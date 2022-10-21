ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

‘I’m going to get what I want’: Former Houston County investigator indicted for allegedly threatening woman

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A former county investigator has been indicted for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman while working for the county. According to an indictment for Buck Carroll, he was charged with the following: Official oppression Attempted prohibited sexual contact Attempted sexual assault Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon The indictment […]
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Chandler Man Charged With Violating Court Order

Coffee City Police arrested a Chandler man for violating a protective order after a juvenile female named on order was in his car. Police arrested 48-year-old Darren McKinley on the Smith County charge and booked him into the Henderson County Jail. They returned the girl to her parents.
CHANDLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler women arrested for alleged money laundering, drug possession

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler police detective on the vice/anti-gang unit at Tyler PD and the Texas anti-gang joint task force for Smith County investigated a woman who had allegedly been selling large quantities of narcotics in the area. Leslie Venegas, 22, was suspected of selling large quantities of...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Tyler police: Tyler man killed on Troup Highway

Tyler Police announced Tuesday they are investigating the early morning death of Caleb Roach, a 46-year-old Tyler man. According to Tyler PD Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, officers responded to the 3700 block of Troup Highway just after midnight, to reports of a pedestrian struck in the roadway. Witnesses said...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler man accused of causing fatal crash while driving 121 mph

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal vehicle crash in 2021 in Gregg County. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, Enrique Casimiro, 25, of Tyler was driving westbound on Interstate 20 in Gregg County. The report states Casimiro was driving 121 mph hour until five seconds before his Chevrolet Corvette crashed into a vehicle carrying two passengers, one of whom was ejected from their vehicle. One passenger, John Gill, 59, was pronounced dead after being transported by helicopter to a hospital.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview police investigate shooting on Oak Street

Monday night at 7:20 p.m. a shooting in a Longview neighborhood was caught on video. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Roy Anderson, the arcade operator who lost several arcade games in the Starplex fire in Gilmer. Authorities say the fire doesn’t look suspicious. Infant among 6 injured when car...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Hallsville man accused of passing illegally in fatal crash

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Hallsville man has been arrested following a fatal two-vehicle crash near Marshall. On Oct. 15 at about 8:15 p.m., Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville was traveling westbound on US 80 in a Toyota 4-Runner, just west of FM 968, DPS said. The DPS statement indicates DeSantos attempted to pass another vehicle in a non-passing zone, but struck the rear of a Can-Am Ryker 3-wheel motorcycle also traveling westbound when re-entering the lane.
HALLSVILLE, TX
inforney.com

Tyler police investigating weekend homicide

Police are investigating after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Tyler. Cornelius Tims of Tyler died as a result of the shooting in the 2400 block of North Broadway Avenue, according to Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh. Officers responded at about 2:47 p.m. to the report...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Oct. 21 – Oct. 25

Deputies charged Eddy Burgos Torres, 26, of Tyler, with possession marijuana less than 2 ounces and aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Torres was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $301,000. Deputies charged Lyle Djoe Lee, 40, of Kilgore, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Doorbell camera captures shooting on Oak Street in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department responded to a call of gunfire in a normally quiet residential street, and it was caught on camera. It happened in the 600 block of Oak Street in Longview around 7:30 Monday night. And one resident said he heard over 20 shots fired from two vehicles as they rolled down the street.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Tyler police search for missing teen last seen in 2020

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a teenager who was last seen in 2020. Evie Camacho, 17, has been missing from Tyler since Jan. 28, 2020 when she "ran away from Child Protective Services," according to an alert issued by the department.
TYLER, TX

