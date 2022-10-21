Read full article on original website
Tesla’s new Cybertruck Giga Press is on its way
Idra, the maker of Tesla’s large casting press, confirmed that it is now shipping Tesla’s Cybertruck Giga Press, which is going to be the new world’s largest press. Earlier this year, Idra teased a new 9,000-ton Giga press that would take the prize as largest in the world. Considering Tesla’s relationship with Idra, it was rumored that the new machine would be for the automaker.
The sounds of a Tesla: A guide to sounds your electric car makes
Tesla has produced a new guide to familiarize yourself with the sounds that its electric cars make. Even though EVs are quieter than gasoline-powered vehicles, it doesn’t mean they are noiseless. Electric cars not only reduce pollution from harmful emissions at the tailpipe, but they also reduce noise pollution.
Toyota struggles with EV shift, considers changing plans due to Tesla
Toyota is struggling with its shift to electric vehicles, and it is reportedly considering major changes in its EV plans driven by Tesla’s manufacturing strategy. However, it may slow down some of its existing electric vehicle programs. For years, we have been reporting on how Toyota has been lagging...
Maserati teases first images of all-electric GranCabrio convertible prototype ahead of 2023 launch
As the public anticipates Maserati’s upcoming Grecale and GranTurismo Folgore BEVs, the Italian luxury automaker is hard at work on a third all-electric model – the GranCabrio. Maserati shared several images of this all-electric convertible prototype today ahead of its official launch sometime next year. Check it out.
Tesla is rumored to be looking to invest in Mexico
Tesla is rumored to be looking to invest in Nuevo Leon, a Mexican state bordering Texas, as CEO Elon Musk meets with the governor. Earlier this year, people crossing the border between Texas and Nuevo Leon were surprised to see not just the usual marked lanes for cars and trucks but also one marked “Tesla” – pictured above.
Ford CEO shares F-150 Lightning’s official 0-60 mph under 4-seconds, faster than originally promised
In recent Ford fashion (when it comes to EVs at least), the American automaker has once again underpromised and overdelivered. Its latest cheeky announcement came in the form of a tweet from Ford CEO Jim Farley, who just admitted the F-150 Lightning with an extended-range battery can travel 0-60 mph in under four seconds. A huge improvement from previously shared acceleration times and a hint that Ford may have originally been conservative about its pickup’s performance.
Tesla releases software update with improved charging efficiency and more
Tesla has released a new software update (2022.40.1) that delivers improved charging efficiency for faster charge time and reduced energy costs, along with a few other goodies. Some Tesla owners are waking up to a new software update bringing new features and capabilities to their vehicles. All Tesla vehicles built...
Ola follows electric car unveiling with its cheapest electric scooter yet, the Ola S1 Air
Ola Electric is set on pushing India into the future of electric transportation, whether that means on four wheels or two. And with the company’s latest unveiling of the Ola S1 Air electric scooter, two-wheeled electric vehicles just got even more affordable. Two-wheelers are of course the company’s main...
This funky-looking electric bike claims to be the safest e-bike in the world
The Van Raam Balance may not look that different from afar, but upon closer inspection you’ll see a novel-looking frame that, among other features, helps the Netherlands-based company tout it as the safest two-wheeled electric bike in the world. The biggest difference between the Van Raam Balance’s frame and...
Tidy the yard with BLACK+DECKER’s 40V electric trimmer/blower kit at $133 in New Green Deals
With fall in full swing, you might be looking for a way to keep your yard in tip-top shape ahead of the holidays. Today, we’re taking a look at the BLACK+DECKER 40V MAX string trimmer and blower kit, which is on sale for $133. Down from $180, you’ll be able to kick gas and oil out of the garage while trimming the yard and blowing the leaves around this fall. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Lotus unveils Eletre all-electric hyper-SUV starting around $95K that goes 0-60 in under 3 seconds
Fresh off completion of a new production facility in China this past summer, Lotus Cars has officially launched its all-electric hyper-SUV, the Eletre. Today’s announcement includes all the pertinent performance specs and pricing from Lotus, showcasing three different available versions promising speed and luxury. It looks pretty damn cool as well, so let’s get into it, shall we?
2023 Kia Niro EV price announced – starts at $39,450, available this month
Kia has announced US pricing for the refreshed 2023 Kia Niro EV, which starts at $39,450, about $500 less than the outgoing model. The car will arrive at US dealers this month and will be available in all 50 states. The 2023 Kia Niro EV comes in two trims –...
General Motors (GM) reports a record $41.9 billion in Q3 2022 revenue and reaffirms earnings guidance
GM shared its Q3 2022 financial report today, which is highlighted by an EBIT-adjusted $4.3 billion bolstered by a quarterly revenue of $41.9 billion. As a result, the American automaker has reaffirmed its full-year earnings guidance as it continues to scale its Ultium platform and expand EV production throughout its marques.
XPeng 1024 Tech Day 2022 recap: Neural net autonomous driving, robotaxis, and ‘flying car’ footage
XPeng completed its fourth annual 1024 Tech Day in China today, highlighting several of its latest technological breakthroughs in electric mobility. The presentation included several advancements in autonomous driving, robotic animals, and self-evolving AI platforms. Additionally, XPeng Inc. shared that its sixth generation eVTOL – the closest thing we’ve seen to an actual flying car – completed its maiden flight. Lots to unfold here, so let’s get started.
Hyundai grew EV sales by 27% in Q3, but foreign automaker demand drop ‘seems inevitable’ in US
Hyundai delivered another strong performance in the third quarter as several popular EV models led to 27% EV sales growth. However, analysts believe with the new tax credit provisions from the Inflation Reduction Act, a drop in demand “seems inevitable” for foreign automakers like the Hyundai Group. Despite...
Greenworks’ 48V 20-inch mower falls to new low at $196.50 (Save 51%) in New Green Deals
While lawn care season might be behind us, Greenworks’ 48V electric mower does double-duty and is great for use from spring through fall. Without a single drop of gas or oil, this mower will easily tackle your yard care chores, including picking up leaves thanks to its turbo button. Normally going for $400, today’s deal drops it down to $196.50 which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at 51% off. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Ryvid Anthem first ride: Testing a budget electric motorcycle that looks like a million bucks
The Ryvid Anthem electric motorcycle is one of the most innovative light electric motorcycles we’ve seen in years. The bike already began taking pre-orders, with deliveries expected next year, and I recently got the chance to test out a pair of Ryvid Anthem prototypes during a trip to LA.
