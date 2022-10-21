Mother charged after son dies from THC gummy



A woman in Virginia has been charged with the death of her young son after authorities believe he had several THC gummies.

Dorothy Clements, 30, was charged by a grand jury Monday in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, for her 4-year-old son's death in May.

Medical investigators blamed Clements for having a slow response to her son's emergency, saying if he had received attention shortly after ingesting the gummies, he likely would have survived.

Clements told Washington, D.C., television station WUSA that she thought the gummies were CBD, not THC, and that she recalled her son having trouble breathing after eating the gummies.

Clements was indicted on felony murder and child neglect charges and was arrested without bail on Thursday.