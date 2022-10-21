Read full article on original website
Fiery, fatal vehicle fire in Council Bluffs under investigation
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – Officials with the Council Bluffs Police Department’s Traffic Unit are asking that anyone who may have witnessed a fatal crash on Interstate 29 this weekend, to please call them. At around 4:10-a.m., Sunday, Officers were dispatched to I-29 northbound at mile marker 50, for a reported vehicle fire. The caller advised “A vehicle is on fire on the side of the Interstate,” they were not sure at the time, if anyone was inside.’
6 juveniles, a child & 1 adult injured in a Crawford County crash, Sunday morning
(Denison, Iowa) – The Iowa State Patrol reports eight people – six teenagers (4 17-year-old’s from Storm Lake, a 16-year-old from Defiance), an eight-year old and an adult – were injured during a collision that happened a little after 2-a.m. Sunday, in Crawford County. The crash happened on westbound US Highway 30, west of Lincoln Way.
Multiple crews battle field fires in western Iowa, Sunday afternoon
(Harrison and Montgomery Counties) – Multiple agencies battle field fires in western Iowa, Sunday afternoon. The flames were spread quickly by strong winds, and resulted in the voluntary evacuation of some residents, especially in Montgomery County, where a fire quickly went out of control and spread some three-to four miles before being brought under control at around 8:30-p.m.
