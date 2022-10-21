Read full article on original website
Related
WPFO
Maine lobster industry, environmental group reach agreement to delay new regulations
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new agreement could help the Maine lobster industry buy time in its fight to push back on tough new rules designed to protect endangered whales. According to state leaders, Maine's lobster industry, federal regulators and a key environmental group, the "Center for Biological Diversity," have all agreed to a two-year delay to the tough new rules that lobstermen say could cripple the industry.
WPFO
Gov. Mills, former Gov. LePage square off on economy, education, lobster in CBS13 debate
PORTLAND (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills and former Governor Paul LePage sparred in the CBS13/FOX23 and Bangor Daily News gubernatorial debate Monday night. Tuesday will be two weeks until Election Day, but Monday night was a chance for the candidates to make one more plea to Maine voters. While...
WPFO
Janet Mills, Paul LePage to face off in CBS13 gubernatorial debate
It's a race between two people who are well known to Mainers. Who've been on the public stage for years. Both earning at different times, the title of Maine’s governor. But for the first time, they're on the same ballot vying for the same job, each touting their leadership for our communities.
WPFO
Nation's Report Card shows declines in reading, math scores in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)—Results from a national assessment of hundreds of thousands of students shows math and reading scores have declined in a majority of states. The report comes from the National Assessment of Education Progress, also known as The Nation’s Report Card. More than 400,000 students nationwide took the...
WPFO
Maine parent wants book about transgender teens removed from school library
BATH (WGME) -- Another Maine school district will meet Monday night to discuss removing a book from its library. "Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out" is the book in question at RSU 1 in the Midcoast. A parent requested this book be removed from the Woolwich Central School library, which...
WPFO
Charlie Crist denies claim he wants to defund the police, says crime is up under DeSantis
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (TND) — Charlie Crist sought to defend his public safety record during Monday night's gubernatorial debate in Florida after incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis charged him with wanting to defund the police. "You allege that I want to defund the police? As a member of Congress, I...
WPFO
Teenager dies from brain-eating amoeba at Lake Mead, health officials say
CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KSNV) — A teenager in Nevada has died from a brain-eating amoeba, health officials said Wednesday. The Southern Nevada Health District said the male patient, under the age of 18, died from Naegleria fowleri. Officials believe he may have been exposed in the Kingman Wash area of Lake Mead at the beginning of October.
WPFO
'Drive for Kids' golf tournament aims to bring celebrities, fun to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- There's an exciting new golf tournament coming to Maine next summer that will consist of great golf, celebrity stars and a whole lot of fun. Maine sports legend and longtime NESN host Tom Caron made the trek north to tee up Monday's big announcement. "You know we...
WPFO
Tropical feel to start the week in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Warm and wet weather will be with us to start off the week, with rain chances through Wednesday. Much drier weather returns as we end the week. A weak and slow moving coastal system will keep our weather unsettled through Wednesday. Monday will feature showers and drizzle through...
WPFO
Man suspected of setting over 20 fires in Maine
BALDWIN (WGME) – A 60-year-old man reportedly admitted to setting over 20 roadside fires in Maine, according to Maine Forest Rangers. The Maine Forest Rangers and State Fire Marshal’s Office investigators say a months-long investigation into over 20 roadside fires, each with similar characteristics, concluded on Friday. Following...
Comments / 0