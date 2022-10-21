ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, OR

OSP RELEASES NAME OF FATALITY VICTIM & OTHER ADDITIONAL INFORMATION RELATED TO MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH WEDNESDAY MORNING ON INTERSTATE 5 IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON

 4 days ago
KCBY

Deceased driver identified in I-5 multi-vehicle crash

An update on the multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday morning on I-5, about 16 miles north of Eugene. Oregon state police say 29-year-old Phillip Frye of Portland died. Four other people were transported to area hospitals, one in serious condition. Police say around 60 vehicles were involved in the crash,...
EUGENE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

2nd fatal multi-vehicle collision on I-5 near Eugene closes freeway for hours

In addition to a 60-65 vehicle pile-up on Interstate 5 Wednesday near Eugene that blocked southbound lanes for hours, Oregon State Police say there was a second fatal crash involving two Freightliner trucks and two other vehicles on that same stretch. OSP said the second crash happened around 2:10 p.m....
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Man dies in Lebanon mobile home fire

LEBANON Ore. (KPTV) - A man died on Saturday after a fire started inside his double-wide mobile home in Lebanon. According to a statement from the Lebanon Fire District, the man’s roommate was able to escape the blaze and call 911, but the unidentified man and his dog did not make it out.
LEBANON, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Highway 211 wreck claims a life

Investigators find about 20 pounds of packaged marijuana at the scene of the Tuesday night accidentThe Molalla Fire District helped respond to a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night that claimed the life of one person and left two others injured. At about 8:45 p.m. Oct. 18, Oregon State Police troopers and other emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash along Highway 211 near milepost 9. According to OSP, the preliminary investigation revealed a southbound white BMW X5, driven by Francisco Torres, 22, of Modesto, California, left its lane, exited the road on the northbound shoulder and hit a tree. Once on the...
MOLALLA, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Suspect in deadly shooting between two vehicles arrested

KENNWICK – Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey announced Friday the arrest of a suspect in the Oct. 15 shooting between two vehicles on State Route 397 near Third Avenue that resulted in the death of Jatzivy Sarabia, 18. During their investigation, detectives from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office identified...
The Associated Press

US forest service worker arrested over planned Oregon burn

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. Forest Service employee in Oregon was arrested this week by a county sheriff after a planned burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It was the latest episode that underscores simmering tensions over management of federal lands in rural, conservative eastern Oregon. That tension exploded into the 2016 takeover by armed right-wing extremists of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, 300 miles (480 kilometers) southeast of Portland. One of the extremist leaders was killed by law enforcement officers at a roadblock. Rick Snodgrass, the U.S. Forest Service “burn boss,” was arrested Wednesday and transported to the Grant County Jail, where he was conditionally released, District Attorney Jim Carpenter said in a statement. Carpenter warned that Snodgrass’ federal employment “will not protect him if it is determined that he acted recklessly.”
SALEM, OR
opb.org

Central Oregon school district pulls students from camp minutes after learning of nonbinary counselors

Outdoor School is a rite of passage for many Oregon students, when pre-teen students across the state spend multiple days in the wilderness learning about the outdoors. The sixth grade students of Culver Schools, a small district in rural Central Oregon, were scheduled for a three-day, two-night stay at Camp Tamarack in nearby Sisters starting Oct. 17. It didn’t go according to plan.
CULVER, OR
kykn.com

Nine Arrested During Domestic Violence Sweep

Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office – 10/20/22 4:37 PM. On October 19th, 2022, multiple law enforcement agencies in Marion County partnered together to conduct a county wide operation to apprehend offenders wanted on domestic violence related charges. This coordinated effort comes as local law enforcement agencies take time to focus on National Domestic Violence Awareness Month during the month of October.
MARION COUNTY, OR
Ask Salem

What percent of Salem is white?

Salem is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Salem?
SALEM, OR
hh-today.com

Something’s pending at old Mega Foods

“Hometown values; big time savings.” Not any more, obviously, at least not at this address on Queen Avenue in Albany. It’s been five years since the Mega Foods supermarket on Queen Avenue closed. I don’t know why the owners haven’t taken down the signs after all this time.
ALBANY, OR

