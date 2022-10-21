Read full article on original website
247Sports
Instant Analysis from USC's Tuesday practice of Arizona week
Instant Analysis with USCFootball.com's Jack Smith and Chris Trevino breaking down what they saw on Howard Jones Field Tuesday afternoon and what the duo heard from the players and coaches after practice as the Trojans prepare for a road trip to the desert to take on Arizona. The guys start...
247Sports
Max Williams 'a rarity' for work ethic, foundation to push through two ACL tears
Before a reporter could ask another question following USC’s 41-28 win at Stanford Week 2, USC head coach Lincoln Riley interceded to compliment his starting free safety on his right side, fourth-year sophomore Max Williams. “This guy has been a warrior for us,” Riley said with great appreciation.
Huskies Revisit Mater Dei High and Offer 10th Monarchs Player
Wide receiver Marcus Harris receives UW scholarship proposal.
247Sports
UCLA Falls in the Latest Coaches Poll
The UCLA football team has fallen five spots in the latest Coaches Poll and is now No. 15 in the nation. The Bruins, now 6-1, suffered their first loss on Saturday against Oregon. Despite the loss, UCLA is still in the hunt for the Pac-12 Championship Game. Due to a...
Offender who walked away from Los Angeles reentry facility located in Las Vegas
A man who walked away from a reentry program in Los Angeles earlier this month has been apprehended in Las Vegas, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. Jawan Richard Harris, 26 was arrested Monday afternoon by agents with the FBI’s Las Vegas Metropolitan Fugitive Task Force. Harris was reported missing from the Male […]
2urbangirls.com
Ex-Professor wins $10 million verdict against LA Community College District for wrongful termination
LOS ANGELES – A former English professor was awarded a $10 million verdict against the Los Angeles Community College District when the jury unanimously found she was wrongfully terminated after reporting sexual harassment claims that her employer failed to investigate. Dr. Sabrena Odom was a tenured professor at Los...
postnewsgroup.com
Black Women Leaders: Newsom Is Turning His Back on Karen Bass for Mayor
Black Women Organized for Political Action PAC (BWOPA-PAC), California Black Women’s Collective PAC and Black women leaders throughout the state are calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom for not endorsing Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA-37) for Los Angeles Mayor. The individuals and organizations said in a letter that they had “watched...
2urbangirls.com
Compton shooting leaves one dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Friday evening. The shooting was reported about 7:25 p.m. in the 100 block of East Elm Street, near Willowbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was taken to a hospital, where he...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities change cause of death in case of man who drowned in SoFi Stadium lake
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office has updated the cause of death for a man who drowned in the lake outside of SoFi Stadium. Javier Bautista-Reyes, 45, was found at the bottom of the lake, which is roughly 15 feet deep, in the early morning of July 6.
Councilman Mike Bonin confirms he got Kevin de León's voicemail, continues to call for resignation
In an interview on Wednesday, Councilman Kevin de León said he left Councilman Mike Bonin—whose 2-year-old Black son was the target of that leaked recorded conversation- a voicemail. On Thursday, Bonin confirmed to KNX News he got that voicemail.
indybay.org
Ex LAUSD Teacher Files FBI Report Against Disgraced City Council Member Nury Martinez
Kilroy has even posted a partially redacted version of the FBI report, his declaration to the FBI, and exhibits A-I, on his Twitter page at https://twitter.com/lapdsecrets. Kilroy has no prior legal experience but his Pro Se civil litigation spans two large bodies of pre-trial Federal case filings against Nury Martinez and others from 2013-2020 , in the United States District Court, the Ninth Circuit court of Appeals, and then even the United States Supreme Court in petitions No's 18-9663 and 20-354.
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in South LA while struggling for control of handgun
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot to death while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles, authorities said Saturday. The two had been arguing at about 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of South Main Street and West 39th Street when the victim pulled out a handgun and a struggle ensued between the two over the weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section reported.
2urbangirls.com
Woman shot at Inglewood bank in Crenshaw shopping center
A woman was shot this morning at an Inglewood bank. Residents report hearing shots around 11:00 am in the direction of Citibank at the intersection of Crenshaw and Imperial. It’s alleged the shooting was a result of a dispute over a parking space. Witnesses report a couple in a...
spectrumnews1.com
Exclusive: Deputy speaks out about Murakami slur allegation
LOS ANGELES — It was nearly ten years ago, but it’s a day Lt. Tracy Stewart remembers well — walking into then Capt. Timothy Murakami’s office interviewing for a transfer. It didn’t sit right. “He never gave me eye contact,” Stewart recalled in a recent...
2urbangirls.com
OC Workers’ Comp Attorney sentenced to four years in prison for fraud
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A workers’ compensation applicant attorney from Orange County has been sentenced to four years in state prison and ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to seventeen different insurance carriers for participating in two separate insurance fraud referral schemes. Jon Woods, 61, of Cypress,...
newsantaana.com
Four vehicle burglary suspects were arrested by the Irvine Police at a hotel in Orange
An Irvine Community Services Officer investigated a series of vehicle burglaries on Oct. 18. One of the victims tracked a stolen item to a hotel in Orange. Will you still vote for Sarmiento even though his family is suing the City of Santa Ana?. Wasting no time, the Irvine Detectives...
Police investigating fatal shooting in South LA
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in South Los Angeles late Friday evening. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident took place near South Main Street and West 39th Street at around 8 p.m.They learned that the two men involved were in the middle of an argument when one produced a handgun, they began to struggle for control of the weapon when one was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. It was not immediately known if the other man suffered injuries, nor if he was arrested for his involvement.
Security guard’s family claims LASD deputies used excessive force
The family of Blake Anderson, whose violent arrest at an Inglewood hookah bar over the weekend was captured on cell phone video, will hold a news conference Friday with attorneys to announce an excessive force claim against Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies. The arrest occurred Sunday while Anderson...
Los Angeles armored vehicle robbery suspects who allegedly ambushed, shot guard arrested, prosecutors say
California police arrested two armed robbery suspects who allegedly shot a guard during a heist in Los Angeles.
