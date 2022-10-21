Read full article on original website
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cory Reed Keinow, 44, of Glenwood, on October 21st for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $300. Dakota John Allen, 27, of Hastings, was arrested October 21st for Driving While Barred. Bond was set at $2,000. Brent William Michael,...
Glenwood Police Report
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports three arrests. Heath Holmes, 39, of Glenwood, was arrested Saturday for Domestic Abuse Assault and Child Endangerment. Holmes posted the $1,000 cash or surety bond. Lydell Murray, 45, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested Saturday on a Sarpy County warrant. Murray was held without bond.
Authorities search for possible human remains in Fremont County
2 arrested in Taylor County/Ringgold County investigation
Waterloo man arrested on drug-related warrants, in Union County; 2 vehicles fraudulently purchased
Two arrested on drug and other charges in Montgomery County
Fugitive arrested in Montgomery County; Villisca woman charged w/child endangerment & poss. of meth
Investigation Underway For Possible Human Remains
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office helps bring down multimillion-dollar meat theft ring
Atlantic man enters plea of guilty to Willful Injury and other charges
(Atlantic) An Atlantic man has entered a waiver of rights and plea of guilty to charges of Willful Injury, Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 1st Offense. These charges for Anthony Asay stem from an alleged stabbing incident on Cedar Street in May. Asay remains...
Waterloo Man arrested on numerous Drug Possession Charges
Authorities in Iowa investigate claims of human remains buried in Fremont County
Council Bluffs Police seek witnesses to deadly crash on I-29/I-80
Stolen beef: Nebraska law enforcement busts multimillion-dollar theft ring
Services set for teen who died in a s.w. Iowa crash
(Malvern, Iowa) – Funeral services are set for an East Mills High School Senior who died in a single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon, southwest of Malvern. A visitation for 17-year-old Kennedy Haley, of Emerson, will be held this evening, from 4-until 7-p.m., at the Lakin Community Center, in Malvern. Her funeral service is 10:30-a.m.Wednesday, Oct. 26th, also at the Lakin Center.
Nebraska fire investigator determines cause of destructive Lancaster County wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency determined the cause of a wildfire that scorched parts of southwest Lancaster County on Sunday. Chief Investigator Adam Matzner said Tuesday that the blaze, which began in Gage County, was ignited accidentally. “The shredder was shredding weeds/grass on the...
Council Bluffs accident kills 1
Tarkio Police Dept. asking public’s assistance to catch vandals
Multiple street signs, as well as community, business, and personal properties have recently been vandalized in Tarkio. Anyone with information as to the person(s) committing the crime or has video from surveillance cameras is asked to contact the Tarkio Police Department. (Tarkio Police Department Facebook photo) Multiple street signs, as...
Woman claims her dad killed and buried multiple victims in rural western Iowa
Update: Large Field Fire out of control in Montgomery County – Voluntary Evacuation Notice issued
(Montgomery) A large field fire in the area of Highway 34 and A Avenue is out of control. Fire Departments from Cass and Pottawattamie County have been called in for assistance. Residents in the area are being evacuated. Montgomery County Emergency Management issued a voluntary evacuation notice, A Ave west...
