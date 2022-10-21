ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WPFO

Maine lobster industry, environmental group reach agreement to delay new regulations

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new agreement could help the Maine lobster industry buy time in its fight to push back on tough new rules designed to protect endangered whales. According to state leaders, Maine's lobster industry, federal regulators and a key environmental group, the "Center for Biological Diversity," have all agreed to a two-year delay to the tough new rules that lobstermen say could cripple the industry.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Janet Mills, Paul LePage to face off in CBS13 gubernatorial debate

It's a race between two people who are well known to Mainers. Who've been on the public stage for years. Both earning at different times, the title of Maine’s governor. But for the first time, they're on the same ballot vying for the same job, each touting their leadership for our communities.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Nation's Report Card shows declines in reading, math scores in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)—Results from a national assessment of hundreds of thousands of students shows math and reading scores have declined in a majority of states. The report comes from the National Assessment of Education Progress, also known as The Nation’s Report Card. More than 400,000 students nationwide took the...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Teenager dies from brain-eating amoeba at Lake Mead, health officials say

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KSNV) — A teenager in Nevada has died from a brain-eating amoeba, health officials said Wednesday. The Southern Nevada Health District said the male patient, under the age of 18, died from Naegleria fowleri. Officials believe he may have been exposed in the Kingman Wash area of Lake Mead at the beginning of October.
NEVADA STATE
WPFO

Tropical feel to start the week in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Warm and wet weather will be with us to start off the week, with rain chances through Wednesday. Much drier weather returns as we end the week. A weak and slow moving coastal system will keep our weather unsettled through Wednesday. Monday will feature showers and drizzle through...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Man suspected of setting over 20 fires in Maine

BALDWIN (WGME) – A 60-year-old man reportedly admitted to setting over 20 roadside fires in Maine, according to Maine Forest Rangers. The Maine Forest Rangers and State Fire Marshal’s Office investigators say a months-long investigation into over 20 roadside fires, each with similar characteristics, concluded on Friday. Following...
BALDWIN, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy