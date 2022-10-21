Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures in Elko will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

ELKO, NV ・ 12 HOURS AGO