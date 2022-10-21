Read full article on original website
7th Biennial Lighted Halloween Campground-Results
(Lewis, Iowa) – The Cass County Conservation officials on Monday (today) released information with regard to the 7th Biennial Lighted Halloween Campground event on Oct. 22nd, at Cold Springs State Park, in Lewis. There were 187 votes cast for a favorite camping site. The first-place winner was Site 2,...
Multiple crews battle field fires in western Iowa, Sunday afternoon
(Harrison and Montgomery Counties) – Multiple agencies battle field fires in western Iowa, Sunday afternoon. The flames were spread quickly by strong winds, and resulted in the voluntary evacuation of some residents, especially in Montgomery County, where a fire quickly went out of control and spread some three-to four miles before being brought under control at around 8:30-p.m.
Cass Health Welcomes Dr. Adam Verhoef
ATLANTIC, IOWA – Officials with Cass Health have announced the arrival of Adam Verhoef, MD. As a board-certified Family Medicine physician, Dr. Verhoef provides the full spectrum of care including obstetric care and c-sections. The Doctor says “I grew up in a town that had a small hospital with family medicine doctors, and I’ve always been really impressed by their ability to do it all. I love to do OB – that’s one of my passions – I also like the inpatient side, emergency medicine, urgent care. Anything that can be done in medicine – I like to do.”
Cass County Librarians request continued funding for FY 24
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Librarians from throughout Cass County appeared before the County Board of Supervisors, Tuesday morning, to make their annual request for funding. Anita Public Library Director Sara Young. The Board took the request under consideration for action at a later date. The Board held a public hearing...
6 juveniles, a child & 1 adult injured in a Crawford County crash, Sunday morning
(Denison, Iowa) – The Iowa State Patrol reports eight people – six teenagers (4 17-year-old’s from Storm Lake, a 16-year-old from Defiance), an eight-year old and an adult – were injured during a collision that happened a little after 2-a.m. Sunday, in Crawford County. The crash happened on westbound US Highway 30, west of Lincoln Way.
Atlantic Rotary Club Annual Military Appreciation Luncheon set for 11/11/22
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Veterans and active members of the military should mark their calendar and save some time over the noon hour on November 11th, for the Atlantic Rotary Club’s annual Military Appreciation Luncheon. The event takes place at the Cass County Community Center, from 11:45-a.m. Until 1-p.m., on Nov. 11th. Please RSVP by November 8th to Dolly Bergmann at 712-249-9275.
