Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

Instant Analysis from USC's Tuesday practice of Arizona week

Instant Analysis with USCFootball.com's Jack Smith and Chris Trevino breaking down what they saw on Howard Jones Field Tuesday afternoon and what the duo heard from the players and coaches after practice as the Trojans prepare for a road trip to the desert to take on Arizona. The guys start...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA Falls in the Latest Coaches Poll

The UCLA football team has fallen five spots in the latest Coaches Poll and is now No. 15 in the nation. The Bruins, now 6-1, suffered their first loss on Saturday against Oregon. Despite the loss, UCLA is still in the hunt for the Pac-12 Championship Game. Due to a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Black Women Leaders: Newsom Is Turning His Back on Karen Bass for Mayor

Black Women Organized for Political Action PAC (BWOPA-PAC), California Black Women’s Collective PAC and Black women leaders throughout the state are calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom for not endorsing Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA-37) for Los Angeles Mayor. The individuals and organizations said in a letter that they had “watched...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves one dead

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Friday evening. The shooting was reported about 7:25 p.m. in the 100 block of East Elm Street, near Willowbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was taken to a hospital, where he...
COMPTON, CA
indybay.org

Ex LAUSD Teacher Files FBI Report Against Disgraced City Council Member Nury Martinez

Kilroy has even posted a partially redacted version of the FBI report, his declaration to the FBI, and exhibits A-I, on his Twitter page at https://twitter.com/lapdsecrets. Kilroy has no prior legal experience but his Pro Se civil litigation spans two large bodies of pre-trial Federal case filings against Nury Martinez and others from 2013-2020 , in the United States District Court, the Ninth Circuit court of Appeals, and then even the United States Supreme Court in petitions No's 18-9663 and 20-354.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in South LA while struggling for control of handgun

LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman shot at Inglewood bank in Crenshaw shopping center

A woman was shot this morning at an Inglewood bank. Residents report hearing shots around 11:00 am in the direction of Citibank at the intersection of Crenshaw and Imperial. It’s alleged the shooting was a result of a dispute over a parking space. Witnesses report a couple in a...
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

OC Workers’ Comp Attorney sentenced to four years in prison for fraud

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A workers’ compensation applicant attorney from Orange County has been sentenced to four years in state prison and ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to seventeen different insurance carriers for participating in two separate insurance fraud referral schemes. Jon Woods, 61, of Cypress,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Police investigating fatal shooting in South LA

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in South Los Angeles late Friday evening. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident took place near South Main Street and West 39th Street at around 8 p.m.They learned that the two men involved were in the middle of an argument when one produced a handgun, they began to struggle for control of the weapon when one was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. It was not immediately known if the other man suffered injuries, nor if he was arrested for his involvement. 
LOS ANGELES, CA

