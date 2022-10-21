Beaufort County Council: Cathy McClellan wants to improve county’s public transportation

A “robust public transportation plan” would foster workforce sustainability, reduce traffic congestion and allow for more efficient evacuation in emergencies, says Cathy McClellan.

McClellan is running as a Democrat for the Beaufort County Council District 11 seat in the Nov. 8 election.

She has a bachelor’s degree in Geoscience and a Juris Doctor and worked as an attorney, judge and law professor before retiring.

She has never held public office, but has run twice — once for County Council in 2018 and once for Hilton Head Town Council in 2019.

The Island Packet sent questionnaires to all candidates in contested races. Candidates were asked to keep their responses to 150 words per question.

Here are McClellan’s answers:

What will your expertise or past experiences bring to the County Council?

I am a retired attorney, judge and law professor. I am also an experienced mediator and facilitator, as well as a recognized expert in alternative dispute resolution. During a 30-year professional career, I managed political campaigns, lobbied at the state level of government, and served as the deputy ombudsman for the Department of Energy. I spent 20 years in public service, and I had the opportunity to work closely with officials at the highest levels of local, state and the federal government.

The skills I developed are essential to be an effective and collaborative member of the Beaufort County Council. I have also been active in the Hilton Head community and was a regular volunteer for the Neighborhood Outreach Connection (NOC). I chose to run for office to use my expertise and education to make a difference in the lives of the people I would feel privileged to represent.

What’s the biggest issue facing Beaufort County?

The current trajectory of the 278 Bridge and Corridor project is one of the most significant concerns facing Hilton Head. However, I recognize that growth and its associated problems like affordable housing, traffic congestion, lack of public transportation and rising sea levels appear to be the biggest issue facing Beaufort County. The need for affordable housing is only part of the equation. We need a robust public transportation plan that includes additional buses, trolleys, park, and rides, rideshare opportunities, a ferry system, transportation allowances and other incentives for using public transportation. Such a plan would foster workforce sustainability, reduce traffic congestion, and allow for more efficient evacuation in emergencies. We must also consider stormwater management in relation to growth. Charleston is partnering with Finland on solutions, and we need to take an innovative approach to ensure the future of our residents and the beautiful environment they moved here to enjoy.

Development and maintaining Beaufort County’s historic character sometimes collide. What is your position on development versus historic preservation?

Hilton Head has always been a place where the preservation of the unique character of the island environment is balanced with the need for additional growth. Development cannot continue unabated on an island and new homes and other construction projects test the limits of stormwater management options. For any future projects, I support mixed use development and the inclusion of greenspace in any planned community. I also support incentives for green development and designs that are consistent with environmental protection and preservation.

Affordable housing is an issue throughout Beaufort County. What more should the council be doing, if anything, to address it?

I fully support the Regional Housing Trust Fund that both Beaufort County Council and the Hilton Head Town Council voted to join. This is a great first step to solving a problem that has plagued this area for years and I believe it needs to be a robust public/private partnership. Administration of the fund, encouraging engagement of our private partners, providing incentives, and developing the criteria for projects that receive funds are all part of what we need to examine going forward. Community input and open dialogue will ensure the projects meet the needs of residents and the workforce.

The County Council recently recognized several Hilton Head Island residents who have provided leadership in providing safe, stable, permanent, and attainable housing. This type of community involvement must be encouraged as the solutions to affordable housing are complex and will require the support and input of government and community leaders.

Do you support the direction the county is going with the 278-bridge project and the one bridge vs two bridge debate?

In spite of the agreement to move forward outlined in the current Memorandum of Agreement between the Town of Hilton Head and Beaufort County, I do not believe the potential flaws in the proposed project have been sufficiently considered. I am encouraged that the agreement supports the Independent End to End Analysis. However, following the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian in Florida, perhaps it is time to reconsider options that will ensure the safety of island residents. I understand the urgency to see this project move forward, but it is critical that it be done correctly as it will impact our region for generations to come. In so doing, we must minimize the impact on our historic communities while ensuring that the project provides the best possible outcome for the future of Hilton Head and the surrounding areas.

Many candidates have mentioned transparency as being important. If elected, how will you strive to be more transparent with the public?

I will advocate for additional avenues to increase transparency of Council business and proceedings; I would conduct regular meetings with constituents and provide written updates of issues germane to the district I hope to serve. I believe we should utilize social media options to reach a broader audience and respond to citizens requests for information in more creative ways. As a trained mediator, I believe we need to listen to our citizens and build relationships by encouraging regular collaboration not only with citizens and community leaders but between the County and its towns and municipalities.