FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Governor Abbott Makes Key Stops in South TexasTom HandySan Antonio, TX
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
news4sanantonio.com
Fight over shoes leads to deadly shooting, man arrested for murder, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for the murder of a woman who was shot to death during an argument about shoes at a corner store over the weekend, according to the San Antonio police. Around 6:05 p.m. police arrived at Pic Nic located at 919 Guadalupe...
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who shot a mother and son at Northside home
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a suspect who shot a mother and a son at their Northside home. The incident happened at the 800 block of Alametos Street at around 6 p.m. According to officials, a man in a blue Toyota Tundra drove up and...
news4sanantonio.com
$20K reward offered to identify suspect who shot man to death in 2010
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is offering a $20,000 reward for help in solving a murder from 12 years ago. The shooting occurred around 1:00 a.m., Oct. 21, 2010, on Village Path towards the Northeast Side of town. Police say 20-year-old Eric Mendoza was found shot to death inside...
news4sanantonio.com
Cantu family speaks about 'horrific rollercoaster' their son has been on since shooting
SAN ANTONIO - For the first time, we're hearing from the family of a San Antonio teen shot by a police officer while he sat in his car eating a hamburger. It's been more than 20 days since 17-year-old Erik Cantu was shot in the McDonald's parking lot on Blanco Road near Churchill High School by former San Antonio Police officer James Brennand.
news4sanantonio.com
Driver to be charged with intoxicated manslaughter in wreck that killed motorcyclist
SAN ANTONIO – A driver has been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter after he struck and killed a motorcyclistover the weekend. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Nolan Andrew McKee of Bulverde. Police say he was riding down Blanco Road late Sunday night, when a car next to...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police say missing 6-year-old girl found safe
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 6-year-old girl who went missing Saturday. 6-year-old Aracely Flores is 4’ 05” tall, 55 pounds, and has hazel eyes with blond hair. Aracely was last seen wearing a pink Nike shirt with black shorts and pink and purple Nike shoes.
news4sanantonio.com
BCSO deputy arrested for assault after elbowing boyfriend in face, officials say
SAN ANTONIO - An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's deputy was arrested for assault early Monday morning. Angelica Flores was booked for assault with bodily injury after a fight with her boyfriend. The arrest happened just after 12:30 a.m. when deputies were called out after getting call from her partner who...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman steps in to help friend after man attacks her, accidently shoots innocent bystander
SAN ANTONIO – A woman pulled out her gun to help her friend after she was getting physically assaulted by a man but ended up shooting an innocent bystander. Police were dispatched to the 4800 block of W Military Drive at the Military Cove Apartments at around 2:50 a.m. for a shooting in progress.
news4sanantonio.com
Motorcyclist dead, firefighters rescue another driver pinned inside car following crash
SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist is dead and another driver had to be rescued after a major crash on the Far North Side. Police say a 63-year-old man is facing intoxication manslaughter charges after colliding with a 21-year-old motorcycle rider. The accident happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday off Blanco Road...
news4sanantonio.com
Over 100 firefighters battle house blaze near downtown
SAN ANTONIO – More than 100 firefighters battled a double house fire near downtown Sunday afternoon, according to San Antonio Fire Department. Fire crews were called to the 600 block of West Elmira for reports of a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, they found two vacant structures in flames.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Food Bank invites community to 'Scare out Hunger' on Halloween
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Food Bank announced Tuesday a new partnership to help “Scare out Hunger" from our community. Scare out Hunger is a food and fund drive led by youth in our community. The Food Bank is asking you to collect much-needed non-perishable food items on...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Pets Alive declares code red after 33 dogs were on the euthanasia list
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Pets Alive called a code red Monday after 33 dogs were listed on the San Antonio Animal Care Services euthanasia list. The shelter is asking for the community’s help to save these animals by volunteering to foster or adopt dogs at risk of euthanasia.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Humane Society celebrates 70 years of connecting pets with fur-ever families
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Humane Society is celebrating 70 years of service, connecting pets in need with their forever families. The non-profit was founded in 1952 and on Tuesday they celebrated with this special “Connecting Friends for Life" event. For the past seven decades, the Humane Society...
news4sanantonio.com
Ballet Nepantla returns to San Antonio to perform new Dia De Los Muertos show
SAN ANTONIO – In honor of Dia De Los Muertos, the Ballet Nepantla returns to San Antonio with a captivating new show with extraordinary music and choreography. The new production “Mistica,” tells the story of how the dead come back to life in amazing cultural fashion for the Catrina Ball. It honors our ancestors and accentuates the significance of the traditional Mexican holiday, Dia De Los Muertos.
news4sanantonio.com
Powerball jackpot at $610 million ahead of Monday's drawing
SAN ANTONIO - The Powerball jackpot has grown to over $600 million for tonight's drawing after nobody selected all six numbers during Saturday's drawing. The Powerball jackpot is now up to $610 million ($292.6 million cash value) for the drawing on Monday - the eighth largest prize in Powerball history. Saturday's numbers were 19, 25, 48, 55, 60, and Powerball number 18.
news4sanantonio.com
Cold front moving through San Antonio tonight, could bring severe storms, damaging winds
SAN ANTONIO - A few light showers are possible through Monday morning as some tropical moisture works its way in from Roslyn. Skies will turn partly sunny and the highs will be in the upper 80s. A cold front will push into the region during the evening. A few storms...
news4sanantonio.com
Ballpark Digest honors the San Antonio Missions after Uvalde jersey auction
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Missions Baseball Club is being honored for Best Charity Event after the Uvalde Jersey Auction that took place back in June at the Nelson Wolff Stadium. As the Missions took on the Amarillo Sod Poodles, they went out on the field wearing replicas...
news4sanantonio.com
New poll watcher guidelines roll out in Texas, but some worry about intimidation efforts
Early voting is underway across Bexar County, renewing concerns for some about voter intimidation. But experts we spoke to say the line between poll watching and voter intimidation isn't always clear. In Texas, a poll watcher is a person appointed to observe the conduct of an election on behalf of...
news4sanantonio.com
Gov. Greg Abbott visits San Antonio for campaign as early voting for November begins
SAN ANTONIO – Governor Greg Abbott was in town Monday making a Get Out the Vote stop at Chris Madrid's. Abbott took an optimistic tone in his remarks, touting economic wins under his conservative leadership. Abbott's family was present, and the governor did not miss the chance to point...
news4sanantonio.com
Why your trash pickup schedule will change
Changes are coming to trash pickup for 80% of San Antonio residents. The change is due to inflation and enormous growth throughout the city, "we're still trying to do more that can reduce our expenses, and one of those things is to redesign our routes to make them more efficient," says David Newman.
