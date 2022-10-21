OSP RELEASES NAME OF FATALITY VICTIM & OTHER ADDITIONAL INFORMATION RELATED TO MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH WEDNESDAY MORNING ON INTERSTATE 5 IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON

Read full article on original website
Deceased driver identified in I-5 multi-vehicle crash
An update on the multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday morning on I-5, about 16 miles north of Eugene. Oregon state police say 29-year-old Phillip Frye of Portland died. Four other people were transported to area hospitals, one in serious condition. Police say around 60 vehicles were involved in the crash,...
True Crime Tuesday: What happened to Michael Bryson?
On this week's True Crime Tuesday, the Lane County Sheriff's Office needs help in the disappearance of 27-year-old Michael Bryson.
One person transported to hospital after large protest outside of Old Nick's Pub
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police responded to the 200 block of Washington Street Sunday after large crowds were blocking roadways. According to police, crowds were present because of an event at Old Nick's Pub that was being publicized on social media not only locally, but across the state. Police said...
Man dies in Lebanon mobile home fire
LEBANON Ore. (KPTV) - A man died on Saturday after a fire started inside his double-wide mobile home in Lebanon. According to a statement from the Lebanon Fire District, the man’s roommate was able to escape the blaze and call 911, but the unidentified man and his dog did not make it out.
Highway 211 wreck claims a life
Investigators find about 20 pounds of packaged marijuana at the scene of the Tuesday night accidentThe Molalla Fire District helped respond to a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night that claimed the life of one person and left two others injured. At about 8:45 p.m. Oct. 18, Oregon State Police troopers and other emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash along Highway 211 near milepost 9. According to OSP, the preliminary investigation revealed a southbound white BMW X5, driven by Francisco Torres, 22, of Modesto, California, left its lane, exited the road on the northbound shoulder and hit a tree. Once on the...
Suspect in deadly shooting between two vehicles arrested
KENNWICK – Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey announced Friday the arrest of a suspect in the Oct. 15 shooting between two vehicles on State Route 397 near Third Avenue that resulted in the death of Jatzivy Sarabia, 18. During their investigation, detectives from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office identified...
US forest service worker arrested over planned Oregon burn
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. Forest Service employee in Oregon was arrested this week by a county sheriff after a planned burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It was the latest episode that underscores simmering tensions over management of federal lands in rural, conservative eastern Oregon. That tension exploded into the 2016 takeover by armed right-wing extremists of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, 300 miles (480 kilometers) southeast of Portland. One of the extremist leaders was killed by law enforcement officers at a roadblock. Rick Snodgrass, the U.S. Forest Service “burn boss,” was arrested Wednesday and transported to the Grant County Jail, where he was conditionally released, District Attorney Jim Carpenter said in a statement. Carpenter warned that Snodgrass’ federal employment “will not protect him if it is determined that he acted recklessly.”
25 arrested, 102 arrest attempts in domestic violence sweep by Clackamas police
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Clackamas County police arrested 25 people and attempted to arrest an additional 102 people with outstanding family violence warrants on Wednesday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday. Every year, law enforcement agencies in Oregon collaborate...
Marion County authorities arrest 9 in domestic violence sweep
Nine people were arrested in Marion County on Thursday in a multi-agency effort to arrest offenders wanted for domestic violence related charges, Marion County Sheriff's Office announced.
Central Oregon school district pulls students from camp minutes after learning of nonbinary counselors
Outdoor School is a rite of passage for many Oregon students, when pre-teen students across the state spend multiple days in the wilderness learning about the outdoors. The sixth grade students of Culver Schools, a small district in rural Central Oregon, were scheduled for a three-day, two-night stay at Camp Tamarack in nearby Sisters starting Oct. 17. It didn’t go according to plan.
Nine Arrested During Domestic Violence Sweep
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office – 10/20/22 4:37 PM. On October 19th, 2022, multiple law enforcement agencies in Marion County partnered together to conduct a county wide operation to apprehend offenders wanted on domestic violence related charges. This coordinated effort comes as local law enforcement agencies take time to focus on National Domestic Violence Awareness Month during the month of October.
What percent of Salem is white?
Salem is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Salem?
Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan draws thousands to rally with ‘it’s the economy, stupid’ theme
Republican Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis of Albany had a piece of trivia for the Christine Drazan supporters who filled a barn in rural Marion County on Tuesday night: The last time Oregon had a Republican governor, the original “Top Gun” was in theaters. “It’s time for a sequel,”...
Something’s pending at old Mega Foods
“Hometown values; big time savings.” Not any more, obviously, at least not at this address on Queen Avenue in Albany. It’s been five years since the Mega Foods supermarket on Queen Avenue closed. I don’t know why the owners haven’t taken down the signs after all this time.
