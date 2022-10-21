(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – Officials with the Council Bluffs Police Department’s Traffic Unit are asking that anyone who may have witnessed a fatal crash on Interstate 29 this weekend, to please call them. At around 4:10-a.m., Sunday, Officers were dispatched to I-29 northbound at mile marker 50, for a reported vehicle fire. The caller advised “A vehicle is on fire on the side of the Interstate,” they were not sure at the time, if anyone was inside.’

