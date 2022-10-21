Read full article on original website
Cincy Jungle
The Bengals are in position to put together a run
Atlanta, Cleveland and Carolina. Three games in the middle of a schedule. And three games that could mean everything to the Cincinnati Bengals. “Those three games stretch, I think, will determine how our season goes,” Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow said recently. “We haven’t talked about it. We’ve been focused on Atlanta and getting this one, and then we’ll move on to the next one after that.”
Cincy Jungle
Could the Bengals trade Jackson Carman?
The Cincinnati Bengals seem to be done with second-year offensive lineman Jackson Carman. The former second-round pick has been a healthy scratch in the team’s last three games, meaning he is healthy enough to play, but the coaches see more value in leaving him in street clothes than they see in having him in uniform.
Cincy Jungle
David Njoku seen with walking boot and crutches after Browns’ loss vs. Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens both won in Week 7 and sit atop the AFC North. One team trending downward is the Cleveland Browns who are patiently waiting for Deshaun Watson to get through his 11-game suspension. In the meantime, it has been mostly running back Nick Chubb keeping...
Cincy Jungle
A look at the Bengals’ salary cap situation ahead of the NFL trade deadline
As the NFL trade deadline approaches, the Cincinnati Bengals are not expected to be major players in the trade market, but there are a couple of position groups the team may address before November 1st. Typically, trades completed around the trade deadline include teams who are selling assets in return...
Cincy Jungle
4 winners and 2 losers from the Bengals’ win over the Falcons
The Cincinnati Bengals were back in the Jungle on Sunday as they looked to build off their win last week with a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. For the first time this season, the Bengals’ offense absolutely erupted and put together a performance that we have been expecting to see all season.
Cincy Jungle
Where the Bengals stand in Week 8 NFL Power Rankings
The Cincinnati Bengals returned home following a win in New Orleans and welcomed the Atlanta Falcons. Cincinnati got out to a quick start, ending the first quarter up 14-0 and entering half up 28-17. The lone score of the second half was a Bengals touchdown. Cincinnati has now moved to...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals’ offense runs free in 35-17 win over Falcons
Everybody ate in the Cincinnati Bengals’ first home game in nearly a month. The Bengals enjoyed offensive euphoria in a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Joe Burrow had an incredible game, throwing for 481 yards, the second-most in his career, and three touchdowns on 34-for-42 passing. His trio of star receivers—Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd—combined for 21 receptions and 378 yards against a depleted Falcons’ secondary that suffered even more injuries as the game progressed.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals, Ravens taking control in AFC North
The cream is finally beginning to rise to the top of the AFC North Division. Cincinnati and Baltimore continue to remain deadlocked with identical 4-3 records after the Bengals crushed Atlanta, 35-17, and the Ravens held off Cleveland, 23-20. The Browns and Steelers, who fell to Miami by a 16-10 count, both slipped to 2-5.
Cincy Jungle
Opening odds for Bengals at Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals are over .500 for the first time this season after dominating the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium. Now the Bengals are back on the road to face the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals will enter Cleveland as the favorites. The Bengals are opening as three-point favorites against the...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Falcons inactives: Cam Taylor-Britt active for rookie debut
The Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons have announced their Week 7 inactives. For Cincinnati, the following players are out this week. Wilson (shoulder), Tupou (calf), and Gunter (knee) were all declared out Friday due to their injuries. Morgan (hamstring) was doubtful. Trayveon Williams has been a healthy scratch all season...
Cincy Jungle
Tuesday Trenches: Joe Burrow Hates Birds
There were whispers after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Saints on the road in Week 6 that the Bengals were back. It seemed fragile, though. They hadn’t put a full game together yet on offense, so anything louder than a whisper might make the whole thing fall apart. Feel free to yell now, because the Bengals are back!
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Falcons second half
The second half of Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons, is set to get underway, so come join the fun in our open thread!
Cincy Jungle
Zac Taylor gives injury updates on Bengals’ defensive stars
The Cincinnati Bengals defense has been banged up in recent weeks, and it looked as if things got worse on Sunday, as star defensive end Trey Hendrickson left the game against Atlanta with an apparent upper body injury. When head coach Zac Taylor spoke with the media Monday, the minds...
Cincy Jungle
Twitter reactions to Joe Burrow and Bengals’ big day against Falcons
The Cincinnati Bengals left little doubt about the outcome of their game against the Atlanta Falcons. The 35-17 victory wasn’t even as close as the score makes it seem. Quarterback Joe Burrow had his way throwing the football, and the defense took advantage of a Falcons offense that was forced away from running the football.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Reacts Survey: Week 8
After enduring the dreaded 0-2 start, the Cincinnati Bengals have reeled off four wins in their last five games, the latest being a 35-17 demolition of the Atlanta Falcons. A key part of that has been a big increase in offensive output. After scoring no more than 20 points in...
Cincy Jungle
Joe Burrow made NFL history in Bengals’ win over Falcons
The Cincinnati Bengals were led by their aerial attack Sunday to a win over the Atlanta Falcons. That attack was led by Joe Burrow in his 33rd start of his career, but the impressive part is how historic of a game that was for him for several reasons. The first...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (10/24): Cincinnati is back
So it had to be asked Sunday after Burrow led the Bengals to their fourth win in the last five games with a historic passing display fueling a 35-17 victory over the Falcons before a happy, humid Paycor Stadium crowd of 66,158. After Chase grabbed 130 of Burrow's 481 yards...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase suffers injury vs. Falcons but returns to game
Ja’Marr Chase started the second half, so it looks like he’s fine for the time being. In last year’s magical Super Bowl LVI run, the Cincinnati Bengals managed to avoid both a high volume of injuries—especially to very important players. Unfortunately, that hasn’t quite been the case in 2022.
Cincy Jungle
4 things we learned from the Bengals’ blowout win over the Falcons
Zac Taylor was right. We just needed to be patient following the 0-2 start. The Cincinnati Bengals were absolutely dominant for most of yesterday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. They had a Super Bowl vibe, the kind of energy you see from team’s that know they are simply better than the opponent. So what did we learn? Let’s get right to it.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals’ snap counts vs. Falcons: Hakeem Adeniji to the rescue again
2-0 in their last two games, 4-1 in their last five, and tied for first in the AFC North. The Cincinnati Bengals’ 0-2 start feels like more than a month ago. Everything came together during the Bengals’ 35-17 rout over the Atlanta Falcons, and they left us some interesting snap counts to examine.
