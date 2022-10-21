ATLANTIC, IOWA – Officials with Cass Health have announced the arrival of Adam Verhoef, MD. As a board-certified Family Medicine physician, Dr. Verhoef provides the full spectrum of care including obstetric care and c-sections. The Doctor says “I grew up in a town that had a small hospital with family medicine doctors, and I’ve always been really impressed by their ability to do it all. I love to do OB – that’s one of my passions – I also like the inpatient side, emergency medicine, urgent care. Anything that can be done in medicine – I like to do.”

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO