSYX ABC6
17-year-old student found with loaded gun at South High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said charges have been filed after a 17-year-old student took a loaded gun to South High School Monday. Police said the student left school and later returned. When they returned just before 2 p.m., school staff stopped the student and searched him. Staff...
WSYX ABC6
Jeni's launching 'Pink Champ' drink exclusively in Columbus shops
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On Wednesday, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams will launch Pink Champ, its first-ever beverage made to pair with ice cream. A limited supply of Pink Champ will be available at Columbus scoop shops - excluding Columbus Commons and German Village- beginning Wednesday. Jeni's said Pink Champ...
WSYX ABC6
'I was treated like a piece of meat,' Columbus human trafficking survivor shares her story
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus attorney is alleging major hotel chains know or should know about sex trafficking happening on their properties, and he's filing several lawsuits in federal court against them. One of the hotels he's suing is Red Roof Inn, based in New Albany. According to...
WSYX ABC6
Father pleads for accused killer of 21-year-old Columbus man to surrender
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving father is asking an accused killer to surrender to Franklin County deputies. Detectives have an arrest warrant for Justus Robertson, 19, in connection with a July 7 homicide that took the life of a 21-year-old Columbus man. The southeast side neighborhood is still...
WSYX ABC6
Bomb squad called after suspicious package found near Jeffersonville outlet mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspicious package was found at a coffee shop after a threat was made in Jeffersonville, the Fayette County sheriff said. Sheriff Vernon Stanforth said there was a suspicious package located in the mailbox of the Starbucks near Destination Outlets. Some nearby buildings were evacuated, but the outlet mall was not affected.
WSYX ABC6
Police looking for tips in 2016 west Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve a 2016 homicide. On Oct. 27, 2016, the suspects broke out windows to get inside a home along Columbian Avenue, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers said. When the suspects went upstairs, David Lee Hodge and a witness confronted...
WSYX ABC6
Man arrested in deadly shooting outside east Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting outside a bar in east Columbus. Charles B. Williams Jr., 35, is charged with murder in the death of 40-year-old Jeffrey Chandler, according to court documents. According to court documents, Williams, Chandler, and two...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State road trip: Penn State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes will be traveling to State College, Pa., to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in one of the best atmospheres in college football. The unbeaten Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0) are going into the matchup coming off a 54-10 win over Iowa...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz to retire after 8 years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After eight years, Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz is retiring, she said in a statement Monday. Dr. Ortiz plans to retire effective Nov. 11, 2022. “It has been an honor and a privilege to have served the Franklin County residents as their coroner for the...
WSYX ABC6
City of Columbus supporting first responders with wellness center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In an effort to help support first responders and those who are the first line of defense in an emergency, Columbus has opened a first-of-its-kind wellness center that focuses on the mental and physical health of first responders. Officer Don Paden has been with Columbus...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State-Northwestern kickoff time announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Northwestern will kick off at noon on November 5, the Big Ten conference announced Monday. This will be the Buckeye's ninth game of the season and their third game on the road. They will face No. 13 Penn State the week before...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom named Thorpe Award semifinalist
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom has been named a semifinalist for the 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award. Each year, the Thorpe Award is given to the best defensive back in college football. Ransom, a native of Tucson, Ariz., is third on the team in total...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State holds No. 2 in AP poll after Iowa win, gains on Georgia in votes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The top of the Associated Press college football poll went unchanged as the Buckeyes prepare to go to Happy Valley. Ohio State remained at No. 2 after beating Iowa 54-10 followed by Tennesee at No. 3 and Michigan at No. 4. Ohio State gained ground...
WSYX ABC6
Powerball jackpot jumps to $700M for Wednesday's drawing; 5th largest in game history
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after no one matched the six winning numbers in Monday night's drawing. Ahead of Wednesday's drawing, the estimated jackpot has climbed to $700 million, with a $335.7 million cash value. The $700 million jackpot is the fifth-largest in Powerball...
WSYX ABC6
Powerball jackpot grows to $625M for Monday's drawing; 8th largest prize in game history
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After no winners matched all six numbers Saturday, the Powerball jackpot for Monday night's drawing stands at $625 million ($299.8 million cash value). The $625 million jackpot is the eighth-largest grand prize in Powerball's 30-year history. The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing are: 23,...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus teacher makes hijabs to match students' uniforms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus City Schools teacher added her school's logo to hijabs for her students. Amanda Guglielmi, a second-grade teacher at Avalon Elementary School, said she first saw the idea in the news. Then, she bought a few hijabs and used her Cricut machine to add the school's logo to them, so they matched the students' uniforms.
WSYX ABC6
Deputies searching for 19-year-old man accused of deadly 'ambush attack'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a 19-year-old man they say took part in an "ambush attack" that left a man dead. The deadly shooting took place on July 7, 2022, near the Cross-Key Apartments along Chatterton Road. The Franklin County Sheriff's...
