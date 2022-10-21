(Tabor, Iowa) – Investigators in southwest Iowa are looking into the claims of a woman who said that, as a child, her father forced her to help dispose of bodies on land he owned west of Tabor. In an article posted Friday on Newsweek.com, the woman suggested there may be as many as 70 bodies at the bottom of a 100 foot well, believed to be prostitutes or transients, and that all of them were killed by her father, Donald Dean Studey, over the course of three decades.

