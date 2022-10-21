Read full article on original website
Tyler woman sentenced for child abandonment dies while serving 8-year sentence
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler woman who was sentenced to eight years in prison for child abandonment died on Sunday Oct. 23. Kelsey Frazier, 28, was at the Marlin Unit in Marlin, Texas near Waco. She died from cardiac arrest at a hospital in Marlin, said the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Frazier […]
‘I’m going to get what I want’: Former Houston County investigator indicted for allegedly threatening woman
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A former county investigator has been indicted for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman while working for the county. According to an indictment for Buck Carroll, he was charged with the following: Official oppression Attempted prohibited sexual contact Attempted sexual assault Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon The indictment […]
easttexasradio.com
KLTV
Tyler women arrested for alleged money laundering, drug possession
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler police detective on the vice/anti-gang unit at Tyler PD and the Texas anti-gang joint task force for Smith County investigated a woman who had allegedly been selling large quantities of narcotics in the area. Leslie Venegas, 22, was suspected of selling large quantities of...
inforney.com
Tyler man indicted for murder in shooting of 2 at family gathering
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was indicted for murder and aggravated assault, and is accused of shooting two men at a family gathering in June. According to court documents, the shooting happened on Moore Street around 9 p.m. on June 25 while the family had gathered to celebrate the birthday of a deceased […]
KLTV
Tyler man accused of causing fatal crash while driving 121 mph
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal vehicle crash in 2021 in Gregg County. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, Enrique Casimiro, 25, of Tyler was driving westbound on Interstate 20 in Gregg County. The report states Casimiro was driving 121 mph hour until five seconds before his Chevrolet Corvette crashed into a vehicle carrying two passengers, one of whom was ejected from their vehicle. One passenger, John Gill, 59, was pronounced dead after being transported by helicopter to a hospital.
East Texas man charged with criminally negligent homicide after fatal motorcycle crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was charged with criminally negligent homicide in connection to a two-vehicle fatal crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville, was booked into the Harrison County Jail. The crash occurred on Oct. 15 around 8:15 p.m. in Harrison County on […]
KLTV
Longview police investigate shooting on Oak Street
Monday night at 7:20 p.m. a shooting in a Longview neighborhood was caught on video. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Roy Anderson, the arcade operator who lost several arcade games in the Starplex fire in Gilmer. Authorities say the fire doesn’t look suspicious. Infant among 6 injured when car...
KLTV
Tyler PD seeking information on teenager who ran away from CPS in 2020
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have issued a missing person’s notice for a 17-year-old female. Evie Camacho has not been seen since January 2020. She was in CPS custody at that time, when she ran away. Police say she may be in the company of her biological mother,...
KLTV
Hallsville man accused of passing illegally in fatal crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Hallsville man has been arrested following a fatal two-vehicle crash near Marshall. On Oct. 15 at about 8:15 p.m., Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville was traveling westbound on US 80 in a Toyota 4-Runner, just west of FM 968, DPS said. The DPS statement indicates DeSantos attempted to pass another vehicle in a non-passing zone, but struck the rear of a Can-Am Ryker 3-wheel motorcycle also traveling westbound when re-entering the lane.
KLTV
Chandler man arrested after girl with protective order against him allegedly found in his car
COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Police arrested a man for violating a protective order after a girl listed on the order was found in his car, according to a Coffee City police announcement Sunday. A Coffee City sergeant stopped the vehicle Friday at about 9:30 p.m. on FM 315 near...
Tyler man dies following shooting on North Broadway, police looking for information
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man died after a shooting and police are investigating the incident, said the Tyler Police Department. The shooting happened on Oct. 22 at approximately 2:47 p.m. in the 2400 block of N. Broadway Ave. Police said they found a man on the sidewalk. He was taken to a local […]
inforney.com
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Oct. 21 – Oct. 25
Deputies charged Eddy Burgos Torres, 26, of Tyler, with possession marijuana less than 2 ounces and aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Torres was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $301,000. Deputies charged Lyle Djoe Lee, 40, of Kilgore, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less...
KLTV
Doorbell camera captures shooting on Oak Street in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department responded to a call of gunfire in a normally quiet residential street, and it was caught on camera. It happened in the 600 block of Oak Street in Longview around 7:30 Monday night. And one resident said he heard over 20 shots fired from two vehicles as they rolled down the street.
Police investigating after ex-employee said she used City of Longview credit card for personal expenses
LONGVIEW, Texas — A former office manager in Longview's Public Works Division was fired Oct. 17 after she reported using a city credit card for her personal expenses. City spokesman Richard Yeakley said the Longview Police Department has initiated a criminal investigation into the matter. "She self-reported that it...
Tyler police search for missing teen last seen in 2020
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a teenager who was last seen in 2020. Evie Camacho, 17, has been missing from Tyler since Jan. 28, 2020 when she "ran away from Child Protective Services," according to an alert issued by the department.
Pedestrian identified after fatal crash in Tyler on Troup Highway
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man died after being hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning, according to the Tyler Police Department. Officials said Caleb Roach, 46, was struck in the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened in the 3700 block of Troup Highway around 12:13 a.m. Officials said he […]
