Virginia mother charged with murder after 4-year-old overdoses on THC gummies: Detectives

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WJW) – A Virginia mother faces murder charges after investigators say her four-year-old son died from overdosing on THC gummies.

According to the sheriff’s office, the child died on May 8, two days after suffering from a medical emergency in their home in the 5400 block of Jamie Court in Spotsylvania County.

Doctors told detectives that the boy’s toxicity level showed a high level of THC. According to detectives, they believe the child ingested a large amount of THC gummies.

His death, doctors say, could’ve been prevented if action was taken sooner.

The mother, 30-year-old Dorothy Clements, was taken into custody on Thursday. She’s being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Clements was indicted by a Spotsylvania Grand Jury on felony murder and child neglect charges.

