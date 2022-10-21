ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio police say missing 6-year-old girl found safe

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 6-year-old girl who went missing Saturday. 6-year-old Aracely Flores is 4’ 05” tall, 55 pounds, and has hazel eyes with blond hair. Aracely was last seen wearing a pink Nike shirt with black shorts and pink and purple Nike shoes.
Over 100 firefighters battle house blaze near downtown

SAN ANTONIO – More than 100 firefighters battled a double house fire near downtown Sunday afternoon, according to San Antonio Fire Department. Fire crews were called to the 600 block of West Elmira for reports of a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, they found two vacant structures in flames.
Ballet Nepantla returns to San Antonio to perform new Dia De Los Muertos show

SAN ANTONIO – In honor of Dia De Los Muertos, the Ballet Nepantla returns to San Antonio with a captivating new show with extraordinary music and choreography. The new production “Mistica,” tells the story of how the dead come back to life in amazing cultural fashion for the Catrina Ball. It honors our ancestors and accentuates the significance of the traditional Mexican holiday, Dia De Los Muertos.
Powerball jackpot at $610 million ahead of Monday's drawing

SAN ANTONIO - The Powerball jackpot has grown to over $600 million for tonight's drawing after nobody selected all six numbers during Saturday's drawing. The Powerball jackpot is now up to $610 million ($292.6 million cash value) for the drawing on Monday - the eighth largest prize in Powerball history. Saturday's numbers were 19, 25, 48, 55, 60, and Powerball number 18.
Why your trash pickup schedule will change

Changes are coming to trash pickup for 80% of San Antonio residents. The change is due to inflation and enormous growth throughout the city, "we're still trying to do more that can reduce our expenses, and one of those things is to redesign our routes to make them more efficient," says David Newman.
